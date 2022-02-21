Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. East 1

WESTON, Florida—PGA TOUR Canada added 32 players to its roster last week following its first Qualifying Tournament of the year, at The Club at Weston Hills in South Florida. Germany’s Alex Herrmann walked away with medalist honors, coasting to a five-shot triumph at the facility’s Tour Course. Herrmann, who makes his U.S. base in Atlanta after attending college at Georgia State, is exempt into every 2022 PGA TOUR Canada tournament. Eight other players earned that same right—but for the first half of the season. They will continue with status into the second half of the year based on player performance. Twenty-three other players hold conditional exemptions. Here is a snapshot of each of last week’s nine qualifiers.