The First Look: Auburn University Club Invitational at Auburn University Club

AUBURN, Alabama—The Forme Tour continues its journey across the Southern U.S. this week as the Auburn University Club Invitational marks the second event of its inaugural season. The first stop, the L&J Golf Championship was played last week just a few hours away at Jennings Mill Country Club in Georgia, making Auburn a perfect subsequent stop for the new, eight-tournament series. The Auburn University Club last summer hosted another PGA TOUR-affiliated event, when the LOCALiQ Series made a stop in Alabama. Both players and staff alike fell in love with the venue.

“We’re excited to return to Auburn for the Auburn University Club Invitational this week,” Greg Carlson, Forme Tour Executive Director said. “We loved being here last year with the LOCALiQ Series, with the club an incredible host and the people of Auburn and Opelika embracing the event even during a pandemic. It was our great hope that we could return again this year with the Forme Tour, and we’re thrilled that everything came to fruition. We can’t wait to get our second event of the season underway.”

The PGA TOUR created the Forme Tour in 2021, giving PGA TOUR Canada members who didn’t live in Canada a competitive place to play after restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border made it impossible to play in Canada. The PGA TOUR teamed with Forme for this U.S.-based series that began last week and concludes in early September. The Forme Tour is an official PGA TOUR-affiliated professional golf tour played in the United States, featuring open-competition to all nationalities.

The Forme Tour is a series of eight tournaments played in the United States in the summer of 2021, where tomorrow’s stars begin the path to the PGA TOUR. The leading five point-earners at the end of each season earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, with the next five qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s final stage and those finishing 11th through 25th on the points list invited to the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stage. The top-60 players on the season points list will maintain their membership and be exempt for the 2022 Forme Tour season. Top PGA TOUR University players are also eligible. The Forme Tour’s mission is to provide a high-quality platform to produce alumni that move to the next level, while making a positive impact in the communities where tournaments are played.

DATES: June 30-July 3, 2021

OFFICIAL NAME: Auburn University Club Invitational

SCHEDULE: Second event of the 2021 Forme Tour season

VENUE: Auburn University Club

PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36), 7,254

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: U.S. $115,000 (winner claims U.S. $20,000)

CUT: Top 60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)

FIELD OVERVIEW:

SIZE: 156 players

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, June 30 First Round

Thursday, July 1 Second Round

Friday, July 2 Third Round

Saturday, July 3 Final Round

PAST PGA TOUR-AFFILIATED TOUR TOURNAMENTS AT AUBURN UNIVERSITY CLUB