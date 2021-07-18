-
The First Look: Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational
-
-
July 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
-
BOLINGBROOK, Illinois—After a two-week break following the opening two tournaments of the 2021 season, the Forme Tour is back in action this week for the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational. While the first two 72-hole tournaments concluded on Saturday, this tournament begins Tuesday and ends Friday. Philip Knowles enters the week No. 1 on the Points List on the strength of his victory at the Auburn University Club Invitational on July 3 in Alabama. Knowles was a two-shot victor that week, and he holds a 42-point advantage over Sam Saunders, who won the Forme Tour’s inaugural tournament in Watkinsville, Georgia.
The PGA TOUR created the Forme Tour in 2021, giving PGA TOUR Canada members who didn’t live in Canada a competitive place to play after restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border made it impossible to play in Canada. The PGA TOUR teamed with Forme for an eight-tournament series that begins this week and concludes in early September. The Forme Tour is an official PGA TOUR-affiliated professional golf tour played in the United States, featuring open-competition to all nationalities.
DATES: July 20-23, 2021
OFFICIAL NAME: Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational
HASHTAGS: #BolingbrookGCInv #FormeTour
SCHEDULE: Third of eight official 2021 Forme Tour tournaments
VENUE: Bolingbrook Golf Club
PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36), 7,104
POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points
PURSE MONEY: U.S. $115,000 (winner claims U.S. $20,000)
CUT: Top 60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)
FIELD OVERVIEW:
SIZE: 156 players (including eight who qualified at the 18-hole qualifier held in June in Pine Mountain, Georgia)
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, July 20 First Round
Wednesday, July 21 Second Round
Thursday, June 22 Third Round
Friday, June 23 Final Round
COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD
There are 156 players from 12 or countries or territories playing.
The breakdown of the 156 players in the field: Argentina (1), Canada (9), China (1), Costa Rica (1), England (3), France (1), Germany (3), India (1), Philippines (1), Puerto Rico (1), United States (133) and Venezuela (1).
Points List leader Philip Knowles tied for 19th in his Forme Tour debut, at the L&J Golf Championship, only an opening 75 keeping him from contending. After his 3-over start that week, he played his final 54 holes in 11-under. Despite missing the cut after winning the L&J Golf Championship, Sam Saunders is in second place, with 500 points.
Of the top-50 players on the current points list, 48 are playing this week. The only two missing are Quade Cummins (No. 7) and Morgan Deneen (No. 50). Cummins received a sponsor’s exemption to play in this week’s PGA TOUR tournament in Minnesota, the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. It will be Cummins’ first TOUR start as a professional. In 2020, Cummins, a first-team All-American out of the University of Oklahoma, tied for 67th at the Mayakoba Golf Classic while he was still an amateur.
Four players have recorded top-10s in the first two tournaments of the season: Quade Cummins, Clay Feagler, LukeSchniederjans and Alex Smalley. Of that group, only Feagler and Smalley have been in the top five in both. Feagler, a member of Pepperdine 2021 NCAA Championship team, tied for fifth at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club and was second at the Auburn Golf Club Invitational. Smalley tied for fifth at Jennings Mill and tied for third in Auburn.
Clay Feagler was also the medalist at the Qualifying Tournament held outside Phoenix, at The Wigwam, in April when he was still an amateur. He defeated Blake Tomlinson in a playoff to take home medalist honors. Counting those four rounds, Feagler has 12 par-or-better rounds in his Forme Tour career. In official starts, he has eight under-par rounds, with six of his eight scores in the 60s—including a pair of 65s in Auburn.
Another consistent performer has been Luke Schniederjans. He missed getting into the Sam Saunders-Trevor Werbylo playoff at the season-opener by a shot, eventually finishing third. In Auburn, Schniederjans posted rounds of 67-65-69-68 to tie for eighth. Schniederjans is a combined 34-under this season and has recorded the most birdies this season (50). He is the only player with at least 24 birdies in each of his first two starts. He had 26 in the season-opener and 24 in Auburn a week later.
In each of his first two starts as a professional, Trevor Werbylo, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona, has had some remarkable shots. At the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, Werbylo had a double eagle on his way to a second-place finish. The following week, he made a hole-in-one.
