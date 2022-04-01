-
Marsico erases big deficit and wins Q-School in Arizona
April 01, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOUR.COM
LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona—On Friday afternoon prior to teeing off in the final round, Max Marsico thought about winning the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at the Wigwam. Did he think it was realistic, making up the six-stroke deficit he faced against 54-hole leader Cooper Dossey?
“It wasn’t the first thought in my mind. Let’s put it that way,” the 30-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate said.
Yet, Marsico, who has battled injuries throughout his career, made five birdies in his first six holes, eliminating Dossey’s advantage before the two playing partners even made the back-nine turn. Marsico finally took the lead on the 11th hole and then hung on to defeat Dossey by two strokes to earn a spot in every 2022 PGA TOUR Canada tournament. Dossey, along with amateur Joey Vrzich, Étienne Papineau, Danny List, Rhett Rasmussen and Aaron Beverly earned first-half cards in regulation play, while Zack Jaworski and Joe Fryer needed five and six extra holes, respectively, to secure their playing privileges. Jaworski and Fryer took out Danny Walker in the playoff. Walker picked up conditional status along with 21 others.
By the time that playoff had ended in near-darkness, Marsico already had time to let his triumph settle in.
“Any time you can get off to a really hot start, it can certainly turn the tables a little bit. The first thought was getting off to a good start,” said Marsico, who tapped in for birdie on the par-5 first and rolled in a 14-footer on No. 2, doing exactly what he envisioned. “I really wanted to focus on what I was doing today. In the past I’ve gotten ahead of myself and started thinking negatively, things like that. I really wanted to control what I could control today, and it worked pretty well.”
Marsico took the lead for the first time when he rolled in a five-footer for birdie at the par-3 11th hole, with Dossey parring the hole. The duo matched pars at Nos. 12 and 13, and both birdied the par-5 14th. Dossey bogeyed No. 15 to Marsico’s par, and suddenly Marsico stepped to the 16th tee with a two-stroke cushion.
There, he flew the green on his tee shot, hit an indifferent chip and then two-putted from 16 feet for bogey.
“I under-clubbed purposely to try to keep it anywhere on the green and two-putt. Obviously, I was a little juiced, a little amped,” said Marsico, who watched his ball settle 10 feet over the green in the rough. Yet even with that errant tee shot and struggle greenside, Marsico remained calm.
“I had a tremendous calm the whole day—other than the first and second hole with the nerves from starting out. I was just really calm and placid the whole day,” he noted, still feeling good despite the bogey.
The nerves returned, he said, even after he parred No. 17 and then put his drive in the middle of the 18th fairway.
“The only time I started to feel anything was the second shot on 18. Even though it was only 120 yards, it’s a tricky shot. It’s a small, little target with trouble on the left,” Marsico added. No problem, though. He hit his approach to 15 feet and two-putted, his task becoming significantly easier when Dossey hit his approach into the canal bordering the left side of the hole, essentially taking himself out of contention for the win.
“The putter wasn’t my friend today. Max played great. I didn’t have the stuff today to beat him. I was really impressed with how well Max played,” Dossey said of his runner-up finish following his 1-over 73.
David Snyder began the day alone in second, five shots behind Dossey but struggled from the outset. He dropped back with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3 and saw any hope he had of finishing in the top nine when he made a double bogey-7 on No. 14. He tied for 11th.
PGA TOUR Canada continues its Qualifying Tournaments next week in San Jacinto, California, the fifth of seven tournaments. Action begins Tuesday, April 5.
