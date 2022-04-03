Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. West 1 Q-School

LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona—It took six extra holes Friday night to arrive at the nine newest PGA TOUR Canada exempt members. Finishing in near dark, Joe Fryer grabbed the final card in a playoff that concluded about 90 minutes after Max Marsico sewed up medalist honors with his come-from-six-shots-behind victory on the final day at The Wigwam. Despite a disappointing last day that saw him lose his big 54-hole lead to Marsico, Cooper Dossey still earned membership with his second-place finish. As has been the case in three of the first four Qualifying Tournaments, an amateur also earned status. At The Wigwam, Pepperdine’s Joey Vrzich picked up membership by finishing third. He’ll put that to use once he turns pro. Amateur Parker Gillam was the first to turn the trick this year, at the Qualifying Tournament in Weston, Florida, and Jacob Bridgeman and Parker Coody did it in Dothan, Alabama. Here is a brief look at each of the players who gained membership in Arizona.

Max Marsico (U.S.)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 3

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 34

Something Worth Knowing: As a sophomore at the University of Pennsylvania, watched as his team trailed by 16 strokes in the Ivy League Championship with one round to play. The Quakers caught Dartmouth at the end of regulation, and Marsico made a clutch birdie putt on the third extra hole that broke the tie and led Penn to the title.

Cooper Dossey (U.S.)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: He earned enough points to make the 2020 U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team. Dossey won his singles match against David Puig in a bright spot in the Americans’ disappointing loss to the International team.

Joey Vrzich (U.S.)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: A member of the Pepperdine team that won the 2021 NCAA Championship, Vrzich earned second-team All-American honors from both Golfweek and Ping.

Danny List (Australia)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fourth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 14

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: List is from Australia, of Ghanaian descent. His father, from Perth, Australia, moved to Ghana for business in 1990. List’s mother is from Ghana, where the family lived until he was 11. At that time, he moved to England to attend boarding school and high school at Wellington College in Berkshire.

Etienne Papineau (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fourth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: Papineau earned his PGA TOUR Canada membership in Litchfield Park, Arizona, a few weeks after—and just across town from Scottsdale—where he made his PGA TOUR debut, at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Papineau Monday-qualified into the event and shot a pair of 73s but missed the cut.

Rhett Rasmussen (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 4

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: While playing for BYU, and playing in the 2019 NCAA Pullman (Washington) Regional, Rasmussen opened with a 69 then closed with a pair of 63s to win the 54-hole tournament by two strokes over Cal-Santa Barbara’s Zach Smith.

Aaron Beverly (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 9

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: Beverly received the Charlie Sifford exemption that allowed him to play in this season’s PGA TOUR Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The tournament annually awards the exemption as a way to advance diversity in the game of golf. Beverly missed the cut.

Zack Jaworski (U.S.)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 6

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: During his college career at Vanderbilt, Jaworski won the 2015 Western Refining College All-America in El Paso, Texas, by two strokes. It was an event that featured future PGA TOUR players Doug Ghim, Beau Hossler, Will Zalatoris and his college teammate, Matthias Schwab, who tied for second.

Joe Fryer (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: At the 2018 Southern California Match Play Championship, Fryer trailed in every one of his five matches before coming back and winning them all. His final-match victory at the Murrieta, California, tournament came against Cody Hall, who he defeated, 3 and 2.