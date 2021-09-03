Pettit takes 36-hole lead at Rolling Green Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania—Already a Forme Tour champion this season and making only his sixth start as a professional, Turk Pettit finds himself atop the leaderboard halfway through the Rolling Green Championship. The 22-year-old from Sugar Grove, North Carolina, followed an opening 64 with a 66 Friday for a tournament-leading, 10-under 130.

Pettit leads by one over David Pastore, who had a walk-off birdie chip-in on No. 9 for a second-round 65 that locked up the second spot. Germany’s Jeremy Paul matched the tournament’s low score by firing a bogey-free, 7-under 63 to move into solo third, at 8-under. Tour No. 4 Philip Knowles, also a winner this season, is solo fourth, at 7-under, after a third-round 65. Andrew Yun and Andrew Dorn sit at 6-under, joining Colombia’s Camilo Aguado in a tie for fifth.

Leading a tournament in which Tour No. 1 Trevor Werbylo missed his second consecutive cut, provides Pettit with a huge opportunity to make up ground on the race for a top spot that guarantees full status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“It would be nice to win [the Points List], but all I can do is go out and play. I’ll show up [Saturday] and continue to tee it up, play my best and at the end of the year we’ll see where we sit,” said Pettit trying to lower the expectations with only six rounds left to wrap up the season.

Trailing Werbylo by 279 points, Pettit could overtake him with a win or a solo-second finish Saturday, when he will have to play 35 holes due to the weather delays experienced earlier in the week.

“I know the one dude ahead of me. He is long ways ahead of me, so it would take something to catch up, but you never know,” added the Clemson University alum who is carrying strong momentum after winning the NCAA Championship on May 31 and the Forme Tour’s Birck Boilermaker Classic on July 31.

After playing 22 holes in 8-under Thursday, Pettit slowed a bit Friday, when he shot 2-under in the 14 holes he played. “I played very well the first round. I had it going, made some putts and I was playing really good on the next four holes too. Today, I kind of just hung around there, made two birdies coming in to get to 10-under, so that was nice,” he said of his scoring at the William Flynn-designed Rolling Green Golf Club, where his putting has made a difference.

Leading the last group, along with Pastore and Paul, Pettit started the third round late on Friday, only a few minutes before officials called play due to darkness, at 7:15 p.m. Players will be back in position to resume play at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Key Information

The cut for the top-60 came at even-par 140, with exactly 60 players advancing to the final 36 holes.

All the players still in contention have already started the third round. Scoring updates will be provided Saturday.

Three of the players currently ranked inside the Points List top five are inside the tournament’s top five, with Tour No. 2 Turk Pettit leading (10-under), Tour No. 4 Philip Knowles (solo fourth) and Tour No. 5 Corey Shaun (tied for fifth).

Tour No. 1 Trevor Werbylo was unable to come back from an opening 4-over 74, in which he recorded seven bogeys and one double bogey. His 2-under 68 effort Friday left him two shots outside the cut line. This was his second consecutive missed cut since his victory at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club on August 13.

Tour No. 3 Mac Meissner is out of contention as well. The SMU alum who won the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational on July 20, shot 70-74 to miss out by four.

In his second-round 65, David Pastore chipped in for birdie on his first (No. 10) and final (No. 9) holes. At 4-under for the day, he was slowed by a double bogey on No. 4, his 13th hole, but he recovered by finishing birdie-par-birdie-par-birdie. The 29-year-old from Greenwich, Connecticut, and winner on the LOCALiQ Series a year ago, will enter the final day ranked 29th on the Points List. A win could turn him into the new Forme Tour No. 1.

A day after almost missing the opening round restart—he had three holes left to play—Jeremy Paul is solo third, only two shots off the lead. Waking up after a severe overnight storm Thursday, Paul was trapped in his hotel because of a parking-lot flood. “We weren’t allowed to leave the hotel, but my sister (Caroline, who came from Germany and is caddying) and I had to find a way out. We snuck out the side, walked up on the railroad, walked about a mile and found a little exit that we could take. Then we took an Uber from there so we could make it to finish the three holes we had. That was eventful. Sometimes you have to do what you have to do to play,” said the 27-year-old from Viernheim, Germany.

Quotable

“I think I’m putting really well. I putted really well the first round, still kind of rolling them OK in the second round. (I’m) just trying to hit greens and fairways. Hitting greens is the most important part because greens have some undulation, so that’s my goal this week: hit greens and make some putts.”—Turk Pettit

“The big thing is for me to get a good night of sleep, (eat) a bunch of food, hydrate the night before and come out and hope it’s your day. When it is, things kind of roll, keep rolling, for you, and if they don’t you never know when they might start. You just have to keep your head down and keep going.”—Turk Pettit on preparing for a long 35-hole day Saturday

“I was really looking forward to coming to the Northeast to play. I grew up in Connecticut, so I hadn’t play this course before, but I figured they would be faster greens and just more the conditions I grew up playing on, and I was right. This course has really difficult greens, very quick, with a lot of slopes, so I’ve been hitting the ball well and putting good. So I’m pretty happy.”—David Pastore

“Today was a good day. I made one or two up-and-downs on the first four or five holes to get into the round pretty well. Out here, the golf course is very tough, and the greens are pretty undulated. I tried to stay patient. Even if you have a 10-footer, if it’s not coming up the hill, you’re trying to play defense. I had a lot of good looks up the hill, and you can put an aggressive stroke on it. I happened to make most of my chances today.”—Jeremy Paul

Second-Round Weather:

Sunny and clear for most of the day, with a high of 75. Wind NW at 12-15 mph.