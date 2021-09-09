Weather delays Forme Tour Championship play again as Miller surges ahead

DALLAS, Pennsylvania—Brad Miller was sitting at the scorer’s table going through his scorecard when he heard the siren blow. Officials were stopping Forme Tour Championship play for the day because of a dangerous weather situation, and Miller smiled, knowing he had his first 36 holes done. The smile might have been even a bit wider as he signed for an 8-under 63, leaving him at 14-under and alone in the lead. Of the players who finished their rounds, Miller is two shots ahead of Patrick Flavin and leads Dylan Meyer by three at the Forme Tour’s season finale. First-round co-leader Corey Shaun and Matt McCarty are 11-under, with golf still to play. They are through 15 and 12 holes, respectively.

Players who didn’t finish their rounds will return to Huntsville Golf Club on Friday morning at 7:30. Following the conclusion of the round, officials will make the cut and players will immediately go back out for the third round.

“It was really all about the putter today,” said Miller, noting his eight birdies, the highlight a 30-foot bomb he made on No. 4, his 13th of the day. “All I was trying to do was get the right speed. It was up a little tier. Ten feet away, I liked the read that I had because I knew it was going to turn a little left at the end. It went in dead center.”

Even with the lead, Miller, who began the week No. 50 on the Points List and can improve to No. 6 with a victory, is aware of what Shaun is doing. “Corey’s been the best player the last four weeks. I don’t anticipate him slowing down,” he added.

Flavin fired his second consecutive 65, with seven birdies and a bogey. His assessment? “Not too shabby at all. I’ve been playing great,” said Flavin, who made four of his birdies in succession, starting at No. 9. said. “That was awesome, and it put me right where I want to be.”

Meyer moved into contention with a flurry of birdies and an eagle that started his run. At the time, he was even-par, with a birdie and a bogey. He eagled No. 9 then made birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16 before a disappointing bogey finish.