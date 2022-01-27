-
How the alums fared, week 2:
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2022
- Trevor Werbylo arrived on the Korn Ferry Tour fresh off winning the Order of Merit on the Forme Tour. (Media/PGA TOUR)
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
January 16-19
Trevor Werbylo
2021 Points List No. 1
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T7
Current Points List Position: 15
Key Fact: He was one of 13 players in the field to fashion four consecutive below-par rounds at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay. His low score of the week—a 4-under 68—came in the final round.
Jeremy Paul
2021 Points List No. 10
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T18
Current Points List Position: 39
Key Fact: He had a run of five consecutive birdies over two rounds. He finished his second round by making birdies at Nos. 16, 17 and 18 then opened with birdies at Nos. 1 and 2 to begin his third round.
Mac Meissner
2021 Points List No. 5
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T28
Current Points List Position: 55
Key Fact: He is a perfect two for two in cuts made this year in his only two career Tour starts. His tie for 28th is also a career-best.
Corey Shaun
2021 Points List No. 2
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T28
Current Points List Position: 6
Key Fact: Shaun began the final round tied for 14th and was positioned to potentially record his second consecutive top-10 but dropped two strokes down the stretch, making bogeys at Nos. 15 and 17 to shoot a 1-over 73.
Clay Feagler
2021 Points List No. 9
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T33
Current Points List Position: 14
Key Fact: After making only three bogeys combined in the second and third rounds, he made three in the final round—against only one birdie—to shoot a 2-over 74.
Turk Pettit
2021 Points List No. 3
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Andrew Yun
2021 Points List No. 4
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Brad Miller
2021 Points List No. 6
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Philip Knowles
2021 Points List No. 7
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Samuel Saunders
2021 Points List No. 8
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
