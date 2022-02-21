-
Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. East 1
February 21, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOURCANADA.COM
- "I’m very excited to play on the PGA TOUR Canada this year,” said Germany's Alex Herrmann last Friday after securing full status as the medalist at the U.S. East 1 Q-School. (Media/PGA TOUR)
WESTON, Florida—PGA TOUR Canada added 32 players to its roster last week following its first Qualifying Tournament of the year, at The Club at Weston Hills in South Florida. Germany’s Alex Herrmann walked away with medalist honors, coasting to a five-shot triumph at the facility’s Tour Course. Herrmann, who makes his U.S. base in Atlanta after attending college at Georgia State, is exempt into every 2022 PGA TOUR Canada tournament. Eight other players earned that same right—but for the first half of the season. They will continue with status into the second half of the year based on player performance. Twenty-three other players hold conditional exemptions. Here is a snapshot of each of last week’s nine qualifiers.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: The native of Germany played was a three-time, first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection during his college years. At the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Championship, Herrmann drained a 12-foot putt on the 18th hole to win his individual match that gave the Panthers a 3-2 team win over Georgia Southern and, ultimately, the conference championship.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: He made DP World Tour history when the circuit was still known as the European Tour. He qualified into the 2013 Volvo China Open as a 12-year-old, making him that Tour’s youngest to play. Although he missed the cut, three years later he was again in the field, and this time he made the cut, tying for 59th.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: The native of Davie, Florida, who played his college golf at Division II Coker College, won the 2018 Broward Amateur Championship, defeating TJ Shuart by four shots.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 6
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: For the second consecutive year, Hervol emerged with PGA TOUR Canada playing privileges out of Weston, Florida. In 2021, he tied for fifth at The Club at Weston Hills’ Players Course. He eventually played the season on the Forme Tour due to issues at the Canada-U.S. border. Last week, he tied for third, this time at The Club at Weston Hills’ Tour Course.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 8
Something Worth Knowing: As an amateur, Shipp represented the U.S. at the 25th playing of the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2021, held at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The U.S. won the competition against an international team, 33-27, with Shipp winning his singles match against Thailand’s Puwit Anupansuebsai, 7 and 5—the most-convincing win of any of the singles matches, on either the men or women side.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 21
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 4
Something Worth Knowing: Hart has played in 17 previous PGA TOUR Canada tournaments. He added four Forme Tour starts in 2021 as a PGA TOUR Canada member. His top finish in Canada was a tie for sixth at the 2017 Syncrude Oil Country Championship. His weekend rounds of 68-66 left him four shots out of the Patrick Newcomb-Max Rottluff playoff.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: He is a diehard University of North Carolina sports fan, growing up in Cary, North Carolina, but he played his college golf at Wake Forest even though the Tar Heels golf program recruited him.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: The native of China who grew up in California was a two-time University of California Ben Furth Award winner, based on academic and athletic excellence while playing for the Golden Bears. As a senior in high school, at Torrey Pines High outside San Diego, the National High School Coaches Association named him its Senior Boys’ Golf Athlete of the Year.
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 9
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Sanders is a native of New Jersey, with a mother originally from South Korea. He attended Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina, but he didn’t play on the golf team.
