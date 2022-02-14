-
How the alums fared: Korn Ferry Tour Week 4
February 14, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOURCANADA.COM
- Trevor Werbylo held the opening round lead before finishing in a tie for 48th at Country Club de Bogota. (Buda Mendes/PGA TOUR)
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
February 10-13
Trevor Werbylo
2021 Points List No. 1
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T48
Current Points List Position: 32
Key Fact: He couldn’t match his opening 61 the rest of the week, finishing at 4-over during his final 54 holes. His 9-under 61 was one of four such scores last week.
Corey Shaun
2021 Points List No. 2
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 16
Andrew Yun
2021 Points List No. 4
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 91
Mac Meissner
2021 Points List No. 5
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 44
Brad Miller
2021 Points List No. 6
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Clay Feagler
2021 Points List No. 9
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 20
Jeremy Paul
2021 Points List No. 10
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: 47
Turk Pettit
2021 Points List No. 3
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: 111
Philip Knowles
2021 Points List No. 7
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Samuel Saunders
2021 Points List No. 8
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
