  • Pettit takes 36-hole lead at Rolling Green Championship

    All of the players who made the cut played at least some of their third rounds before officials halted play for the day Friday. This recap reflects action through the tournament’s first 36 holes.

  • Forme Tour No. 2 Turk Pettit holds a one-shot lead heading into Saturday at Rolling Green GC. (Media/PGA TOUR)Forme Tour No. 2 Turk Pettit holds a one-shot lead heading into Saturday at Rolling Green GC. (Media/PGA TOUR)