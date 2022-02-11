  • Five players to watch at Q-School No. 1

  • NC State alum Benjamin Shipp will be among the players to watch at the first 2022 Q-School PGA TOUR Canada will be conducting at The Club at Weston Hills starting on Tuesday. (Media/PGA TOUR)NC State alum Benjamin Shipp will be among the players to watch at the first 2022 Q-School PGA TOUR Canada will be conducting at The Club at Weston Hills starting on Tuesday. (Media/PGA TOUR)