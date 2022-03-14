-
Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. East 2 Q-School
March 14, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOURCANADA.COM
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Consistent bad weather in the Sunshine State delayed PGA TOUR Canada’s second Qualifying Tournament in Florida late last week. But even with a Saturday morning finish, the players were able to complete 72 holes, with Longwood, Florida, native Austin Hitt taking medalist honors and eight other players earning status through the first half of the PGA TOUR Canada season. Hitt and Davis Shore were doubly successful at the Mission Inn Resort and Club. In November, Shore was the medalist for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament, with Hitt earning status for the first half of that circuit’s schedule. Last week, the two switched positions—allowing the former North Carolina golfer (Hitt) and the Alabama product (Shore) to keep busy throughout South America and North America this spring and summer. An additional 22 players picked up conditional status with their play at the El Campeon Course. Here is a snapshot of each of the Mssion Inn Resort and Club’s nine qualifiers.
Austin Hitt (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 7
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: Although he was winless during his University of North Carolina collegiate career, Hitt’s consistency paid off, with 14 career top-10 finishes on his resume as he reached No. 107 for his best position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking prior to turning pro.
Wei Hsuan Wang (Chinese Taipei)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 3
PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 9
Something Worth Knowing: After a stellar amateur career in his native Chinese Taipei, he played his first year as a professional on the PGA TOUR Series-China, where he took the 54-hole lead at the Qinhuangdao Championship but couldn’t maintain his advantage, shooting a final-round, even-par 72 to finish fifth—his best performance on that Tour.
Charles Wang (China)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 22
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 9
Something Worth Knowing: The native of Beijing attended Northwestern University outside of Chicago. Prior to attending college, Wang, an accomplished concert violinist, was his school’s Orchestral Concert Master and was in the Venice Symphony as a volunteer violinist from 2011-13.
Zack Taylor (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 8
Something Worth Knowing: Taylor didn’t play college golf for his first two years as a student at Coastal Carolina, where he was enrolled in the school’s PGA Golf Management program. After joining the team, the Sun Belt Conference named him its 2019 Men’s Golf Newcomer of the Year.
Eric Lilleboe (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: The former Ferris State golfer won the 102nd playing of the Michigan Open in 2019 at Grand Traverse Resort near Traverse City. Lilleboe held a five-shot lead entering the final round, the tournament reduced to 54 holes due to heavy rain that left the course unplayable. Officials declared Lilleboe the champion.
Davis Lamb (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: A native of Potomac, Maryland, Lamb began his college career at Notre Dame prior to transferring to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton for the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players because of the worldwide pandemic.
Davis Shore (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Seventh
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 3
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: At Mission Inn Resort and Club, Shore is 23-under in his last two tournaments at the Central Florida course. He was the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica medalist in the weather-shortened Qualifying Tournament in November. He has been par or better in all seven of his rounds there over the last two events.
George Kneiser (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: After not shooting in the 60s once during the first three rounds at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club, Kneiser came through with a 7-under 65 in the final round that got him into a five-players-for-two-spots playoff for the final exempt positions for the first half of the PGA TOUR Canada season. He emerged with a card with fellow Wisconsin native Thomas Longbella.
Thomas Longbella (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: As a senior at the University of Minnesota, Longbella entered the Wisconsin State Amateur and proceed to torch the field, winning the tournament by 10 strokes. He was one off the lead through 36 holes, forged a six-shot 54-hole lead and ended up as the only player in the field with four under-par rounds for his final victory margin.