Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. East 3 Q-School

DOTHAN, Alabama—The nine newest PGA TOUR Canada members emerged from the Qualifying Tournament completed at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks on Friday, with amateur Jacob Bridgeman prevailing by three strokes over Bryce Hendrix. Bridgeman returned to Clemson, South Carolina, Friday night after his victory and will continue his collegiate/amateur career for two more months as the Tigers seek Atlantic Coast Conference, regional and NCAA glory. Bridgeman’s plan is to turn pro as soon as the Tigers’ season is over. He could conceivably miss one PGA TOUR Canada tournament if Clemson advances deep in the postseason. Along with Bridgeman and Hendrix, seven other players earned status, with Bridgeman eligible for every tournament with the other eight exempt into tournaments in the season’s first half. They will continue with status into the second half of the year based on player performance. Twenty-two other players hold conditional exemptions. Here is a snapshot of each of the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks’ nine qualifiers.