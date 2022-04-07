-
Vincent stumbles but still leads during windy Q-School
April 07, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOUR.COM
SAN JACINTO, California—Numerous players facing double-digit deficits when the third round of PGA TOUR Canada’s Qualifying Tournament suddenly found themselves at day’s end back in the mix—both to contend for the tournament title and to challenge for the other eight cards that offer PGA TOUR Canada membership. Heavy wind will do that to a field.
After a relatively calm early part of the morning, the wind started blowing at Soboba Springs Golf Course and didn’t stop. Players dealt with tree debris in the fairway, and they were constantly cleaning their putting lines and adjusting their swings and stepping away from shots. The scores reflected the difficulty of the day, with first- and second-round leader Jake Vincent shooting a 6-over 78 but still able to maintain his lead. He is two strokes ahead of Switzerland’s Perry Cohen, with amateur Jack Avrit three back. With the wind a significant part of the narrative, it’s hard to say who is even out of the running with 18 holes to play.
It was a challenging day for Vincent. After beginning the day with a seven-shot advantage, he watched his lead evaporate over the first nine holes. Vincent shot a 7-over 43 to open, a score that included four bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey. Cohen turned in 2-under and held an unlikely one-shot lead over Vincent.
“I got off to a bad start. I hit terrible tee balls on one, two, three. I found myself 4-over through three. Then I went sideways on eight when I made a triple (bogey). I haven’t made triple in a couple of years,” said Vincent of his early round struggles. “I got to the back nine, and I just focused on leaving myself under the hole (on the greens). That’s all I was focused on at that point.” Vincent was 1-under on the back for a 6-over 78.
Cohen didn’t exactly get off to a rousing start, either, bogeying his opening hole. He seemed to settle in following the disappointing start.
“After a few more shots, I felt like I started getting a feel for the wind and I started getting comfortable. I was in a bit of a zone,” he added. Cohen played his next eight holes in 3-under, with birdies on his fourth, fifth and ninth.
“I didn’t know he shot 43 on the front, and I had the lead,” Cohen said of Vincent’s troubles. “I just knew some high scores were definitely possible out there—especially with some water holes.”
Cohen’s main trouble came toward the finish of his round. He played 14 holes without a bogey and was 3-under for the day when he double-bogeyed his 17th hole, the par-3 eighth. “I rushed my shot and hit it in the water,” he said. “My 3-under round turned into an even round,” he said. “If at the start of the day you told me I would finish at even-par, I would take it, so I can’t be upset.
“But at the moment I’m a little frustrated with the finish,” he continued, “because it could have been an exceptional round.”
The final grouping of the day will be Vincent, Cohen and Avrit. They tee off No. 1 at 12:30 p.m.
“It was a long day. It was tough out there,” Avrit explained. “I grinded really hard, and I am proud the way I fought.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
There are 106 players in this field, with 104 still playing. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt membership for the 2022 season
2nd through 9th (no ties)
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
10th through 30th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
• There are 20 amateurs still playing this week. Leading the way is Jack Avrit, tied for second. He is No. 141 in the PGA TOUR University rankings and the 14th-highest-ranked player from the West Coast Conference, where Santa Clara plays. Here are how all the amateurs fared in the second round.
Player
Score
3
Jack Avrit (U.S.)
71-66-74—211
T8
Amol Mahal (U.S.)
72-69-76—217
T14
Noah Goodwin (U.S.)
75-70-73—218
T14
Camden Price (U.S.)
72-77-69—218
T21
Cameron Sisk (U.S.)
70-73-76—219
T31
James Song (U.S.)
69-75-77—221
T31
Joey Herrera (U.S.)
78-71-72—221
T31
Mason Glinski (U.S.)
71-80-70—221
T49
Berchman Harvey (U.S.)
72-76-75—223
T53
Lingkun Kong (China)
71-76-77—224
T53
Hugo Amsallem (France)
76-72-76—224
T53
Eddy Lai (U.S.)
73-76-75—224
T75
Grant Engle (U.S.)
76-76-74—226
T75
Josh Wilson (U.S.)
80-77-71—228
T75
Calvin Green (U.S.)
71-75-82—228
T84
Tailin Song (China)
76-79-76—231
T89
Winston Wang (China)
76-87-70—233
95
Christopher Goin (Sweden)
78-80-78—236
T96
Michael Ordona (U.S.)
78-77-82—237
100
Arthur Thompson II (U.S.)
