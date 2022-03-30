-
Dossey takes one-shot lead after 36 holes in Arizona
March 30, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOUR.COM
LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona—Even though Cooper Dossey said he was having trouble with his speed on longer putts during the second round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament, it was hard to tell. Dossey fired a 6-under 66 to go with his opening 68, and the former Baylor Bear will take a one-shot lead into Thursday’s third round. Max Marsico, finishing late in the day, shot a best-of-the-tournament 64 to move into second place. David Snyder is alone in third, three behind.
The highlight of Dossey’s round came at the par-5 14th. He faced a 27-foot eagle putt after getting on the green in two, and he promptly rolled it in—with a catch. “That’s actually where my speed started to go. I probably would have had 10 feet coming back if the ball hadn’t hit the hole.”
But he didn’t, and that eagle, along with four birdies, including one at the last, put him in solid position with 36 holes to play.
“I’m pleased with how I’m playing,” he added.
That was something of an understatement, considering in heavy wind Tuesday, Dossey hit 15 greens. Under calmer conditions in the second round, he was on the green in regulation 17 times, and the one hole he wasn’t he was a foot onto the fringe. “I think I left some out there. It sounds crazy saying that, but I hit it really well today, and I’m excited where my game is,” the newlywed said.
Dossey married his wife, Ashley, on February 12 after meeting at Baylor four years ago.
Marsico made six birdies and an eagle Wednesday, cleaning up a disappointing finish to his first round. Sitting at 3-under through 15 holes in his opening round, Marsico made two bogeys coming in. He had a clean scorecard in his second round as he improved 16 spots on the leaderboard, getting his day off to a rousing start with his eagle coming at No. 1. He hit his 6-iron approach to 25 feet and rolled in the putt. He promptly birdied his second hole and then made an up-and-down par on the third.
“Other than (No.) 3, there are four very solid birdie opportunities on the first five holes,” Marsico said.
Marsico is in the final group, with Dossey and Snyder. The threesome will tee off Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m., PDT.
Did you know David Snyder was a member of Stanford’s 2019 NCAA Championship-winning team? That season, the Cardinal also won the Pac-12 Championship, with Snyder earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors.
How the Tournament Works
There are 107 players in this field. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses available this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2022 season
|
2nd through 9th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
10th through 30th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• There are 25 amateurs playing this week. Leading the way is Thailand’s Puwit Anupansuebsai. He followed his opening, 2-under 70 with a 69. He’s at 5-under and tied for sixth. Here is how all 25 fared in the first round.
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T6
|
Puwit Anupansuebsai (Thailand)
|
70-69—139
|
T11
|
Youssef Guezzale (U.S.)
|
71-69—140
|
T11
|
Zihao Jin (China)
|
70-70—140
|
T11
|
Jun Ho Won (South Korea)
|
69-71—140
|
T21
|
Joey Vrzich (U.S.)
|
70-72—142
|
T21
|
Thomas Hutchison (U.S.)
|
70-72—142
|
T27
|
Kyle Cottam (U.S.)
|
71-72—143
|
T27
|
Steve Sugimoto (U.S.)
|
74-69—143
|
T33
|
Mason Andersen (U.S.)
|
73-71—144
|
T33
|
Hunter Reed (U.S.)
|
68-76—144
|
T42
|
Gavin Cohen (U.S.)
|
69-76—145
|
T42
|
Tristan Mandur (Canada)
|
72-73—145
|
T42
|
Patrick Sullivan (U.S.)
|
73-72—145
|
T42
|
Blake Tomlinson (U.S.)
|
77-68—145
|
T62
|
Dylan Ellis (U.S.)
|
71-77—148
|
T62
|
Jackson Solem (U.S.)
|
72-76—148
|
T62
|
Ollie Osborn (U.S.)
|
74-74—148
|
T72
|
Thomas Giroux (Canada)
|
77-72—149
|
T72
|
Fabian Sunden (Sweden)
|
75-74—149
|
T77
|
Reece Nilsen (U.S.)
|
76-74—150
|
T77
|
Shane Muldowney (U.S.)
|
80-70—150
|
T85
|
Jon Gresco (U.S.)
|
74-78—152
|
T100
|
Austin Davis (U.S.)
|
80-72—152
|
103
|
Cole Wilczek (U.S.)
|
81-76—157
|
105
|
Ash Hakim (U.S.)
|
82-81—163
• Players in this week’s field come from 10 different countries and territories. There are eight Canadians playing this week: Amateurs Tristan Mandur (1-over) and Thomas Giroux (5-over), as well as Jamie Sadlowski (6-under), Étienne Papineau (4-under), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (1-under), P.A. Bédard (even-par), Travis Fredborg (1-over) and Keaton Veillette (21-over). The leading non-American, non-Canadian player through 36 holes is Australia’s Danny List. He opened 71-67 and is at 6-under, tied for fourth.
