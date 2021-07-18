The First Look: Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational

COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD

There are 156 players from 12 or countries or territories playing.

The breakdown of the 156 players in the field: Argentina (1), Canada (9), China (1), Costa Rica (1), England (3), France (1), Germany (3), India (1), Philippines (1), Puerto Rico (1), United States (133) and Venezuela (1).

Points List leader Philip Knowles tied for 19th in his Forme Tour debut, at the L&J Golf Championship, only an opening 75 keeping him from contending. After his 3-over start that week, he played his final 54 holes in 11-under. Despite missing the cut after winning the L&J Golf Championship, Sam Saunders is in second place, with 500 points.

Of the top-50 players on the current points list, 48 are playing this week. The only two missing are Quade Cummins (No. 7) and Morgan Deneen (No. 50). Cummins received a sponsor’s exemption to play in this week’s PGA TOUR tournament in Minnesota, the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. It will be Cummins’ first TOUR start as a professional. In 2020, Cummins, a first-team All-American out of the University of Oklahoma, tied for 67th at the Mayakoba Golf Classic while he was still an amateur.

Four players have recorded top-10s in the first two tournaments of the season: Quade Cummins, Clay Feagler, LukeSchniederjans and Alex Smalley. Of that group, only Feagler and Smalley have been in the top five in both. Feagler, a member of Pepperdine 2021 NCAA Championship team, tied for fifth at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club and was second at the Auburn Golf Club Invitational. Smalley tied for fifth at Jennings Mill and tied for third in Auburn.

Clay Feagler was also the medalist at the Qualifying Tournament held outside Phoenix, at The Wigwam, in April when he was still an amateur. He defeated Blake Tomlinson in a playoff to take home medalist honors. Counting those four rounds, Feagler has 12 par-or-better rounds in his Forme Tour career. In official starts, he has eight under-par rounds, with six of his eight scores in the 60s—including a pair of 65s in Auburn.

Another consistent performer has been Luke Schniederjans. He missed getting into the Sam Saunders-Trevor Werbylo playoff at the season-opener by a shot, eventually finishing third. In Auburn, Schniederjans posted rounds of 67-65-69-68 to tie for eighth. Schniederjans is a combined 34-under this season and has recorded the most birdies this season (50). He is the only player with at least 24 birdies in each of his first two starts. He had 26 in the season-opener and 24 in Auburn a week later.

In each of his first two starts as a professional, Trevor Werbylo, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona, has had some remarkable shots. At the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, Werbylo had a double eagle on his way to a second-place finish. The following week, he made a hole-in-one.

Alex Smalley has also been a consistent performer, even when the Forme Tour isn’t playing. Last week, he successfully Monday-qualified into the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic, where he tied for 47th. It was his second made PGA TOUR cut of the season. Earlier in the year, Smalley, a former Duke University golfer, tied for 22nd at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.