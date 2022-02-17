-
German Herrmann takes control at Q-School
-
February 17, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOURCANADA.COM
February 17, 2022
- Herrmann, a former Georgia State golfer, had six birdies and a bogey Thursday at The Club at Weston Hills’ Tour Course. (Media/PGA TOUR)
WESTON, Florida—Alex Herrmann has never played in a PGA TOUR-affiliated tournament. That could soon change. Herrmann finds himself on the cusp of getting a bunch of PGA TOUR Canada starts this summer as the native of Woerthsee, Germany, shot a best-of-the-week-tying 67 in the third round to forge a four-shot lead over American Benjamin Shipp with 18 holes to play in the Tour’s first Qualifying Tournament of the year. Herrmann, a former Georgia State golfer, did his damage at The Club at Weston Hills’ Tour Course by making six birdies and a bogey Thursday.
Tied for third five shots behind Herrmann are Zimbabwe amateur Kieran Vincent and American James Hervol.
“I didn’t want to play overly aggressive today. I just tried to hit the fairways and greens I needed to hit and got up and down (for par) a couple of times,” said Herrmann, who played his rookie pro season on the ProGolf Tour. “I had a good strategy today and took advantage of it.”
Herrmann’s birdies came early, at Nos. 1 and 3. His only bogey of the day was at No. 6 when he was in between clubs on his approach shot. He missed the green and couldn’t convert a 20-foot par putt. Herrmann came right back with a par-birdie-birdie finish to turn to the back nine in 3-under. He was efficient over his final nine holes, with seven pars, and birdies at Nos. 14 and 16.
“You try to play your best. This is a four-round event. I never thought about the leaderboard, honestly,” Herrmann added. “I’m trying to stick to the plan and treat every round the same.”
Alex Herrmann did some damage today. From two strokes back when the day started to four ahead. pic.twitter.com/bWTT9CfI2B— PGA TOUR Canada (@PGATOURCanada) February 18, 2022
Shipp, the first- and second-round leader, fell back in the third round, firing his first over-par score of the week (73) but was proud of how he grinded with “not having my good stuff.”
Shipp missed a short, downhill birdie putt on the first hole, the first of five consecutive pars. He added two more, on Nos. 7 and 8, sandwiched around bogeys at the sixth and ninth. On his first-hole miss, he said the putt fooled him and did the same thing to playing partner Kaiwen Liu, who was on a similar line.
“I thought I hit a good putt there. I hit a lot of good putts today. I’m not seeing a lot of them drop,” Shipp said.
Vincent was the only player in his group to birdie the opening hole, and he followed that with another birdie, at No. 2. He then fell on hard times, with bogeys on three of his next four holes, escaping with a par on No. 4. He turned in 1-over, made one birdie on the back nine to go with his eight pars to get it back to even par. He’s tied with Hervol, a former University of Connecticut co-captain and native of Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
“I feel good. I think the secret to Q-School is trying to play your regular game, to stay in the moment and not try to care too much,” said Hervol about a strategy that has served him well. “So far, I’ve done a good job of staying loose and keeping it free.”
Did you know China’s Wocheng Ye played as a 12-year-old in the DP World Tour’s 2013 Volvo China Open? He missed the cut but later made the cut in the same tournament as a 16-year-old. In 2017, he shot a second-round 69 at his national open then played the weekend in even-par to tie for 59th. He was the low amateur and turned in the fourth-best finish among Chinese players, only behind Haotong Li, Yi Cao and Ashun Wu.
Key Information
The week began with 112 players in the field. There are 106 still playing. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses available this week.
There are 17 amateurs playing this week. Leading the way is Kieran Vincent, tied for third, five shots off the lead. Here is how all 17 have fared through three rounds.
Amateurs competing
Pos.