Key Information
How the Tournament Worked
The week began with 107 players in the field, with 102 completing all 72 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses earned this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
Max Marsico
|
Exempt membership for the 2022 season
|
2nd through 9th (no ties)
Cooper Dossey
a-Joey Vrzich
Étienne Papineau
Danny List
Rhett Rasmussen
Aaron Beverly
Zack Jaworski
Joe Fryer
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
10th through 30th (plus ties)
Danny Walker
Jordan Hahn
a-Thomas Hutchison
a-Yousef Guezzale
Jamie Sadlowski
Luke Gannon
David Snyder
Pedro Lamadrid
Jack Trent
a-Blake Tomlinson
a-Kyle Cottam
Eric McCardle
Danny Ochoa
Kolton Lapa
Carson Schaake
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
a-Steve Sugimoto
a-Patrick Sullivan
Matt Liringis
a-Jun Ho Won
Ryan Gronlund
a-Ollie Osborne
a-Puwit Anupansuebsai
|
Conditional membership
• There were 25 amateurs playing this week. Leading the way was Pepperdine’s Joey Vrzich. He tied for low round of the tournament with his 8-under 64 Friday. Nine other amateurs earned conditional status, a 40-percent success rate from the amateurs. Here is how all 25 fared.
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
3
|
Joey Vrzich (U.S.)
|
70-72-69-64—275
|
T11
|
Thomas Hutchison (U.S.)
|
70-72-70-69—281
|
T11
|
Youssef Guezzale (U.S.)
|
71-69-71-70—281
|
T17
|
Blake Tomlinson (U.S.)
|
77-68-66-71—282
|
T20
|
Kyle Cottam (U.S.)
|
71-72-73-67—283
|
T26
|
Ollie Osborne (U.S.)
|
74-74-66-70—284
|
T26
|
Steve Sugimoto (U.S.)
|
74-69-74-67—284
|
T26
|
Patrick Sullivan (U.S.)
|
73-72-72-67—284
|
T26
|
Jun Ho Won (South Korea)
|
69-71-75-69—284
|
T26
|
Puwit Anupansuebsai (Thailand)
|
70-69-73-72—284
|
T33
|
Zihao Jin (China)
|
70-70-71-74—285
|
T36
|
Mason Andersen (U.S.)
|
73-71-71-71—286
|
T42
|
Gavin Cohen (U.S.)
|
69-76-71-71—287
|
T51
|
Jackson Solem (U.S.)
|
72-76-68-73—289
|
T57
|
Thomas Giroux (Canada)
|
77-72-69-72—290
|
T57
|
Tristan Mandur (Canada)
|
72-73-73-72—290
|
T64
|
Hunter Reed (U.S.)
|
68-76-73-74—291
|
T70
|
Shane Muldowney (U.S.)
|
80-70-72-72—294
|
T74
|
Fabian Sunden (Sweden)
|
75-74-73-73—295
|
T74
|
Jon Gresco (U.S.)
|
74-78-70-73—295
|
T83
|
Reece Nilsen (U.S.)
|
76-74-74-73—297
|
T88
|
Austin Davis (U.S.)
|
80-72-74-73—299
|
T90
|
Dylan Ellis (U.S.)
|
71-77-74-78—300
|
T95
|
Cole Wilczek (U.S.)
|
81-76-74-74—305
|
99
|
Ash Hakim (U.S.)
|
82-81-74-70—307
• Players in this week’s field came from 10 different countries and territories. There were eight Canadians playing this week: Amateurs Tristan Mandur (2-over) and Thomas Giroux (2-over), as well as Étienne Papineau (11-under), Jamie Sadlowski (7-under), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (5-under), P.A. Bédard (1-over), Travis Fredborg (7-over) and Keaton Veillette (48-over).
• Those players who finished one stroke outside the cutoff for conditional PGA TOUR Canada membership were Shotaro Ban, Jordan Gumberg and Major Monzingo and amateurs Mason Andersen and Zihao Jin.
• Eric McCardle’s third-round 77 stopped him from contending for one of the top-nine positions this week. He did pick up conditional status by shooting a 5-under 67 in his final round to move from a tie for 40th to his final tie-for-20th position.
