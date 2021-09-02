Aguado, Kang share lead at Rolling Green Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania—Following an opening day slowed by delays and suspensions due to dangerous weather in the area, the Rolling Green Championship was back on track Thursday under a clear sky at Rolling Green Golf Club. The heavy overnight rain pushed the restart of the opening round to 11 a.m., but once play resumed the conditions allowed for plenty of golf.

Putting in 27 and 28 holes, respectively, Colombia’s Camilo Aguado and Californian Jeffrey Kang are currently tied for the lead, at 7-under. Kang fired a first-round-low of 7-under 63, going bogey-free, and then was even-par through 10 holes in the second round when officials halted play for the day.

Meanwhile, Aguado followed an opening 67 with a bogey-free front-nine of 4-under 32 late in the afternoon.

The second-round suspension due to darkness came at 7:21 p.m., and is scheduled to restart at 7:30 a.m., Friday.

“I hadn’t been able to start a tournament this well in a while, so I’m very pleased,” said Aguado, who got off to a rocky start earlier in the opening round, making bogeys on two of his first four holes.

After those two bogeys, on holes 10 and 13, his first four holes of the tournament, Aguado has played flawlessly, making five birdies for an opening 67. He made four more birdies to start the second round.

“The windy conditions made it tough for me early, but then I birdied 14 (fifth hole) and things got back on track,” said the 27-year old who has played two full seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Holding the 33rd spot on the Forme Tour Points List, the same position he finished the 2020-21 season in Latin America, Aguado is hoping for a strong weekend. “Hopefully we can make the most of such a good start,” said Aguado, who could charge into third in the season-long standings with a win at Rolling Green Golf Club.

Recording seven birdies earlier in the day, Kang went on to finish the opening round as the outright leader. “I had a lot of looks at birdie. I hit my short irons very well and gave myself very good looks. I think I hit almost every green. I think I missed one. That helps with the birdies,” said the USC product who entered the week 42nd in the Points List.