Savoie continues to impress, takes one-shot lead at Birck Boilermaker Classic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana—Fresh off his runner-up finish last week in Illinois, Canadian Joey Savoie is starting this week with a one-shot advantage over his competition, marking a first-round, 7-under 65 at the Birck Boilermaker Classic in what is only his second Forme Tour start in the fourth event of the season.

Savoie received a sponsor’s exemption into last week’s Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational and then capitalized on his Forme Tour debut with the second-place performance. In addition, with his top-20 finish, he automatically received entry into this event at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex’s Kampen Course on Wednesday as the top international player on the Points List and the only top-20 player with one start. With all of that, one would assume he has some real momentum in his favor, but he doesn’t like to think of it like that.

“There’s no momentum going. It’s just golf, and I just try to keep it fairly simple,” Savoie said following his morning round. “Overall, we just try to do the same thing each week—try to hit your targets on the fairways, find the greens in regulation and make a few putts. If you can do that you can play good rounds out there.”

Ironically, Savoie himself admitted he didn’t actually do that on the front nine. He only hit two of the first nine fairways but somehow was able to put his ball on the green and still make four birdies before the turn.

“Today, I was lucky,” Savoie admitted. “Like on nine, I hit the left-side bunker and then made a great shot for bridie. But overall, I had a pretty consistent round and putted great. It’s a tough track, but fun.”

Just one shot behind Savoie and tied for second are Americans Corey Pereira and Turk Pettit, who finished the day with 66s. Pereira turned pro in 2017 but since a season on the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour he really hasn’t seen much success.

“My game hasn’t been the best lately, so I’m taking it one step at a time here and just trying to build the blocks,” Pereira said. “I put together a lot of good reps today and feel like my confidence is growing, so (I’m) just looking forward to getting back at it [Thursday] and putting another good round together.”



Pettit, on the other hand, is fresh off the 2021 NCAA Championship individual title. The Clemson alum is quickly putting his mark on the Tour in just his third event since turning professional.

“If I just keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll be all right,” Petit said. “I think it’s always a learning process, but it’s been good so far and I wouldn’t trade it, so I’ll just keep playing golf.”

Tied for fourth, at 5-under, are Wil Bateman (Canada), Andrew Walker (U.S.), Blake Olson (U.S.) and Jeremy Paul (Germany). Additionally, there are seven more tied at 4-under as the tournament moves in another day of golf. The second round begins Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

Did you know Brandon P. Smith’s double eagle in the opening round was the Forme Tour’s third albatross in four tournaments? Both Sam Saunders and Trevor Werbylo had 2s on par-5s in the opening tournament of the season, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club in Georgia.

Saunders made his in the third round on No. 11, while Werbylo had a double eagle in the first round. Thanks to those two shots, the duo ended regulation tied, with Saunders defeating Werbylo in a one-hole, sudden-death playoff for the title. Smith’s double eagle came courtesy of a driver-5-wood combo.

Key Information

• The field started with 156 players, representing 13 different countries or territories. Following Thursday’s second round, there will be a cut to approximately 60 players (with ties) for the final two days of the event.

• The 67 Andrew Walker shot Wednesday was easily his best 18-hole round this season. In his six rounds, with missed cuts in all three of his appearances, Walker had yet to break 70 and had only one under-par score (second-round, 2-under 70 in Auburn). Walker, a rookie out of Michigan State, knocked 8.16 strokes off his season stroke average with his 67. He is tied for fourth with 54 holes remaining.

• Through two 2021 tournaments and the first round this week, Turk Pettit has shown a propensity to go low. His 6-under 66 to open the Birck Boilermaker Classic is his fifth round of 67 or better. He opened with a pair of 66s at the Auburn University Club Invitational and shot a final-round 67 on his way to a tie for 11th. Last week at the Bolingbrook Invitational, he shot a second-round 67.

• Making his Forme Tour debut this week is Blake Olson, who impressed Wednesday with an opening, 5-under 67. Olson played five LOCALiQ Series tournaments a year ago, making four cuts with a tie for ninth his top performance. Olson’s last full season was on the 2019 Mackenzie Tour.

• Points List leader Mac Meissner is tied for 70th after marking a 72 on the day. However, don’t count him out yet. He is three for three in made cuts this season.

• Corey Pereira has made only one cut in his first three Forme Tour starts this season. He tied for 50th at the Auburn University Club Invitational in early July.

• A year ago, Corey Pereira did not see any action on a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour after playing the entire 2019 season on the Korn Ferry Tour. That year, he made seven cuts in 17 starts, his best finish a tie for 19th at the REX Hospital Open. Pereira is no stranger to the PGA TOUR’s International Tours. After graduating from Washington, he played on the 2107 and 2018 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, finishing fourth on the Order of Merit. He has also played on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

• Canada’s Wil Bateman was in the hunt last week at Bolingbrook Golf Club invitational until a final-round 75 derailed his plans. Bateman recovered nicely in the opening round at the Kampen Course, shooting a bogey-free, 5-under 67 that included two par-3 birdies (Nos. 2 and 13). He is also tied for fourth.

• Kyle Westmoreland’s first-round scoring average in his four tournaments is 67.76. He opened the Birck Boilermaker Classic with a 69. His previous opening-round scores: 68 (L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club; Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational); 66 (Auburn University Club Invitational). Going into this week, Westmoreland leads the Scoring Average Before Cut category, with a 66.83 average.

• After two disappointing missed cuts following his win at the season-opening L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, Sam Saunders got back on track Wednesday with his opening, 3-under 69. He is tied for 15th through 18 holes. Even with the missed cuts, Saunders has only had one of his nine scores this season above par. That was his opening, 2-over 74 a week ago at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

• Early this season, Colombia’s Camilo Aguado has split his time between the Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, a season that concluded last week in Tulum, Mexico. Aguado, the Forme Tour medalist at the first Qualifying Tournament in Weston, Florida, finished 32nd on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Points List and is playing in his second Forme Tour tournament this season after appearing in the Auburn University Club Invitational (tied for 32nd). Through 18 holes this week, Aguado is tied for 15th after opening with a 3-under 69.

Quotable

“I just executed really well today. The course is really hard, I think, but it played pretty gettable.” Conditions were good. It was just about execution. I hit the shots that I was seeing in my head and got some puts to drop and you know - a 66! – Corey Pereira

“Yeah, (the eagle on 16) was probably my best shot of the day; 268 (yards) to the pin, and I hit a high-draw 3-wood in there to like eight feet. Little bit lucky. But, also a really good shot. – Corey Pereira

“I played solid all day, quite frankly. Definitely my only mistakes were off the tee. Few drivers and few 3-woods that missed the fairways, but I was able to find it and get out and sometimes even make birdies.” – Joey Savoie

“This course is definitely tighter; a good ball-striking golf course. On the back nine, I started hitting my driver a little better and my 3 wood too.” – Joey Savoie

“It doesn’t roll as much this week. It’s a bit softer in my opinion.” – Joey Savoie on course conditions

“I’m putting good, and I hit my driver really well today, and if I can do those two things I’ll be all right.” – Turk Petit

“It feels great to be back here. I get to stay with the coach at his house. He’s been great to me, and not just during my time at Purdue, but after. He’s an awesome guy. Just being able to stick with him and see some other friends, it just feels like home. – Luis Fernando Barco on returning to West Lafayette, where he attended college

First-Round Weather:

Overcast and warm. High of 88. Wind SW at 3mph. Light sprinkle early in the morning, then clouds cleared in the afternoon.