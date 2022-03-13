-
Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. East 3 Q-School
-
-
March 13, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOURCANADA.COM
-
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Leaderboards menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
DOTHAN, Alabama—The nine newest PGA TOUR Canada members emerged from the Qualifying Tournament completed at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks on Friday, with amateur Jacob Bridgeman prevailing by three strokes over Bryce Hendrix. Bridgeman returned to Clemson, South Carolina, Friday night after his victory and will continue his collegiate/amateur career for two more months as the Tigers seek Atlantic Coast Conference, regional and NCAA glory. Bridgeman’s plan is to turn pro as soon as the Tigers’ season is over. He could conceivably miss one PGA TOUR Canada tournament if Clemson advances deep in the postseason. Along with Bridgeman and Hendrix, seven other players earned status, with Bridgeman eligible for every tournament with the other eight exempt into tournaments in the season’s first half. They will continue with status into the second half of the year based on player performance. Twenty-two other players hold conditional exemptions. Here is a snapshot of each of the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks’ nine qualifiers.
Jacob Bridgeman (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Bridgeman played for the U.S. team at the 2017 Junior Presidents Cup at Plainfield Country Club in New Jersey, with the Americans defeating the International Team, 14-10.
Bryce Hendrix (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Hendrix was completely dominant in his win at the 2019 Irish Creek Intercollegiate in Kannapolis, North Carolina, playing for North Carolina-Greensboro. He shot rounds of 66-65-62 to defeat John Pak by 11 strokes.
Guillaume Fanonnel (France)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: During his final year of college, he qualified for his second NCAA Regional, becoming the first Louisiana-Monroe golfer to play in multiple regionals. He was also the first to play in a regional since Gustaf Kocken in 2011.
Chip McDaniel (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 3
PGA TOUR Starts: 11
Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 41
Something Worth Knowing: McDaniel joined a select group of past champions when he won the 2017 Kentucky State Amateur. PGA TOUR players who won the Kentucky Am include Gay Brewer (1952-53), Bobby Nichols (1957), Frank Beard (1961-62), Brad Fabel (1974), Jodie Mudd (1979-80), Steve Flesch (1986, 1988) and J.B. Holmes (2004).
Greyson Porter (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: During his college career at Florida State, Porter was a four-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll member.
Wilson Furr (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: At the 2020 U.S. Amateur stroke-play qualifying, Furr fired a Bandon Dunes course-record 62, the second lowest score in stroke play in the tournament’s long history. His 62 helped him to a tie for seventh as he advanced to match play.
Parker Coody (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: He made his PGA TOUR debut in 2020 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He earned the spot in the field by winning the Southern Highlands Collegiate individual title in Las Vegas while playing for the University of Texas.
Steven Setterstrom (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Last summer, Setterstrom battled amateur Hunter Hawkins for 36 holes at the Alabama Open at Twin Bridges in Gadsden. Setterstrom fired rounds of 64-66-66 to defeat Hawkins by a stroke to win his state open and earn the $5,000 first-place check.
Chandler Eaton (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Eighth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 7
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: In his lone PGA TOUR start, Eaton made the cut after qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open. He opened with an even-par 72-70 then fired weekend rounds of 73-74 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to tie for 58th with, among others, Zach Johnson and Harris English. He was one of four amateurs to make the cut that week (Viktor Hovland tied for 12th, Brandon Wu tied for 35th and Michael Thorbjornsen was 79th).