Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. West 2 Q-School

SAN JACINTO, California—Jake Vincent came out of a small school in Utah not exactly known as a golf powerhouse, and not many people knew much about him prior to PGA TOUR Canada’s latest Qualifying Tournament. By Friday afternoon, they sure did as the former Southern Utah University standout hung on for a one-shot victory at Soboba Springs Golf Course. Vincent, who moved to Palm Springs after turning pro, joins Alex Herrmann, Austin Hitt, Jacob Bridgeman and Max Marsico as medalists at Q-Schools this season. It was a clean sweep for Americans—sort of. Nine players from the U.S. captured all nine cards offered, with the caveat that Perry Cohen, born in La Jolla, California, plays under the Swiss flag as his mother’s home country. Cohen and David Kim battled Vincent all week only to come up short, settling for runner-up honors. Like the other eight players behind Vincent, they will be exempt into the tournaments played in the first half of the season with the ability to “reshuffle” into the second half based on their play.

PGA TOUR Canada observes a one-week break before it contests its sixth of seven Qualifying Tournaments starting April 19 at The Home Course in the Tacoma, Washington, suburb of DuPont.

Here is a brief look at each of the players who gained membership earlier this week at Soboba Springs.