Player
Score
T3
Kieran Vincent
71-68-72—211
T7
Parker Gillam
75-68-71—214
T11
Easton Paxton
68-76-73—217
T15
Varun Chopra
74-73-71—218
T15
Ryan Gerard
78-72-68—218
T26
Joe McCarthy
71-76-73—220
T37
Timmy Wideman
73-72-77—222
T37
Cougar Collins
76-71-75—222
T37
Warrington Riley
75-74-73—222
T61
Nick Hofland
77-72-76—225
T61
Mason Lenhart
77-74-74—225
T68
Leon D’Souza
78-76-73—227
T78
Clay Amlung
74-84-72—230
T88
Tyson Dinsmore
83-76-74—233
T88
Justin Grondahl
83-74-76—233
T96
Christopher Ferris
82-75-80—237
T101
Daniel Langley
81-78-80—239
Players in this week’s field come from 13 different countries and territories. There are seven Canadians playing this week: amateurs Cougar Collins and Nick Hofland and professionals Anthony Brodeur, Brandon Lacasse, Marc-Olivier Plasse, Alexandre Belanger and Vito Polera.
The top Canadian through three rounds is Anthony Brodeur. He has shot back-to-back 75s after an opening-round 70. He is tied for 26th, with five other players.
The Herrmann brothers are making quite an impression this week. Alex Herrmann is leading the tournament, and his brother and this week’s roommate, Max Herrmann, made a big move Thursday. He fired a 3-under 69 and is tied for 15th after beginning his day tied for 41st. Max played his opening nine in 2-over then turned it on over his final nine holes, making five birdies and four pars. Alex and Max played together collegiately at Georgia State.
The only player with three under-par rounds this week is Alex Herrmann (70-69-67).
James Hervol was bogey-free Thursday and has played his last 22 holes without a blemish after making seven bogeys in his first 36 holes.
Amateur Ryan Gerard has quietly chipped away, putting himself in solid position to make a run at status in Friday’s final round. Gerard opened with a disappointing, 6-over 78 but came back with an even-par 72 in the second round and posted a 68 Thursday, making four back-nine birdies. He is tied for 15th.
Ryan Gerard is in his final year at the University of North Carolina, where he has already won this season, capturing the Rod Myers Invitational at nearby Duke University. His father, Bob, was a collegiate golfer at nearby Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.
Garrett Johnson knocked nine strokes off his score with his third-round, 4-under 68. He began the day tied for 78th, and he checks in sharing the 45th position with 18 holes to play.
Amateur Clay Amlung had the best round-to-round improvement Thursday, shooting an even-par 72 following his 84 in the second round. Amlung is tied for 78th.
For a second consecutive round, the par-3 fifth hole was the most difficult among the Tour Course’s 18 holes. It was slightly easier than the second round, with a scoring average of 3.570 vs. the 3.627 Wednesday. Overall, the course has given up 16 birdies, 98 bogeys, 39 double bogeys and 19 “others.” The par-4 second hole was the easiest hole Thursday, with an eagle and 33 birdies against only nine bogeys and one double bogey. The stroke average was 3.776.
Quotable
“You try to play your best. This is a four-round event. I never thought about the leaderboard, honestly.” –Alex Herrmann
“I actually hit my iron shots really close today. My wedges were really good. The longest birdie putt I made today was 15 feet.” –Alex Herrmann
“I’m trying to stick to the plan and treat every round the same. This is a weird event. Q-School is really different. You’re not trying to win necessarily. You’re trying to be patient and use the chances that you get.” –Alex Herrmann
“I never looked at the scores and see where I stand at the end of the day. It will take another good round [Friday].” –Alex Herrmann
“If the putter gets hot, that changes anything, and that could happen at any moment.” –Benjamin Shipp
“I do need to hit the ball a little more consistently [Friday] to give myself more chances since I’m four shots back.” –Benjamin Shipp
“I’m pretty frustrated with my game today. It was pretty sloppy. I struggled on the greens again.” –Benjamin Shipp
“I’m not really looking at the leaderboard at all. I try not to. At this moment of the week, I don’t think it’s going to do you any good.” –James Hervol
“I’ve stayed patient. I didn’t score great on Tuesday, but I didn’t change anything. I knew some good things would come.” –James Hervol
Third-Round Weather
Partly cloudy, with a high of 79. Ran fell for approximately 30 minutes, starting at 12:55 p.m. Officials never stopped paly. Wind variable at 10-13 mph, with gusts to 18 mph at various points during the day.
