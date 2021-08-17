The First Look: Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend

MAINEVILLE, Ohio— The Forme Tour does not stop, as the second of back-to-back events begins this week—the sixth event of the 2021 season. The Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend starts Wednesday, with 156 players from six countries in the field. The Forme Open boasts 19 of the top-20 points earners in action. Alex Smalley, ranked No. 13 on the Points List, will miss his second consecutive event on the schedule, but he will do so for good reason. The 24-year-old tied for 29th last week at the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship, and with five made PGA TOUR cuts this season it was enough to earn him a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. The Finals are in Idaho this week for the Albertsons Boise Open.

The Forme Tour enters its final stretch of the season. There are only three tournaments left before a new class of graduates moves on to the Korn Ferry Tour. The PGA TOUR created the Forme Tour with the aim of giving PGA TOUR Canada players playing opportunities once getting into the country became unrealistic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DATES: August 18-21, 2021

OFFICIAL NAME: Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend

SCHEDULE: Sixth of eight official 2021 Forme Tour tournaments

VENUE: TPC River’s Bend

PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36), 7,180

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: U.S. $120,000 (winner claims U.S. $21,000)

CUT: Top-60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)

FIELD OVERVIEW:

SIZE: 156 players (including eight who qualified at the 18-hole qualifier held last Monday at the Shaker Run Golf Club)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, August 18 First Round

Thursday, August 19 Second Round

Friday, August 20 Third Round

Saturday, August 21 Final Round

COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD

There are 156 players from six countries or territories playing.

The breakdown of the 157 players in the field: Colombia (1), France (1), Germany (3), England (3), Canada (9) and United States (139).

This week, Trevor Werbylo will debut as the leader of the Points List. The 23-year-old comes to TPC River’s Bend following his victory at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Golf Club. In Indiana, Werbylo dominated after the second round, and with a total of 26-under won by one shot over the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member and Monday qualifier A.J. Crouch. Werbylo’s win, combined with top-10s in the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club (he was second after losing the playoff to Samuel Saunders) and in the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational (he tied for sixth) allowed him to open a gap of 354 points over Turk Pettit in the race to be 2021 Forme Tour’s top player.

After just five professional events, Werbylo already has some established records. His 26-under par winning score last week became the Tour’s 72-hole record. Additionally, the University of Arizona graduate is the player with the most birdies—108 in 20 rounds for an average score of 5.40 per round.

Missing the cut last week at Sellersburg forced Turk Pettit down to second on the Points List. The Clemson University graduate boasts a win at the Birck Boilermaker Classic, where he won by one shot over Joseph Harrison. In addition to that victory, Pettit tied for 11th at the Auburn University Club Invitational and added a tie for 42nd at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational.

Mac Meissner missed his first cut of the season last week at Indiana and dropped one spot on the Points List. Meissner enters this week 373 points behind Werbylo. At the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational, the recent SMU graduate started the final round with a five-shot lead. He extended his advantage to seven strokes before three consecutive bogeys (holes 13, 14 and 15) reduced his lead to two shots. Meissner steadied himself and poured in a birdie on the 72nd hole to finish at 21-under, good for a three-stroke triumph over Canada’s Joey Savoie.

Finishing second last week just one stroke behind Werbylo allowed A.J. Crouch to position himself at No. 11 on the Points List. In his Forme Tour debut, Crouch put the pedal down during the final round, putting Werbylo's lead into question until the last hole. Crouch narrowly missed an eagle putt that would have tied Werbylo and forced him to make birdie on the 72nd hole at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club. He made a birdie instead, and all Werbylo had to do was make a par-5 at the closing hole to secure the title.

Crouch is a member of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after finishing the 2020-21 season within the top 60 on the Points List. The 28-year-old played all eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events on the schedule, making five cuts.

The top-five Forme Tour Points List earners at the end of the eight-tournament season will move on to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, the player with the most points eligible to play in every event. He will also be crowned as the Tour’s Player of the Year. Players finishing in Nos. 2-5 positions will earn membership and be eligible to play based on available space in each week’s field.

