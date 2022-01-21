-
-
How the alums fared, week 1:
-
January 21, 2022
By PGA TOUR Canada Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2022
- Last season, Corey Shaun earned his first victory as a pro at the Forme Open at TPC River's Bend. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In 2021, PGA TOUR Canada players, unable to access Canada due to COVID-19-related border restrictions, played their golf in the U.S., on the Forme Tour. At the end of the eight-tournament season, 10 players earned 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership, with many players making their debut earlier this week at the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-opening tournament. Here is how they did.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay
January 16-19
Corey Shaun
2021 Forme Tour No. 2
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T3
Current Points List Position: T3
Key Fact: After firing a bogey-free, 8-under 64 to take a one-shot, 54-hole lead, he could never get any Factum going, making two birdies and two pars on his opening nine and then replicating that on the back nine to finish at even-par 72 and four shots behind champion Akshay Bhatia.
Clay Feagler
2021 Forme Tour No. 9
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T8
Current Points List Position: T8
Key Fact: He began the final round tied for second, a shot behind 54-hole leader Corey Shaun. Made 13 consecutive pars to begin his final 18 holes then saw his chances at victory end with a double bogey-6 on No. 14.
Trevor Werbylo
2021 Forme Tour No. 1
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T33
Current Points List Position: T33
Key Fact: Made birdies on his 71st and 72nd holes to finish the tournament with a 3-under 69 that left him in red numbers (2-under) for the week.
Mac Meissner
2021 Forme Tour No. 5
This Week’s Tournament Finish: T59
Current Points List Position: T59
Key Fact: Posted two 10s on his scorecard, both scores coming at the par-5 15th hole in the first and final rounds. He was 4-over for the week overall but a cumulative 6-over on No. 15.
Turk Pettit
2021 Forme Tour No. 3
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Andrew Yun
2021 Forme Tour No. 4
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Samuel Saunders
2021 Forme Tour No. 8
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Jeremy Paul
2021 Forme Tour No. 10
This Week’s Tournament Finish: Missed Cut
Current Points List Position: N/A
Brad Miller
2021 Forme Tour No. 6
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
Philip Knowles
2021 Forme Tour No. 7
This Week’s Tournament Finish: DNP
Current Points List Position: N/A
-
-