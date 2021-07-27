The First Look: Birck Boilermaker Classic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana—At the conclusion of this week’s Birck Boilermaker Classic, the Forme Tour’s inaugural season will hit its halfway mark. A different winner in each of the Tour’s first three events has left a tightly bunched Points List, with no player able to separate from the pack. Mac Meissner is the latest winner, capturing a three-shot victory last week outside Chicago, at the Boilingbrook Golf Club Invitational. With the win, Meissner bolted to the top of the Points List, where he maintains a narrow four-point advantage over Auburn University Club Invitational champion Philip Knowles. Meissner, the SMU graduate, holds a 46-point lead over No. 3 Sam Saunders, the winner at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club. Of those who haven’t won this season, Clay Feagler and Trevor Werbylo are the highest-ranked players. They sit in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

What’s unique about the current Points List is that Meissner and Werbylo are both PGA TOUR University products, earning their Forme Tour membership through PGA TOUR U’s ranking based on their play in college. Both were playing college as recently as seven weeks ago, as was Feagler, a member of Pepperdine’s NCAA Championship team. Feagler didn’t qualify via PGA TOUR University but instead was the medalist at the Tour’s Qualifying Tournament outside Phoenix in April to earn his playing privileges.

DATES: July 28-31, 2021

OFFICIAL NAME: Birck Boilermaker Classic

HASHTAGS: #BirckBoilermaker #FormeTour

SCHEDULE: Fourth of eight official 2021 Forme Tour tournaments

VENUE: Birck Boilermaker Golf Club (Kampen)

PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36), 7,465

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: U.S. $115,000 (winner claims U.S. $20,000)

CUT: Top 60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)

FIELD OVERVIEW:

SIZE: 156 players (including eight who qualified at the 18-hole qualifier held in June in Pine Mountain, Georgia)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, July 28 First Round

Thursday, July 29 Second Round

Friday, July 30 Third Round

Saturday, July 31 Final Round

COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD

There are 157 players from 12 or countries or territories playing.

The breakdown of the 157 players in the field: Canada (10), China (1), Colombia (1) Costa Rica (1), England (4), France (2), Germany (1), India (1), Mexico (1), Peru (1), Puerto Rico (1), United States (132) and Venezuela (1).

Points List leader Mac Meissner is three for three in made cuts this season and has held end-of-round leads in five of his 12 rounds in 2021. He was the first- and second-round leader at the Auburn University Club Invitational before tying for 18th. Last week in Bolingbrook, Meissner took another 36-hole lead, maintained his advantage through three rounds then capitalized on his lead by winning his first professional title.

Mac Meissner is a combined 29-under in his three tournaments this season. However, he has done most of his damage to par over his last eight rounds. He only has one over-par round in that stretch, a third-round 75 in Auburn. His other scores, all coming on par-72 layouts are 62-68-69-68-65-63-71.

Luke Schniederjans faded late in Bolingbrook, but the Georgia Tech product continues to play well in his first full year as a professional after turning pro midway through 2020. Schniederjans leads the Forme Tour, with 67 birdies, two more than Clay Feagler. Schniederjans also leads in Par-3 performance, where he’s a cumulative 7-under this season (tied with Jonathan Brightwell). Kyle Westmoreland (16-under) leads in Par-4 Performance, while Trevor Werbylo is 33-under on the par-5s to lead that category.

Eighteen players have made the cut in each of the first three tournaments, but of the three tournament champions—Sam Saunders, Philip Knowles and Mac Meissner—only Meissner has played four rounds each week.

With top-10s in each of his first two starts, Luke Schniederjans appeared on his way to making three in a row last week until three consecutive bogeys to end his Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational dropped him into a tie for 18th. Schniederjans joins Andrew Yun, Clay Feagler, Trevor Werbylo, Carter Jenkins, Alex Smalley, Justin Doeden and Quade Cummins as players who have had two top-10s this year.

Even with the three-bogey finish to his tournament last week, Luke Schniederjans is 12 for 12 in par-or-better rounds. He fired a 1-under 71 in his final round. Only his opening 72 at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational has not been under-par. Schniederjans is a cumulative 45-under this year.

The top international player on the Points List coming into this week is Canada’s Joey Savoie, fresh off his runner-up finish last week outside Chicago. Savoie held Forme Tour conditional status based on his Qualifying Tournament finish in Georgia earlier this spring. While he wasn’t in the field based on his status, Savoie did earn a sponsor’s exemption and capitalized on his chance. In his Forme Tour debut, Savoie finished alone in second, three shots behind winner Mac Meissner. He is No. 7 on the Points List, the only player in the top 20 with only one start.

The other international players playing this week inside the top 50 on the Points List are No. 28 Jeremy Paul (Germany), No. 29 Alex Fuchs (France), No. 38 Jared du Toit (Canada), No. 42 Edward Figueroa (Puerto Rico) and No. 43 Wil Bateman (Canada) and No. 50 Jorge Garcia (Venezuela).

The top-five Points List earners at the end of the eight-tournament season will move on to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, with the player with the most points eligible to play in every event. He will also be crowned as the Tour’s Player of the Year. Players finishing 2-5 will earn membership and be eligible to play based on available space in each week’s field.

GOLF COURSE: Located on the Purdue University campus, the Birck Boilermaker Golf Club is home to two 18-hole championship courses, the Kampen Course and the Ackerman Course. Forme Tour players will compete on the Kampen Course this week. Pete Dye designed the courses at the facility, with the Kampen Course the host site of the 2008 NCAA Championship for men, the UCLA Bruins—led by future PGA TOUR star Kevin Chappell winning the title. The Kampen Course will play at just under 7,500 yards this week.

FORME: Forme® is a science-driven, wellness-technology company dedicated to optimizing human posture and recovery to build a foundation for lifelong holistic living. Forme® designs proven, therapeutic, wearable attire that detects, corrects and trains the body’s alignment, giving users better posture, recovery and breathing that allows them to perform, think and live at their highest level. Forme®’s products can be easily integrated into daily wear for noticeable improvement to physical and cognitive health.

Forme® is about redefining users’ standard of self-care and redefining the basic form of the wearer. People’s health, mood, mind and appearance all rest on this foundation. Forme® wants to fully enhance people’s lives so they can be their best selves. Forme®’s team of doctors, scientists and technology pioneers are constantly seeking ways to empower the community at large because true holistic health means improving the health of the entire community. All products are made in the U.S., and registered with the FDA, with a focus on sustainable practices.

Meet the new standard of self-care, driven by science.

FORME TOUR: It is a series of tournaments played in the United States in the summer of 2021, where tomorrow’s stars begin the path to the PGA TOUR. The leading five point-earners at the end of each season earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, with the next five qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s final stage and those finishing 11th through 25th on the Points List invited to the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stage. Top PGA TOUR University players are also eligible. The Path to the PGA TOUR Starts Here, and the Forme Tour’s mission is to provide a high-quality platform to produce alumni that move to the next level, while making a positive impact in the communities where tournaments are played.