83-83-77—243
• Players in this week’s field come from 15 different countries and territories. There are three Canadians playing this week: Kaleb Gorbahn (5-over), Tristan Renaud (17-over) and Samuel Diamond (18-over). The leading non-American, non-Canadian player through 54 holes is Switzerland’s Perry Cohen. He is alone in second, two strokes off the lead.
• There were only nine under-par rounds Thursday compared to 23 in the second round and 28 in the first round.
• The score of the day belonged to Matthew Cheung, Camden Price and Redmond Lyons. They all shot 3-under 69s.
• Soboba Springs is always a difficult challenge. A year ago, Jeffrey Kang took medalist honors, at 8-under.
• The wind Thursday certainly took its toll. In Wednesday’s second round, the field average on the par-72 was 75.028. A day later, with wind gusts routinely hitting 25 mph, the field stroke average was almost a stroke higher (75.942).
• Amateur Jack Avrit began his round with a bogey, missing a four-footer for par. He also had a double bogey on No. 9, with a three-putt. “Both my competitors had similar putts that they left short, so I gave mine a little extra that I blew by,” Avrit said. He then missed the come-backer for bogey.
• Ireland’s Redmond Lyons has improved each day. Thursday was his best showing of the week, shooting a 3-under 69 after beginning 78-75. With 18 holes to play, Lyons is tied for 39th, 39 scoreboard positions better than where he was after 36 holes.
• During his amateur days, Brad Reeves reached as high as No. 24 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won the 2021 Pac-12 Conference individual title, finishing regulation tied with Stanford’s Henry Shimp and then defeating Shimp in a playoff. Reeves posted a 76 Thursday and is alone in sixth.
• Amateur Camden Price certainly helped himself in the third round, especially having the opportunity to play a good portion of his round under more docile conditions. Price made a couple of late, back-nine birdies to post a 3-under 69 that moved him up 46 positions on the leaderboard.
• Hong Kong’s Matthew Cheung also benefited from playing his round early. He was six shots better than his second-round 75, and he’s tied for eighth after a 46-place scoreboard jump. It appeared Cheung would have a bigger improvement than he did, after making birdie at the fifth at an eagle at No. 6, his 14th and 15th holes of the day. He stumbled a bit coming in, with a bogey-bogey-par finish after getting to 5-under for the day.
• Even with an even-par 72, Utahn Mitchell Schow put himself in a solid position to earn membership Friday. He began the day tied for 44th and is tied for 21st through three rounds.
• In his second round, China’s Winston Wang had two double bogeys and a triple bogey on his way to a 15-over 87. He redeemed himself in the third round, firing a 2-under 70, a 17-stroke improvement. He’s tied for 89th.
• Although he wasn’t able to make much of a move up the leaderboard Thursday (three spots), Danny Longmire did have a bright spot during his even-par 72. On the par-3 eighth, he made an ace, the first hole-in-one of the tournament. Longmire enters the final round tied for 21st.
Quotable
“I would say the front nine I was bad early, and then the eighth hole ate me up. Then I started to get it going. I three-putted nine, but I was starting to hit better shots.” –Jake Vincent
“I’ll go back tonight and make a new gameplan.” –Jake Vincent
“With this kind of weather, you’re not really expecting to hit too many greens. You have to stay patient because you never really know what’s going to happen.” –Perry Cohen
“It was obviously a really challenging day. It required a lot of patience. Just managing that wind, especially on putting; I think that’s where it really challenges us the most.” –Jacob Solomon
“I did go a little wider on the putting stance, for sure. I had a lot of flighted shots, three-quarter (swings) to try to take the spin off. Obviously that kind of stuff helps negate some, too.” –Jacob Solomon on how he dealt with the heavy wind
“Each day is its own challenge. My goal coming into the week was to win. That’s the goal I set out to do, and that’s what I want to do.” –Jacob Solomon
“I knew I needed to make something happen, and I had back-to-back great wedges.” –Jack Avrit on his approach shots that led to a three-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and his one-inch tap-in to close his day
“I’m proud of the way I fought. I’m in a really good place. I made a lot of five- and six-footers on the back to keep things going.” –Jack Avrit
“It could have gone the other way today with how tough it was playing. I’m happy to still be in it.” –Jack Avrit
Third-Round Weather: Sunny and pleasant in the morning, warming as the day progressed. High of 93. Wind NNE and calm at 1-3 mph in the morning, picking up mid-morning to 15-18 mph in the afternoon, with gusts to 25 mph.