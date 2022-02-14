How the alums fared: Korn Ferry Tour Week 4

Korn Ferry Tour

Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

February 10-13

Trevor Werbylo

2021 Points List No. 1

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T48

Current Points List Position: 32

Key Fact: He couldn’t match his opening 61 the rest of the week, finishing at 4-over during his final 54 holes. His 9-under 61 was one of four such scores last week.

Corey Shaun

2021 Points List No. 2

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 16

Andrew Yun

2021 Points List No. 4

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 91

Mac Meissner

2021 Points List No. 5

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 44

Brad Miller

2021 Points List No. 6

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: N/A

Clay Feagler

2021 Points List No. 9

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 20

Jeremy Paul

2021 Points List No. 10

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 47

Turk Pettit

2021 Points List No. 3

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: 111

Philip Knowles

2021 Points List No. 7

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A

Samuel Saunders

2021 Points List No. 8

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A