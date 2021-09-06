-
The First Look: Forme Tour Championship
September 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Forme Tour No. 1 Trevor Werbylo enters the week holding a 103-point lead on the Points List. (Media/PGA TOUR)
DALLAS, Pennsylvania –The Forme Tour season-ending tournament starts Wednesday at Huntsville Golf Club. Compressed into three days, the 72-hole Forme Tour Championship features the leading 132 players available from the 2021 Points List through the seventh tournament, the Rolling Green Championship. Those players will be battling on several different fronts, starting with the race for Player of the Year honors, with first-year pro Trevor Werbylo the current leader. What else is on the line beyond the top spot that secures full Korn Ferry Tour status? Well, the other four players inside the top five will also earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, while those ranked inside the top 10 will be exempt into the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. There’s more, with the players finishing the season ranked 11th through 25th on the Points List securing exemptions into the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. Finally, others are hoping to secure 2022 Forme Tour status, as the leading 60 on the Points List will be fully exempt for next season.
Tournament Dates: September 8-10, 2021
Official Name: Forme Tour Championship
Hashtag: #FormeTourChampionship
Schedule: 8th and final event of the 2021 Forme Tour season
Venue: Huntsville Golf Club – Dallas, Pennsylvania
Par/Yards: 71 (35-36) 7,183
Points List: Winner earns 500 points
Purse Money: U.S. $125,000 (winner claims U.S. $22,000)
Cut: Top 60 and ties
Field size: 132 players
Tournament schedule
Tuesday, September 7 – Practice Round
Wednesday, September 8 – First Round
Thursday, September 9 – Second Round (cut for the top-60 and ties)
Friday, September 10 – Third and Fourth Rounds (36-hole finish)
Korn Ferry Tour status available
The 2021 Forme Tour Championship is the final chance for Forme Tour players to earn status on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. Below is a breakdown of the opportunities available for the Top-25 Points List finishers.
Race for Player of the Year honors
Any player currently ranked eighth or better has a mathematical possibility to finish atop the standings, with Trevor Werbylo sitting in the top position. Coming off two consecutive missed cuts, the University of Arizona alum is only 103 points ahead of Corey Shaun, who holds the second spot after a win and a runner-up finish in his last two starts.
The following are the players chasing Werbylo, those who still have a shot at the first spot:
Pos.
Player
Total Points
Points Behind
1
Trevor Werbylo
933
--
2
Corey Shaun
830
103
3
Andrew Yun
776
157
4
Turk Pettit
764
169
5
Mac Meissner
635
298
6
Philip Knowles
600
333
7
Samuel Saunders
500
433
8
Clay Feagler
494
439
Still with a shot at the top five
Any player currently ranked 50th or better has a mathematical possibility of moving inside the Points List top five. With 635 points, Mac Meissner is in the fifth position, only 35 points ahead of No. 6 Philip Knowles (600 points). The last player with a chance to make it into the fifth spot is Brad Miller, who enters the week ranked 50th, with 138 points.
Top-60 bubble watch
Players who finish inside the top 60 on the Points List at the end of this event will keep their Forme Tour cards for the 2022 season. Currently in the 60th position is Sean Walsh, who is only one point ahead of Austin Hitt and two points ahead of Eric Ansett.
Pos
Player
Points
Points Outside Top 60
56
Isaiah Salinda
116
--
57
Jason Thresher
109
--
58
Steven Fisk
108
--
59
Jared du Toit
98
--
60
Sean Walsh
95
--
61
Austin Hitt
94
1
62
Eric Ansett
93
2
63
Thomas Lim
91
4
T64
Eric Cole
90
5
T64
Norman Xiong
90
5
This week’s venue
Because Hurricane Ida caused extensive damage to The Ridge at Back Brook in Ringoes, New Jersey, the well-known course in the Garden State that was set to host the season finale, Tour officials went into scramble mode Friday looking to secure a new venue. They found a last-minute replacement in Pennsylvania, and what a venue it is: Huntsville Golf Club.
Designed by renowned Rees Jones, Huntsville Golf Club is a par-72 layout for members but will play as a par-71 for the Forme Tour Championship. The course features three par-5s, with 11 par-4s and four par-3s. Huntsville Golf Club can play as long as 7,200 yards. The course opened in 1994 and has been acknowledged as ones of the best courses in Pennsylvania, which is home to several legendary courses.
FORME: Forme® is a science-driven, wellness-technology company dedicated to optimizing human posture and recovery to build a foundation for lifelong holistic living. Forme® designs proven, therapeutic, wearable attire that detects, corrects and trains the body’s alignment, giving users better posture, recovery and breathing that allows them to perform, think and live at their highest level. Forme®’s products can be easily integrated into daily wear for noticeable improvement to physical and cognitive health.
Forme® is about redefining users’ standard of self-care and redefining the basic form of the wearer. People’s health, mood, mind and appearance all rest on this foundation. Forme® wants to fully enhance people’s lives so they can be their best selves. Forme®’s team of doctors, scientists and technology pioneers are constantly seeking ways to empower the community at large because true holistic health means improving the health of the entire community. All products are made in the U.S., and registered with the FDA, with a focus on sustainable practices.
Meet the new standard of self-care, driven by science.
FORME TOUR: It is a series of tournaments played in the United States in the summer of 2021, where tomorrow’s stars begin the path to the PGA TOUR. The leading five point-earners at the end of each season earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, with the next five qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s final stage and those finishing 11th through 25th on the Points List invited to the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stage. Top PGA TOUR University players are also eligible. The Path to the PGA TOUR Starts Here, and the Forme Tour’s mission is to provide a high-quality platform to produce alumni that move to the next level, while making a positive impact in the communities where tournaments are played.
