Forme Tour Championship reduced to 54 holes
September 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- At 14-under, Travis Trace, left, and Brad Miller are tied for the lead heading into the third and final round at the Forme Tour Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)
DALLAS, Pennsylvania—Forme Tour officials Friday morning amended tournament plans for the anticipated 36-hole finale of the Forme Tour Championship due to inclement weather that has caused stoppages of play during both the first and second rounds.
Because Huntsville Golf Club is not available for play Saturday afternoon, the Tour planned on a 36-hole finale to not only determine a tournament champion but also all the Points List positioning at stake this week. Rain late in the day in both the first and second rounds ended any plans of finishing 72 holes by Friday.
The Tour will play 18 holes Friday, the tournament abbreviated to 54 holes, with the awarding of Korn Ferry Tour membership cards to the top-five players immediately following play.
“We knew we needed the weather to cooperate in order to play 72 holes, and unfortunately lightning and rain continues to plague this part of the country,” said Forme Tour Executive Director Greg Carlson. “Ultimately, though, we are extremely grateful that Huntsville Golf Club came forward and made this incredible golf course available at the last minute so we could play this tournament. The players have thoroughly enjoyed the week here, and, thankfully, today’s forecast looks very favorable for the rest of the day.”
With 18 holes to play, Brad Miller and Travis Trace are tied for the lead, at 14-under, while Trevor Werbylo is hoping to hold on to the No. 1 position on the Points List. He made the cut and is tied for eighth. Corey Shaun, No. 2 on the Points List, is tied for fourth with 18 holes to play—103 points separating the two players.