• Panama’s Michael Mendez had an adventuresome front nine, opening double bogey, par and eagle—his eagle a hole-in-one. He added a double bogey on No. 7 and a birdie at the eighth to shoot a 1-over 37. He picked up eight pars and a birdie over his final nine holes to shoot an even-par 72 and a tie for 85th.
• Étienne Papineau was the lone Canadian to finish inside the top nine. He turned it on over his final 18 holes, shooting a 6-under 66 that left him tied for fourth with Australia’s Danny List. Papineau and List were the only two non-Americans to earn first-half membership.
• After a disappointing triple bogey-7 at the 15th hole in Thursday’s third round, Rhett Rasmussen played his final 21 holes in 6-under to tie for sixth after beginning the final round tied for 20th. He chipped in for birdie on the 17th hole Thursday for his final birdie of the third round then after a slow start to his day, with only one birdie and eight pars on the front nine, he turned it on to close, making birdies at Nos. 13, 14, 15 and 17, with pars at the 16th and 18th.
• After opening 73-71-71 and sitting at 1-under, Jordan Hahn fashioned a 6-under 66 on the final day to secure conditional status by tying for 11th. Hahn made five birdies and an eagle to go with a bogey.
Quotable
“I think anybody would be lying if he said going 5-under through the first six was the plan. It was a little surprising.” –Max Marsico
“It felt similar to the second day. I didn’t miss a fairway until (No.) 17 and I didn’t miss a green until 16.” –Max Marsico comparing his final round to his second-round 64
“I wasn’t hitting it as close as I was on the second day. I made a couple more 20-footers. The other day, when I shot 64, I was just stuffing it all day.” –Max Marsico
“I did what I needed to do to get status. I haven’t had (PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour) status since I turned pro. There are a lot of positives. I shot 15-under and left a lot out there. I’m excited, and it’s pretty cool that I’ll be in Canada this summer.” –Cooper Dossey
“It means a lot. I always say you have to start somewhere. PGA TOUR Canada will be a fun place to start in the summer, and whatever happens happens.” –Joey Vrzich, who will turn pro as soon as Pepperdine’s season concludes
“It’s good. I have a summer job, which is nice.” –Joey Vrzich
“I was in the top 15 of PGA TOUR U. to start the year. Everybody’s thinking about top five and playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. I haven’t had too great of a season. Not terrible, but not as good as last year. I had to come and play in this just to guarantee myself getting a job this summer.” –Joey Vrzich
“Coming here I knew I would play well. I just love this place.” –Joey Vrzich
“It’s been a hell of a last year and a half. I’m excited. I’ve been playing really good golf lately, and I’ve put a lot of effort into my game. It’s paying off right now.” –Étienne Papineau
“Going to play the Tour this summer in Canada means a lot to me.” –Étienne Papineau
“It feels good. It was a long day. I had to keep giving myself opportunities, and that’s what I did. Some putts went in, some putts didn’t go in, but I gave myself a lot of chances, and I think that’s what was important today.” –Étienne Papineau
““I’m really excited. I’m a big fan of Tim Horton’s. I’m looking forward to getting out there.” –Danny List on the prospects of playing in Canada and eating at one of the country’s popular chains
“This was such a mental grind. I’m really happy with the way I’ve played the whole week.” –Danny List
“It was a grind. I felt like the game was in a really good spot. I made good birdies today but struggled coming in but knew I was hitting it well but got it done in the playoff.” –Zack Jaworski on grabbing one of the final two membership spots
“I just played as smart as I could. I made some dumb decisions that led to some big numbers earlier in the tournament, but I got it going late and played as smart as I could.” –Rhett Rasmussen on his late-in-the-day-final-round rally that allowed him to tie for sixth
“I played the Forme Tour last year and wasn’t even able to make a cut, so it’s a big deal to me to get redemption this year.” –Rhett Rasmussen
Final-Round Weather: Sunny and hot, with scattered clouds. High of 86, with SSE wind at 3-6 mph.