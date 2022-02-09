How the alums fared: Korn Ferry Tour Week 3

The Panama Championship

February 3-6

Mac Meissner

2021 Points List No. 5

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T15

Current Points List Position: 34

Key Fact: The 10th and 13th holes at Panama Golf Club were his undoing. Meissner played the par-4 10th in 3-over (three bogeys) and was 2-over (two bogeys, two pars) on the par-3 13th.

Clay Feagler

2021 Points List No. 9

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T25

Current Points List Position: 17

Key Fact: He had an interesting opening nine in Saturday’s third round. He made double bogey to start his day, followed by two pars. He then posted, in succession, birdie-birdie-double bogey-bogey-bogey-birdie to shoot a 3-over 38 on his way to a 2-over 72.

Jeremy Paul

2021 Points List No. 10

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T25

Current Points List Position: 38

Key Fact: Prior this this season, he had only had 12 other Korn Ferry Tour starts, with his best performance a tie for 27th in Wichita in 2017. This season, he has already posted ties for 18th and 25th, respectively.

Andrew Yun

2021 Points List No. 4

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T25

Current Points List Position: 73

Key Fact: This was Yun’s first Korn Ferry Tour made cut since tying for 40th at the 2017 Tour Championship (tied for 40th) in Atlantic Beach, Florida—a span of 1,589 days.

Turk Pettit

2021 Points List No. 3

This Week’s Tournament Finish: T39

Current Points List Position: 88

Key Fact: This was not only Pettit’s first Korn Ferry Tour made cut of the season it was also the first of his career.

Trevor Werbylo

2021 Points List No. 1

This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut

Current Points List Position: 27

Corey Shaun

2021 Points List No. 2

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: 11

Brad Miller

2021 Points List No. 6

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A

Philip Knowles

2021 Points List No. 7

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A

Samuel Saunders

2021 Points List No. 8

This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP

Current Points List Position: N/A

