Marsico erases big deficit and wins Q-School in Arizona

LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona—On Friday afternoon prior to teeing off in the final round, Max Marsico thought about winning the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at the Wigwam. Did he think it was realistic, making up the six-stroke deficit he faced against 54-hole leader Cooper Dossey?

“It wasn’t the first thought in my mind. Let’s put it that way,” the 30-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate said.

Yet, Marsico, who has battled injuries throughout his career, made five birdies in his first six holes, eliminating Dossey’s advantage before the two playing partners even made the back-nine turn. Marsico finally took the lead on the 11th hole and then hung on to defeat Dossey by two strokes to earn a spot in every 2022 PGA TOUR Canada tournament. Dossey, along with amateur Joey Vrzich, Étienne Papineau, Danny List, Rhett Rasmussen and Aaron Beverly earned first-half cards in regulation play, while Zack Jaworski and Joe Fryer needed five and six extra holes, respectively, to secure their playing privileges. Jaworski and Fryer took out Danny Walker in the playoff. Walker picked up conditional status along with 21 others.

By the time that playoff had ended in near-darkness, Marsico already had time to let his triumph settle in.

“Any time you can get off to a really hot start, it can certainly turn the tables a little bit. The first thought was getting off to a good start,” said Marsico, who tapped in for birdie on the par-5 first and rolled in a 14-footer on No. 2, doing exactly what he envisioned. “I really wanted to focus on what I was doing today. In the past I’ve gotten ahead of myself and started thinking negatively, things like that. I really wanted to control what I could control today, and it worked pretty well.”

Marsico took the lead for the first time when he rolled in a five-footer for birdie at the par-3 11th hole, with Dossey parring the hole. The duo matched pars at Nos. 12 and 13, and both birdied the par-5 14th. Dossey bogeyed No. 15 to Marsico’s par, and suddenly Marsico stepped to the 16th tee with a two-stroke cushion.

There, he flew the green on his tee shot, hit an indifferent chip and then two-putted from 16 feet for bogey.

“I under-clubbed purposely to try to keep it anywhere on the green and two-putt. Obviously, I was a little juiced, a little amped,” said Marsico, who watched his ball settle 10 feet over the green in the rough. Yet even with that errant tee shot and struggle greenside, Marsico remained calm.

“I had a tremendous calm the whole day—other than the first and second hole with the nerves from starting out. I was just really calm and placid the whole day,” he noted, still feeling good despite the bogey.

The nerves returned, he said, even after he parred No. 17 and then put his drive in the middle of the 18th fairway.

“The only time I started to feel anything was the second shot on 18. Even though it was only 120 yards, it’s a tricky shot. It’s a small, little target with trouble on the left,” Marsico added. No problem, though. He hit his approach to 15 feet and two-putted, his task becoming significantly easier when Dossey hit his approach into the canal bordering the left side of the hole, essentially taking himself out of contention for the win.

“The putter wasn’t my friend today. Max played great. I didn’t have the stuff today to beat him. I was really impressed with how well Max played,” Dossey said of his runner-up finish following his 1-over 73.

David Snyder began the day alone in second, five shots behind Dossey but struggled from the outset. He dropped back with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3 and saw any hope he had of finishing in the top nine when he made a double bogey-7 on No. 14. He tied for 11th.

PGA TOUR Canada continues its Qualifying Tournaments next week in San Jacinto, California, the fifth of seven tournaments. Action begins Tuesday, April 5.

