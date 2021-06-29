-
The First Look: Auburn University Club Invitational at Auburn University Club
-
-
June 29, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
-
AUBURN, Alabama—The Forme Tour continues its journey across the Southern U.S. this week as the Auburn University Club Invitational marks the second event of its inaugural season. The first stop, the L&J Golf Championship was played last week just a few hours away at Jennings Mill Country Club in Georgia, making Auburn a perfect subsequent stop for the new, eight-tournament series. The Auburn University Club last summer hosted another PGA TOUR-affiliated event, when the LOCALiQ Series made a stop in Alabama. Both players and staff alike fell in love with the venue.
“We’re excited to return to Auburn for the Auburn University Club Invitational this week,” Greg Carlson, Forme Tour Executive Director said. “We loved being here last year with the LOCALiQ Series, with the club an incredible host and the people of Auburn and Opelika embracing the event even during a pandemic. It was our great hope that we could return again this year with the Forme Tour, and we’re thrilled that everything came to fruition. We can’t wait to get our second event of the season underway.”
The PGA TOUR created the Forme Tour in 2021, giving PGA TOUR Canada members who didn’t live in Canada a competitive place to play after restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border made it impossible to play in Canada. The PGA TOUR teamed with Forme for this U.S.-based series that began last week and concludes in early September. The Forme Tour is an official PGA TOUR-affiliated professional golf tour played in the United States, featuring open-competition to all nationalities.
The Forme Tour is a series of eight tournaments played in the United States in the summer of 2021, where tomorrow’s stars begin the path to the PGA TOUR. The leading five point-earners at the end of each season earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, with the next five qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s final stage and those finishing 11th through 25th on the points list invited to the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stage. The top-60 players on the season points list will maintain their membership and be exempt for the 2022 Forme Tour season. Top PGA TOUR University players are also eligible. The Forme Tour’s mission is to provide a high-quality platform to produce alumni that move to the next level, while making a positive impact in the communities where tournaments are played.
DATES: June 30-July 3, 2021
OFFICIAL NAME: Auburn University Club Invitational
HASHTAGS: #FormeTour
SCHEDULE: Second event of the 2021 Forme Tour season
VENUE: Auburn University Club
PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36), 7,254
POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points
PURSE MONEY: U.S. $115,000 (winner claims U.S. $20,000)
CUT: Top 60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)
FIELD OVERVIEW:
SIZE: 156 players
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Wednesday, June 30 First Round
Thursday, July 1 Second Round
Friday, July 2 Third Round
Saturday, July 3 Final Round
PAST PGA TOUR-AFFILIATED TOUR TOURNAMENTS AT AUBURN UNIVERSITY CLUB
|
Year
|
Winner (Country)
|
Score
|
Tour
|
2020
|
Cooper Musselman
|
270, 18-under (playoff)
|
LOCALiQ Series
COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD
There are 156 players from 14 countries or territories playing this week.
The breakdown of the 156 players in the field this week: Canada (4), China (1), Colombia (1) Costa Rica (1), England (3), France (2), Germany (2), India (1) Mexico (1), Puerto Rico (1), South Africa (2) Tawain (1) United States (135) and Venezuela (1).
The field includes last week’s winner, Sam Saunders, who finished at 16-under and tied at the end of regulation with rookie Trevor Werbylo, who is also in this week’s field. Saunders made a par on the first extra hole to win his first PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour title but has also played on PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in year’s past.
There are a few local collegiate standouts in this week’s field, as Auburn native and 2021 NCAA individual champion, Turk Pettit, is playing on a sponsor exemption. Pettit, who played for Clemson, took this year’s NCAA Championship a with a 7-under-par score of 273 in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 31. In addition, recent Auburn University graduates Jovan Rebula and Graysen Huff also join this week’s competition on exemptions, just weeks following their final collegiate season for the Tigers.
Nine of the 10 players who earned the ability to play in every 2021 Forme Tour tournament via 72-hole qualifiers held in 2020 and 2021 are playing this week. They are Blake Elliott and Isaiah Salinda, who qualified in 2020 and Camilo Aguado, Luis Gagne, Keenan Huskey, Jeffrey Kang, Clay Feagler, Patrick Cover and Callum Davison, who qualified this past spring.
Other LOCALiQ Series winners playing this week are Bryson Nimmer, Carson Young, Cooper Musselman, Justin Doeden and David Pastore. Nimmer, the former Clemson All-American, won the LOCALiQ Series’ first two events on his way to claiming the overall points-list title. Young won the tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, while Musselman was victorious in a playoff over Nimmer in Auburn, last year. Doeden won in Weston, Florida and Pastore won the LOCALiQ Series Championship by one shot. In fact, Pastore was the picture of consistency during the LOCALiQ Series season. He played in all eight tournaments, every score in his first 16 rounds under-par. He missed only one cut, with 18 of his 25 rounds in the 60s.
GOLF COURSE: Established in 1999, Auburn University Club is a locally owned, private facility committed to golf excellence. The 18-hole championship course, set on 225 acres of beautiful rolling hills and woodlands, is what makes this course so memorable and why Auburn is one of the top golf cities in the South.
FORME: Forme® is a science-driven, wellness-technology company dedicated to optimizing human posture and recovery to build a foundation for lifelong holistic living. Forme® designs proven, therapeutic, wearable attire that detects, corrects and trains the body’s alignment, giving users better posture, recovery and breathing that allows them to perform, think and live at their highest level. Forme®’s products can be easily integrated into daily wear for noticeable improvement to physical and cognitive health.
Forme® is about redefining users’ standard of self-care and redefining the basic form of the wearer. People’s health, mood, mind and appearance all rest on this foundation. Forme® wants to fully enhance people’s lives so they can be their best selves. Forme®’s team of doctors, scientists and technology pioneers are constantly seeking ways to empower the community at large because true holistic health means improving the health of the entire community. All products are made in the U.S., and registered with the FDA, with a focus on sustainable practices. Meet the new standard of self-care, driven by science.