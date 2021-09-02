-
-
Aguado, Kang share lead at Rolling Green Championship
-
September 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 02, 2021
- At 7-under, Camilo Aguado has made nine birdies after opening the tournament with two bogeys on his first four holes. (Media/PGA TOUR)
SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania—Following an opening day slowed by delays and suspensions due to dangerous weather in the area, the Rolling Green Championship was back on track Thursday under a clear sky at Rolling Green Golf Club. The heavy overnight rain pushed the restart of the opening round to 11 a.m., but once play resumed the conditions allowed for plenty of golf.
Putting in 27 and 28 holes, respectively, Colombia’s Camilo Aguado and Californian Jeffrey Kang are currently tied for the lead, at 7-under. Kang fired a first-round-low of 7-under 63, going bogey-free, and then was even-par through 10 holes in the second round when officials halted play for the day.
Meanwhile, Aguado followed an opening 67 with a bogey-free front-nine of 4-under 32 late in the afternoon.
The second-round suspension due to darkness came at 7:21 p.m., and is scheduled to restart at 7:30 a.m., Friday.
“I hadn’t been able to start a tournament this well in a while, so I’m very pleased,” said Aguado, who got off to a rocky start earlier in the opening round, making bogeys on two of his first four holes.
After those two bogeys, on holes 10 and 13, his first four holes of the tournament, Aguado has played flawlessly, making five birdies for an opening 67. He made four more birdies to start the second round.
“The windy conditions made it tough for me early, but then I birdied 14 (fifth hole) and things got back on track,” said the 27-year old who has played two full seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Holding the 33rd spot on the Forme Tour Points List, the same position he finished the 2020-21 season in Latin America, Aguado is hoping for a strong weekend. “Hopefully we can make the most of such a good start,” said Aguado, who could charge into third in the season-long standings with a win at Rolling Green Golf Club.
Recording seven birdies earlier in the day, Kang went on to finish the opening round as the outright leader. “I had a lot of looks at birdie. I hit my short irons very well and gave myself very good looks. I think I hit almost every green. I think I missed one. That helps with the birdies,” said the USC product who entered the week 42nd in the Points List.
Making bogey at the first to start the second round, Kang had a tougher time in the late afternoon. The 15-footer for birdie he sank on No. 10 after officials blew the horn allowed him to leave with a good taste after a shaky front nine in which he made a bogey and a double bogey to only two birdies.
“Every week is a new opportunity for everyone. I’m glad I got a good start going. We still have a lot of golf left to play. I need to keep it going,” said the 30-year old.
Key Information
The players from the second wave will resume the second round at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The players from the first wave, including 12 who finished the opening round Wednesday afternoon, will start the second round Friday morning. They will be starting from holes 1 and 10 between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Quotable
“In the afternoon, I putted extremely well. I struck a couple of nice shots, but the putting really made a difference for me.”—Camilo Aguado about his front nine, 4-under 32 to start the second round
“The course is tough, but if you place the ball in the right spots on the greens your putts are makable. It’s a matter of making your putts. However, there are some holes where a par is good enough.”—Camilo Aguado
“A little windy today. It was windy [Wednesday] too. That made it a little bit harder going into the greens with the pin placements and stuff. Overall, the course was awesome for what we got [Wednesday] with the storm. The greens are very fast. It was very fun”—Jeffrey Kang
“It was a little bit tougher in the second round, with the pins placements. The pins are more in the edges, so it’s a little more dicey, putts are quicker. It was a little tough, but I’m OK.”—Jeffrey Kang
“The whole year I haven’t really played my best golf, by any means. It was nice to come out and shoot a good score this week to start and get off to a good start. Every week I feel like I’ve been playing catch-up just to make a cut. You shoot 4- or 5-under and miss a cut by one and it’s a frustrating, short week.” .”—Andrew McCain
“It’s been one of those years where I haven’t been as far away as the results have shown. I feel like I’m close to playing good, but I haven’t put anything together. Hopefully this is the start of finishing this week off strong and playing some good golf next week.”—Andrew McCain after his opening 64
Second-Round Weather
Sunny and clear, with a high of 80 and gusty wind to 20 mph. With heavy overnight rain preventing an early start, play resumed at 11 a.m., and was suspended due to darkness at 7:21 p.m.
-
-