Alex Smalley has also been a consistent performer, even when the Forme Tour isn’t playing. Last week, he successfully Monday-qualified into the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic, where he tied for 47th. It was his second made PGA TOUR cut of the season. Earlier in the year, Smalley, a former Duke University golfer, tied for 22nd at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
In his eight rounds this season, Alex Smalley also has eight under-par rounds, his opening 62 in Auburn tying him for low-round-of-the-season honors. He’s a combined 33-under this season.
The other 62s this year also came at the Auburn University Club Invitational, by Mac Meissner (first round), Andrew Yun (second round) and Justin Doeden (final round).
Michael Chanaud’s 7-under 29 in the first round of the Auburn University Club Invitational remains the low nine-hole score this season.
The top international player through two events is Germany’s Lukas Euler, a former University of Kentucky golfer. He’s 11th on the Points List. After not playing in the season-opening tournament, Euler tied for third at the Auburn University Club Invitational.
The top-five Points List earners at the end of the eight-tournament season will move on to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, with the player with the most points eligible to play in every event. He will also be crowned as the Tour’s Player of the Year. Players finishing 2-5 will earn membership and be eligible to play based on available space in each week’s field.
Here are the top finishers from the 2019 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit who are in the field this week. The 2019 season was the last the Tour used earned money to determine player ranking. These players are eligible to play in this week’s tournament because of their performances two seasons ago.
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Money
|
2019 Season Highlights
|
Best 2021 Finish
|
12.
|
Ian Holt (U.S.)
|
$46,027
|
4 top-10s, 1 third-place
|
T57 (Auburn)
|
14.
|
Travis Trace (U.S.)
|
$41,828
|
3 top-10s, 1 second-place
|
T19 (L&J)
|
15.
|
Kyle Mueller (U.S.)
|
$38,975
|
3 top-10s
|
Has not made a cut
|
16.
|
Brian Carlson (U.S.)
|
$$35,341
|
2 top-10s, 1 second-place
|
T28 (Auburn)
|
17.
|
James Allenby (Canada)
|
$34,051
|
2 top-10s, 1 second-place
|
T32 (Auburn)
|
18.
|
Sam Fidone (U.S.)
|
$33,250
|
2 top-10s, 1 second-place
|
T34 (L&J)
|
19.
|
Kyler Dunkle (U.S.)
|
$30,050
|
2 top-10s, 1 second-place
|
T35 (Auburn)
|
22.
|
Jeremy Paul (Germany)
|
$26,941
|
2 top-10s
|
T34 (L&J)
|
26.
|
Eric McCardle (U.S.)
|
$25,264
|
1 top-10, 1 third-place
|
Has not made a cut
GOLF COURSE: Located about an hour outside of Chicago and 45 minutes from O’Hare International Airport, Bolingbrook Golf Club is an Arthur Hills-Steve Forrest design. The par-72 course opened in 2002 and will play at a little more than 7,100 yards this week (7,104).
FORME: Forme® is a science-driven, wellness-technology company dedicated to optimizing human posture and recovery to build a foundation for lifelong holistic living. Forme® designs proven, therapeutic, wearable attire that detects, corrects and trains the body’s alignment, giving users better posture, recovery and breathing that allows them to perform, think and live at their highest level. Forme®’s products can be easily integrated into daily wear for noticeable improvement to physical and cognitive health.
Forme® is about redefining users’ standard of self-care and redefining the basic form of the wearer. People’s health, mood, mind and appearance all rest on this foundation. Forme® wants to fully enhance people’s lives so they can be their best selves. Forme®’s team of doctors, scientists and technology pioneers are constantly seeking ways to empower the community at large because true holistic health means improving the health of the entire community. All products are made in the U.S., and registered with the FDA, with a focus on sustainable practices.
Meet the new standard of self-care, driven by science.
FORME TOUR: It is a series of tournaments played in the United States in the summer of 2021, where tomorrow’s stars begin the path to the PGA TOUR. The leading five point-earners at the end of each season earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, with the next five qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s final stage and those finishing 11th through 25th on the Points List invited to the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stage. Top PGA TOUR University players are also eligible. The Path to the PGA TOUR Starts Here, and the Forme Tour’s mission is to provide a high-quality platform to produce alumni that move to the next level, while making a positive impact in the communities where tournaments are played.