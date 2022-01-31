-
Royal Beach becomes Victoria title sponsor
January 31, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Paul Barjon, who recently finished 10th at The American Express on the PGA TOUR, was the 2019 champion. (PGA TOUR/Media)
VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA—Victoria Open organizers announced Monday that the official PGA TOUR Canada tournament has secured Royal Beach as its new title sponsor.
In 2021, Reliance Properties joined the Victoria Open as co-title sponsor. This year, Reliance and Seacliff Properties will jointly be exclusive title sponsors under the name of Royal Beach, their large-scale, mixed-use seaside community project. The tournament’s name is The Royal Beach Victoria Open.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Royal Beach as the sole title sponsor for the Victoria Open for at least the next three years,” said Scott Pritchard, PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director. “We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Seacliff and Reliance that will have a significant charitable, social and economic benefit to the region.”
“During the 15-year construction process, our development of Royal Beach will inject $1.2 billion into the local economy through job creation and spending in the community,” said Jon Stovell, CEO of Reliance Properties. “We want our economic impact to also extend to charities, and that’s why we are motivated to support events like the Victoria Open that raise money for worthy community organizations like Salvation Army Victoria.”
Last year, Reliance’s sponsorship helped the Victoria Open raise $125,000 for the Salvation Army during the PGA TOUR Canada season conducted only for players living in Canada. Since 2013, when the tournament was part of PGA TOUR Canada’s inaugural schedule, the tournament has donated $800,000 to local charities.
“We are extremely excited to again be the charitable partner of the Royal Beach Victoria Open,” said the Salvation Army’s Mike Leland. “This tournament is not just about golf; it’s about supporting people and building stronger communities.”
“We are long-term investors and participants in the communities in which we build,” said Jeff Luccock, President of Seacliff Group. “Our company contributes to many initiatives and sponsoring the Victoria Open is another way for us to help communities thrive.”
The city has hosted the event since 1981 when it was part of the Canadian Tour. This year, the tournament will be May 29-June 5 at Uplands Golf Club.
“The Victoria Open is the most significant annual professional sporting event on Vancouver Island, bringing world-class golfers to the city and attracting spectators from outside of Victoria,” said Bruce Hallsor, President of the Victoria Open Golf Society.
The Royal Beach Victoria Open boasts a long list of accomplished participants, including Steve Stricker, who earned his first professional win, in Victoria. Other past participants who have gone on to the PGA TOUR include British Columbia natives Adam Hadwin, Adam Svennson, Roger Sloan and Nick Taylor, as well as Graham DeLaet, Tony Finau and 2019 champion Paul Barjon, who recently finished 10th at The American Express on the PGA TOUR.
