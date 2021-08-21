Shaun’s late birdie lifts him to Forme Open win

MAINEVILLE, Ohio—The birdies that came frequently on the front nine for Corey Shaun and Carson Young weren’t as easy to make over the final nine holes during the final round of the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend. It was Shaun, though, who rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole Saturday to break a deadlock with Young, and after the two players parred the par-5 18th, Shaun had his first Forme Tour title. Shaun fired a 67 to finish at 26-under. Corey Pereira ended alone in third, two shots back.

Shaun had no status at the beginning of the season and used a Monday qualifier and a sponsor exemption to play in tournaments. Suddenly, he’s is No. 5 on the Points List and poised to make a run at 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership that go to the top-five points earners. Two tournaments remain on the schedule.

“With three events to play, I was thinking, let’s try to top-60 and keep my card,” Shaun said of a realistic goal of maintaining his Forme Tour membership. “The win changes everything. All my goals change, my benchmarks change, everything. I knew I needed to have one decent finish to keep my privileges for next year.”

Does a victory qualify as “one decent finish?”

Inadvertently, the final round of the Tour’s sixth event of its inaugural season turned into match play between Young, a Clemson graduate, and Shaun, a UCLA product. The two shared a three-shot lead when the day began, but Young had moved two shots ahead when he made the turn at 5-under for the day, while Shaun was 3-under. Young’s birdie at No. 9 was his last of the day, and after he bogeyed No. 10 and Shaun birdied 11, the duo was again tied. A flurry of pars followed until Shaun broke through.

The thing was, Shaun didn’t specifically know where he stood on the leaderboard, only that he was glad to break his birdie-free streak.

“I figured I had a good chance to be leading. Going into 18, I was 5-under for the day, meaning somebody would have had to shoot 8(-under) to catch up for a playoff,” Shaun explained. “I knew where we stood relative to each other. I didn’t know how the groups in front were playing. I knew those guys were only three shots back, so if one of them played a great round, it was very possible they could catch up to us.”

Young also chose not to look at a leaderboard, so he was somewhat in the dark, as well as the round wound down.

“It did in a sense,” Young said when asked if the back nine had a match-play feel to it. “I wasn’t sure what anybody else was doing. I was still out there trying to get to 28-under. That was my goal. Since we didn’t know where anybody else was, it was match play with me and Corey.”

On the par-5 18th, both players hit their drives in the fairway. Shaun and Young both went for the green in two, with both players sending their shots into a collection area left of the green.

“I was trying to make eagle. If not birdie,” Young said of his 18th hole. When he arrived at the green, he had what he called an “awkward chip,” a shot that stopped short against the grain and was on the fringe, about eight feet.

“Unfortunately, I had mud around the top of my ball, so I knew it wasn’t going to roll straight. I was just praying it would, and it didn’t unfortunately,” he said.

That left Shaun with two putts for the win, but he wasn’t entirely sure his situation. “I thought if I made [the birdie putt], I would have for sure won.” He didn’t make it but tapped in, still unsure if the victory was his. Shaun’s father, Norman, serving as his son’s caddie, asked an official where his son stood.

“I feel like I was ungrateful or something,” Shaun said of his non-demonstrative reaction. “I just didn’t want to early celebrate and jinx myself or anything. I honestly didn’t know.”