• Four players were tied for the first-round lead, all shooting 4-under 68s. Cooper Dossey took over solo possession of the lead with his second-round 66, while Eric McCardle dropped into a tie for sixth, with his 1-under 71. Riley Casey was five shots worse Wednesday, and he’s tied for 16th. Amateur Hunter Reed had the most-difficult day, shooting a 4-over 76 to fall into a tie for 33rd.
• After The Wigwam’s 18th hole played as the most difficult in the first round, the par-3 third took the honor Wednesday. It yielded a stroke average of 3.402, with only three players making birdie there. The par-3 11th hole was the second-most difficult. Four players made birdie on the hole that averaged 3.280. The par-5 opening hole, at 4.383, was the easiest. All seven front-nine eagles came on that hole.
• There were several big movers on day two, with significant improvement over their first-round scores. Leading the way was amateur Shane Muldowney. The University of California-Davis golfer began the day tied for 81st after a disappointing, opening 8-over 70. He shaved 10 strokes off that score Wednesday and is tied for 77th at the halfway point. Ryan Gronlund also showed a 10-stroke improvement. He shot a 68 and is tied for 53rd. The University of Utah’s Blake Tomlinson was nine shots better in his second round. Tomlinson fired a 4-under 68 in the second round, a nine-stroke improvement. He moved up 42 spots on the leaderboard, into a tie for 42nd.
• Jamie Sadlowski was at 7-under for the tournament standing on the 18th tee. But a missed green with his approach and his inability to get up and down for par dropped him back to 6-under. He still smiled following his round. “All in all, it was a good day,” he said.
• After not earning membership at last year’s Qualifying Tournament here at The Wigwam, Cooper Dossey hasn’t thought much about his 2021 disappointment. “I tried to eliminate the bad memories from last year. I’m not really thinking too much about last year. I’m a different player this year. Marriage has helped me a lot to learn,” he said.
• Kolton Lapa had a strong front nine on his way to a 4-under 68. After starting with four consecutive pars, he birdied the fifth, parred the sixth and then closed with three consecutive birdies. Lapa began the day tied for 46th and is tied for 16th going into the third round.
• Eric McCardle thought he had made birdie on his closing hole. His 15-footer stopped on the lip of the cup. “I waited for the full time I could thinking it might drop. It was hanging over the edge,” he said of the putt that refused to fall. His par putt was his easiest of the day as he finished with a 1-under 71 and is 5-under for the tournament, tied for sixth.
• After opening with a 1-under 71, former BYU golfer Rhett Rasmussen must have felt like he was stuck in neutral. He made two birdies and two bogeys to go with five pars on his opening nine Wednesday, sitting at 1-under for the tournament with nine holes remaining in his second round. Rasmussen, a Utah native, turned it on after that, making four birdies to turn in a 68 that left him 5-under for the week and tied for sixth. Rasmussen birdied all four par-5s Wednesday.
Quotable
“The wind was hard. There were a lot of holes I tried to purposely miss short of the green (on Tuesday). Today, the first 12 holes there wasn’t much wind, and I was trying to take advantage of it. The wind picked up on the back nine again.” –Cooper Dossey on his wind battles this week
“It’s only two rounds. I’ve played enough events to know that two rounds is not anywhere near the completion.” –Max Marsico
“I never put the ball in any trouble, and that obviously helps. I would say it was more iron play than anything.” –Max Marsico on what lex to his 8-under 64
“It was a good day. I hit it well, I chipped well, I putted well. All around it was a solid day.” –David Snyder
“I was able to capitalize on some good shots and hit a couple close. It was really a balanced day.” –David Snyder
“I put two solid rounds together, but it’s a marathon, so I’m keeping the focus on what’s left.” –David Snyder
“There were a lot of good things. I have hit it great the last two days. I didn’t putt very well [Tuesday]. I hit 16 greens in that wind but didn’t make anything. I need to clean up the putting a little bit, and I’ll be good.” –Jamie Sadlowski
“It’s been a while since I’ve played a competitive round. I’m looking forward to the ‘weekend,’ having some steady play and grabbing one of those cards on Friday.” –Jamie Sadlowski
“I really felt like today was playing easy, condition-wise. There wasn’t much wind. I just didn’t drive it very well.” –Eric McCardle
“They had some really tough pins out there today. There were a lot of tough ones that you really couldn’t get after.” –Eric McCardle
“I have some range work to do, and some putting.” –Eric McCardle on his plans following his second round
“It was one of those days where you shoot under-par as bad as you hit it and you move on to the next day.” –Eric McCardle
“It was just one of those things where you have to plot your way around. The greens can be so difficult to manage because there are so many undulations.” –Danny List
“Honestly, if you can put yourself in the right spots, you can definitely go low here. But the greens can definitely make it strenuous.” –Danny List
Second-Round Weather: Sunny and warm with scattered clouds. High of 80, with SW wind at 4-6 mph in the morning, increasing to 9-12 mph in the afternoon.