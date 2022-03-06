Five players to watch: U.S. East 3 Q-School

DOTHAN, Alabama—While a group of players are competing at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, 375 miles to the west, PGA TOUR Canada is holding a simultaneous Qualifying Tournament, at the RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks. Last year, Keenan Huskey picked up medalist honors at this site to earn membership. He eventually used that status to play a full year on the Forme Tour. In 2020, Cameron Young was the medalist at Highland Oaks before the Tour had to cancel the season due to the global pandemic. Young did all right even without PGA TOUR Canada, eventually earning Korn Ferry Tour status and moving on to the PGA TOUR, where he is a rookie and 15th in the FedExCup standings, ties for second at the Sanderson Farms Championship and The Genesis Invitational already on his resume. This 72-hole, no-cut tournament runs from Tuesday to Friday. Here is a look at five players who bear watching this week.

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada

Lee is a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, making two cuts in his three 2021-22 starts. His best finish came at the 115th Visa Argentine Open in December—a tie for 43rd. As a collegian at the University of Washington, Lee won twice, sharing the title at the 2020 Arizona Intercollegiate with current Korn Ferry Tour player and 2021 Forme Tour Player of the Year Trevor Werbylo. In his other college victory, at the Georgetown Intercollegiate, Lee shared the title with Noah Wooley.

JACOB BRIDGEMAN

Inman, South Carolina, United States

Bridgeman is still an amateur playing for Clemson, the Tigers currently the 24th-ranked team in the NCAA. Bridgeman has three college victories and entered his final year as an amateur with the second-lowest career stroke average in Tiger history, trailing only current PGA TOUR player Doc Redman. He is the 20th-ranked amateur in the world.

Lyon, France

In 2020, playing college golf for the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Fanonnel won three consecutive college tournaments, capturing the Graeme McDowell Invitational, the Intercollegiate at the Grove and the Little Rock Invitational. He shared the title at the Intercollegiate at the Grove with two other players, and he won the other two tournaments by a combined seven strokes. His last victory in France came at the 2016 Internationaux de France Under 18 - Trophee Carlhian

RYUNOSUKE SAKANE

Setegaya, Japan

The Jacksonville University product won his lone collegiate tournament at the 2020 College Am Golf Kickoff near campus in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Sakane was a former member of the Under-18 Japan national team. He also won the 2016 Japan Junior Golf Association Ryo Ishikawa Junior. He has reached as high as No. 144 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Mexico City, Mexico

The former UTEP Miner, Terrazas is a current PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, first joining the Tour in 2020. He maintained his 2021-22 playing privileges with a strong finish to the season, making six cuts in eight starts to finish 48th on the final Points List. This season, he has a pair of top-10 finishes, both coming late in 2021—a tie for fourth at the 115th Visa Argentine Open and a tie for ninth at the Chile Open. After opening with a 3-over 75, he has been par or better in 11 consecutive rounds, 10 of them under-par.