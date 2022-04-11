-
Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. West 2 Q-School
April 11, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOURCANADA.COM
- Mitchell Schow, who made two starts as a PGA TOUR Canada member last season, finished solo fourth in San Jacinto. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SAN JACINTO, California—Jake Vincent came out of a small school in Utah not exactly known as a golf powerhouse, and not many people knew much about him prior to PGA TOUR Canada’s latest Qualifying Tournament. By Friday afternoon, they sure did as the former Southern Utah University standout hung on for a one-shot victory at Soboba Springs Golf Course. Vincent, who moved to Palm Springs after turning pro, joins Alex Herrmann, Austin Hitt, Jacob Bridgeman and Max Marsico as medalists at Q-Schools this season. It was a clean sweep for Americans—sort of. Nine players from the U.S. captured all nine cards offered, with the caveat that Perry Cohen, born in La Jolla, California, plays under the Swiss flag as his mother’s home country. Cohen and David Kim battled Vincent all week only to come up short, settling for runner-up honors. Like the other eight players behind Vincent, they will be exempt into the tournaments played in the first half of the season with the ability to “reshuffle” into the second half based on their play.
PGA TOUR Canada observes a one-week break before it contests its sixth of seven Qualifying Tournaments starting April 19 at The Home Course in the Tacoma, Washington, suburb of DuPont.
Here is a brief look at each of the players who gained membership earlier this week at Soboba Springs.
Jake Vincent (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: As a player at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Vincent’s lone college tournament title came at the 2021 Jackrabbit Invitational in Boulder City, Nevada, outside Las Vegas. Vincent shot three 67s to defeat UNLV’s J.J. Gresco by three shots.
Perry Cohen (Switzerland)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: After college at St. Mary’s, Cohen played an international schedule, on the European Challenge Tour and the ProGolf Tour. He enjoyed four top-10s, his best showing coming at the ProGolf Tour’s Open Madaef in Casablanca, Morocco, where he finished sixth.
David Kim (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Playing for Cal-Irvine, Kim was the Big West Conference Player of the Year his junior year (2017), and he was a two-time first-team all-conference player his final two years of college.
Mitchell Schow (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 2
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 2
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Schow won the 2020 Utah State Amateur, defeating University of Utah teammate Blake Tomlinson, 3 and 2, in the championship match at Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club. The Utah State Amateur is the longest continually held tournament in the world having never stopped during the World War I and II years.
Brad Reeves (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Playing for Arizona, Reeves won the 2021 Pac-12 Conference Championship individual title, beating Stanford’s Henry Shimp in a playoff after the duo finished regulation tied. Reeves joined an impressive list of past champion of that tournament that includes Corey Pavin (UCLA), Phil Mickelson (Arizona State), Tiger Woods (Stanford), Paul Casey (three wins at Arizona State), Martin Trainer (USC), Maverick McNealy (Stanford), Jon Rahm (Arizona State), Wyndham Clark (Oregon) and Collin Morikawa (California).
Briggs Duce (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 6
Something Worth Knowing: An accomplished high school baseball player in Sierra Vista, Arizona, Duce quit the sport after his sophomore year to completely focus on golf with the intent of earning a college scholarship to the University of Arizona, which he did.
Noah Goodwin (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: As a child, doctors diagnosed him with a growth hormone deficiency, and although he liked all sports he knew he likely wouldn’t grow very big so he concentrated on golf.
Philip Barbaree (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 4
Something Worth Knowing: For the entirety of 2015, Barbaree was the top-ranked player in the four junior-ranking services—Golfweek, World Junior Golf Ranking, National Junior Golf Scoreboard and the AJGA Junior Golf Rankings. That season, Barbaree won the USGA’s U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2015 AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions and was the AJGA’s Player of the Year.
Jack Avrit (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Avrit has already graduated from college and is currently pursuing his master’s degree. Avrit holds a communications degree he earned in 2021 from Santa Clara University. Avrit comes from a family of educators, his father an assistant professor at Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo and his mother a high school counselor.
