Weather delays Forme Tour Championship play again as Miller surges ahead
-
September 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Brad Miller has carded 15 birdies and only one bogey through 36 holes at Huntsville Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
DALLAS, Pennsylvania—Brad Miller was sitting at the scorer’s table going through his scorecard when he heard the siren blow. Officials were stopping Forme Tour Championship play for the day because of a dangerous weather situation, and Miller smiled, knowing he had his first 36 holes done. The smile might have been even a bit wider as he signed for an 8-under 63, leaving him at 14-under and alone in the lead. Of the players who finished their rounds, Miller is two shots ahead of Patrick Flavin and leads Dylan Meyer by three at the Forme Tour’s season finale. First-round co-leader Corey Shaun and Matt McCarty are 11-under, with golf still to play. They are through 15 and 12 holes, respectively.
Players who didn’t finish their rounds will return to Huntsville Golf Club on Friday morning at 7:30. Following the conclusion of the round, officials will make the cut and players will immediately go back out for the third round.
“It was really all about the putter today,” said Miller, noting his eight birdies, the highlight a 30-foot bomb he made on No. 4, his 13th of the day. “All I was trying to do was get the right speed. It was up a little tier. Ten feet away, I liked the read that I had because I knew it was going to turn a little left at the end. It went in dead center.”
Even with the lead, Miller, who began the week No. 50 on the Points List and can improve to No. 6 with a victory, is aware of what Shaun is doing. “Corey’s been the best player the last four weeks. I don’t anticipate him slowing down,” he added.
Flavin fired his second consecutive 65, with seven birdies and a bogey. His assessment? “Not too shabby at all. I’ve been playing great,” said Flavin, who made four of his birdies in succession, starting at No. 9. said. “That was awesome, and it put me right where I want to be.”
Meyer moved into contention with a flurry of birdies and an eagle that started his run. At the time, he was even-par, with a birdie and a bogey. He eagled No. 9 then made birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16 before a disappointing bogey finish.
Did you know that Patrick Flavin won his first professional tournament on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica? In 2019, Flavin captured the Bupa Match Play outside Cancun, Mexico, winning six consecutive matches on his way to the title. In his six matches, he defeated Santiago Gomez, Shad Tuten, Edward Figueroa, Leandro Marelli, Tommy Cocha and Rodrigo Lee.
Key Information
The cut is projected at 3-under 139. Currently 74 players are inside the cut line.
Of the players who played in all eight Forme Tour tournaments this season, only Bryson Nimmer will make every cut. Nimmer will make it to the “weekend” at the Forme Tour Championship via his 69-67 start that has him tied for 24th. Brian Carlson was also seven for seven in cuts made this year prior to this week, but he fired rounds of 75-69, is 2-over and will miss the last two rounds.
Jeremy Paul kept an impressive streak alive Thursday, as he shot his third consecutive 67, dating to the final round of the Rolling Green Championship. Those three 67s are part of a streak of 15 consecutive under-par rounds, a stretch that began in the final round of the Birck Boilermaker Classic in July. Of those 15 scores, 12 have been in the 60s, with a pair of 63s (third round at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic and the second round at the Rolling Green Championship). He’s a cumulative 57-under during this stretch.
After his 6-under 65, Patrick Flavin was happy to talk about two par-5s where he made easy birdies. “I hit two awesome hybrids on the back nine, on 12 and 14. Two of them were just a little farther than I can hit a hybrid, so I was swinging out of my shoes. But I hit them both perfect and made birdies there, which was really awesome,” he said.
Jake Scott continues his solid play after experiencing the death of his mother during the week of the Forme Open in Ohio. He withdrew from the tournament following the first round. After tying for 17th last week at the Rolling Green Championship, Scott backed up his opening, 1-under 70 with a 6-under 65. He is tied for 17th.
It’s been two months since Jorge Garcia has been in this position, playing the final 36 holes of a Forme Tour tournament. In early July, he tied for 13th at the Auburn Invitational then missed five consecutive cuts. This week, the Venezuelan who played collegiate golf at both the University of Florida and Barry University, opened 67-68 and is tied for 17th.
This season, three of those players who have held a share of or the outright 36-hole lead have gone on to win: MacMeissner (Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational), Trevor Werbylo (The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic) and Corey Shaun (Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend).
Although there wasn’t an open-qualifying event into the Forme Tour Championship, four players this season played their way into an event and went on to win—led by Turk Pettit, who won the Birck Boilermaker Classic. A.J. Crouchfinished second at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic, while Lukas Euler (tied for third at the Auburn University Club Invitational) and Matt McCarty (tied for sixth at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational) were the other two qualifiers to record top-10s.
Canadian Wil Bateman began the final event of the season in disappointing fashion, shooting a first-round, even-par 71 that put him in a tough position to improve on his 49th-place Points List place. So, he did something about it Thursday. Bateman is 9-under through 17 holes of his second round, having hit his drive on No. 18 when officials halted play. Earlier in the day, Bateman had a best-of-the-season stretch of holes that saw him go birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle, leaving him 6-under through five holes. The previous best four-hole eagle-birdie stretch this season came by LukeSchniederjans, Andrew Yun, Brad Miller, Corey Pereira and Jared du Toit, all 5-under efforts. Schniederjansfinished his run at the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend at 6-under over a five-hole stretch (four birdies sandwiched around an eagle).Wil Bateman had his fiancé, Ashley, caddying for him Thursday at Huntsville Golf Club. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Quotable
“It’s just the normal. They get a little slower as the day went on, especially after we got all that rain yesterday.” –Brad Miller on green speeds
On fire 🔥 @SpiderBriller has birdied 15 out of 36 holes to stand at 14-under at the #FormeTourChampionship. pic.twitter.com/fQ1RqS3lke— Forme Tour (@FormeTour) September 9, 2021
“Second off and fresher greens. I played really well the entire round. I only missed one green.” –Ian Holt on his early start that led to a 6-under 65
“I think I’m playing relaxed, staying positive and not trying to force anything. It’s just a game, right? I’m trying to have that mindset.” –Ian Holt
“I knew I was playing well. I just had to keep plugging along. I knew the chances were going to come.” –Patrick Flavin
“There were a few challenging pins, but I started to hit it in the right spots, and I made a few 10-to-15 footers in a row.” –Patrick Flavin
“I just did everything pretty solid. I know I need to win to get to the top-10. That would get me to (Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament) finals, which would be huge.” –Patrick Flavin
“With that mindset, I’ve come out and played a little more aggressively than I normally would. I’m playing well, which is good.” –Patrick Flavin on his Points List position and what moving up would mean
“I’m having a good time. I’m just trying to appreciate being at such an awesome golf course and enjoy the process of what I’m doing and not focus too much on where I stand. In the past, when I put my head down, enjoy what I’m doing and focus on myself, that’s when I do my best.” –Patrick Flavin
Second-Round Weather
There was a 20-minute delay in the morning due to dense fog. First-round play resumed at 7:50 a.m. Overnight rain totaled .42 inches. Officials halted play for the day at 5:11 p.m., due to a dangerous weather situation. High of 70. Wind SSW at 2-5 mph.
