Dossey takes one-shot lead after 36 holes in Arizona

• Players in this week’s field come from 10 different countries and territories. There are eight Canadians playing this week: Amateurs Tristan Mandur (1-over) and Thomas Giroux (5-over), as well as Jamie Sadlowski (6-under), Étienne Papineau (4-under), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (1-under), P.A. Bédard (even-par), Travis Fredborg (1-over) and Keaton Veillette (21-over). The leading non-American, non-Canadian player through 36 holes is Australia’s Danny List. He opened 71-67 and is at 6-under, tied for fourth.

• Four players were tied for the first-round lead, all shooting 4-under 68s. Cooper Dossey took over solo possession of the lead with his second-round 66, while Eric McCardle dropped into a tie for sixth, with his 1-under 71. Riley Casey was five shots worse Wednesday, and he’s tied for 16th. Amateur Hunter Reed had the most-difficult day, shooting a 4-over 76 to fall into a tie for 33rd.

• After The Wigwam’s 18th hole played as the most difficult in the first round, the par-3 third took the honor Wednesday. It yielded a stroke average of 3.402, with only three players making birdie there. The par-3 11th hole was the second-most difficult. Four players made birdie on the hole that averaged 3.280. The par-5 opening hole, at 4.383, was the easiest. All seven front-nine eagles came on that hole.

• There were several big movers on day two, with significant improvement over their first-round scores. Leading the way was amateur Shane Muldowney. The University of California-Davis golfer began the day tied for 81st after a disappointing, opening 8-over 70. He shaved 10 strokes off that score Wednesday and is tied for 77th at the halfway point. Ryan Gronlund also showed a 10-stroke improvement. He shot a 68 and is tied for 53rd. The University of Utah’s Blake Tomlinson was nine shots better in his second round. Tomlinson fired a 4-under 68 in the second round, a nine-stroke improvement. He moved up 42 spots on the leaderboard, into a tie for 42nd.

• Jamie Sadlowski was at 7-under for the tournament standing on the 18th tee. But a missed green with his approach and his inability to get up and down for par dropped him back to 6-under. He still smiled following his round. “All in all, it was a good day,” he said.

• After not earning membership at last year’s Qualifying Tournament here at The Wigwam, Cooper Dossey hasn’t thought much about his 2021 disappointment. “I tried to eliminate the bad memories from last year. I’m not really thinking too much about last year. I’m a different player this year. Marriage has helped me a lot to learn,” he said.

• Kolton Lapa had a strong front nine on his way to a 4-under 68. After starting with four consecutive pars, he birdied the fifth, parred the sixth and then closed with three consecutive birdies. Lapa began the day tied for 46th and is tied for 16th going into the third round.

• Eric McCardle thought he had made birdie on his closing hole. His 15-footer stopped on the lip of the cup. “I waited for the full time I could thinking it might drop. It was hanging over the edge,” he said of the putt that refused to fall. His par putt was his easiest of the day as he finished with a 1-under 71 and is 5-under for the tournament, tied for sixth.

• After opening with a 1-under 71, former BYU golfer Rhett Rasmussen must have felt like he was stuck in neutral. He made two birdies and two bogeys to go with five pars on his opening nine Wednesday, sitting at 1-under for the tournament with nine holes remaining in his second round. Rasmussen, a Utah native, turned it on after that, making four birdies to turn in a 68 that left him 5-under for the week and tied for sixth. Rasmussen birdied all four par-5s Wednesday.

Quotable

“The wind was hard. There were a lot of holes I tried to purposely miss short of the green (on Tuesday). Today, the first 12 holes there wasn’t much wind, and I was trying to take advantage of it. The wind picked up on the back nine again.” –Cooper Dossey on his wind battles this week

“It’s only two rounds. I’ve played enough events to know that two rounds is not anywhere near the completion.” –Max Marsico

“I never put the ball in any trouble, and that obviously helps. I would say it was more iron play than anything.” –Max Marsico on what lex to his 8-under 64

“It was a good day. I hit it well, I chipped well, I putted well. All around it was a solid day.” –David Snyder

“I was able to capitalize on some good shots and hit a couple close. It was really a balanced day.” –David Snyder

“I put two solid rounds together, but it’s a marathon, so I’m keeping the focus on what’s left.” –David Snyder

“There were a lot of good things. I have hit it great the last two days. I didn’t putt very well [Tuesday]. I hit 16 greens in that wind but didn’t make anything. I need to clean up the putting a little bit, and I’ll be good.” –Jamie Sadlowski

“It’s been a while since I’ve played a competitive round. I’m looking forward to the ‘weekend,’ having some steady play and grabbing one of those cards on Friday.” –Jamie Sadlowski

“I really felt like today was playing easy, condition-wise. There wasn’t much wind. I just didn’t drive it very well.” –Eric McCardle

“They had some really tough pins out there today. There were a lot of tough ones that you really couldn’t get after.” –Eric McCardle

“I have some range work to do, and some putting.” –Eric McCardle on his plans following his second round

“It was one of those days where you shoot under-par as bad as you hit it and you move on to the next day.” –Eric McCardle

“It was just one of those things where you have to plot your way around. The greens can be so difficult to manage because there are so many undulations.” –Danny List

“Honestly, if you can put yourself in the right spots, you can definitely go low here. But the greens can definitely make it strenuous.” –Danny List

Second-Round Weather: Sunny and warm with scattered clouds. High of 80, with SW wind at 4-6 mph in the morning, increasing to 9-12 mph in the afternoon.