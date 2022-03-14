Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. East 2 Q-School

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—Consistent bad weather in the Sunshine State delayed PGA TOUR Canada’s second Qualifying Tournament in Florida late last week. But even with a Saturday morning finish, the players were able to complete 72 holes, with Longwood, Florida, native Austin Hitt taking medalist honors and eight other players earning status through the first half of the PGA TOUR Canada season. Hitt and Davis Shore were doubly successful at the Mission Inn Resort and Club. In November, Shore was the medalist for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament, with Hitt earning status for the first half of that circuit’s schedule. Last week, the two switched positions—allowing the former North Carolina golfer (Hitt) and the Alabama product (Shore) to keep busy throughout South America and North America this spring and summer. An additional 22 players picked up conditional status with their play at the El Campeon Course. Here is a snapshot of each of the Mssion Inn Resort and Club’s nine qualifiers.