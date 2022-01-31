Royal Beach becomes Victoria title sponsor

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA—Victoria Open organizers announced Monday that the official PGA TOUR Canada tournament has secured Royal Beach as its new title sponsor.

In 2021, Reliance Properties joined the Victoria Open as co-title sponsor. This year, Reliance and Seacliff Properties will jointly be exclusive title sponsors under the name of Royal Beach, their large-scale, mixed-use seaside community project. The tournament’s name is The Royal Beach Victoria Open.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Royal Beach as the sole title sponsor for the Victoria Open for at least the next three years,” said Scott Pritchard, PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director. “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Seacliff and Reliance that will have a significant charitable, social and economic benefit to the region.”

“During the 15-year construction process, our development of Royal Beach will inject $1.2 billion into the local economy through job creation and spending in the community,” said Jon Stovell, CEO of Reliance Properties. “We want our economic impact to also extend to charities, and that’s why we are motivated to support events like the Victoria Open that raise money for worthy community organizations like Salvation Army Victoria.”

Last year, Reliance’s sponsorship helped the Victoria Open raise $125,000 for the Salvation Army during the PGA TOUR Canada season conducted only for players living in Canada. Since 2013, when the tournament was part of PGA TOUR Canada’s inaugural schedule, the tournament has donated $800,000 to local charities.