German Herrmann takes control at Q-School

Players in this week’s field come from 13 different countries and territories. There are seven Canadians playing this week: amateurs Cougar Collins and Nick Hofland and professionals Anthony Brodeur, Brandon Lacasse, Marc-Olivier Plasse, Alexandre Belanger and Vito Polera.

The top Canadian through three rounds is Anthony Brodeur. He has shot back-to-back 75s after an opening-round 70. He is tied for 26th, with five other players.

The Herrmann brothers are making quite an impression this week. Alex Herrmann is leading the tournament, and his brother and this week’s roommate, Max Herrmann, made a big move Thursday. He fired a 3-under 69 and is tied for 15th after beginning his day tied for 41st. Max played his opening nine in 2-over then turned it on over his final nine holes, making five birdies and four pars. Alex and Max played together collegiately at Georgia State.

The only player with three under-par rounds this week is Alex Herrmann (70-69-67).

James Hervol was bogey-free Thursday and has played his last 22 holes without a blemish after making seven bogeys in his first 36 holes.

Amateur Ryan Gerard has quietly chipped away, putting himself in solid position to make a run at status in Friday’s final round. Gerard opened with a disappointing, 6-over 78 but came back with an even-par 72 in the second round and posted a 68 Thursday, making four back-nine birdies. He is tied for 15th.

Ryan Gerard is in his final year at the University of North Carolina, where he has already won this season, capturing the Rod Myers Invitational at nearby Duke University. His father, Bob, was a collegiate golfer at nearby Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.

Garrett Johnson knocked nine strokes off his score with his third-round, 4-under 68. He began the day tied for 78th, and he checks in sharing the 45th position with 18 holes to play.

Amateur Clay Amlung had the best round-to-round improvement Thursday, shooting an even-par 72 following his 84 in the second round. Amlung is tied for 78th.

For a second consecutive round, the par-3 fifth hole was the most difficult among the Tour Course’s 18 holes. It was slightly easier than the second round, with a scoring average of 3.570 vs. the 3.627 Wednesday. Overall, the course has given up 16 birdies, 98 bogeys, 39 double bogeys and 19 “others.” The par-4 second hole was the easiest hole Thursday, with an eagle and 33 birdies against only nine bogeys and one double bogey. The stroke average was 3.776.

Quotable

“You try to play your best. This is a four-round event. I never thought about the leaderboard, honestly.” –Alex Herrmann

“I actually hit my iron shots really close today. My wedges were really good. The longest birdie putt I made today was 15 feet.” –Alex Herrmann

“I’m trying to stick to the plan and treat every round the same. This is a weird event. Q-School is really different. You’re not trying to win necessarily. You’re trying to be patient and use the chances that you get.” –Alex Herrmann

“I never looked at the scores and see where I stand at the end of the day. It will take another good round [Friday].” –Alex Herrmann

“If the putter gets hot, that changes anything, and that could happen at any moment.” –Benjamin Shipp

“I do need to hit the ball a little more consistently [Friday] to give myself more chances since I’m four shots back.” –Benjamin Shipp

“I’m pretty frustrated with my game today. It was pretty sloppy. I struggled on the greens again.” –Benjamin Shipp

“I’m not really looking at the leaderboard at all. I try not to. At this moment of the week, I don’t think it’s going to do you any good.” –James Hervol

“I’ve stayed patient. I didn’t score great on Tuesday, but I didn’t change anything. I knew some good things would come.” –James Hervol

Third-Round Weather

Partly cloudy, with a high of 79. Ran fell for approximately 30 minutes, starting at 12:55 p.m. Officials never stopped paly. Wind variable at 10-13 mph, with gusts to 18 mph at various points during the day.