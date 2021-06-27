AUBURN, Alabama—Well, that didn’t take long.

In the inaugural Forme Tour tournament, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, three PGA TOUR University graduates, amateur college players merely days ago, posted top-10s in their professional debuts, with one player—Trevor Werbylo—coming excruciatingly close to winning. Werbylo lost in a playoff to Samuel Saunders on Saturday, while Clay Feagler tied for fifth and Quade Cummins tied for 10th.

After finishing his University of Arizona career and gaining access to the Tour via his ninth-place finish in the final standings, all Werbylo did in Georgia was open with a 6-under 66 that included a double eagle on the fifth hole, was par or better in all four rounds, including another 66 in the final round that put him in the playoff with Saunders. Although Werbylo lost the overtime session on the first extra hole, by any metric, his arrival to the pro ranks was a success. His performance at Jennings Mill was reminiscent of what he did during his college days in Tucson.

The difference? For his four days of “work,” he pocketed $12,000.

“Overall, it’s been a great week I take a lot of positives and gain a lot of confidence in my first professional event. I’m definitely very pleased,” Werbylo said of his solid play but disappointing loss in the playoff.

Coming into the Forme Tour season-opener, Werbylo had a little more rest than Feagler and Cummins, as his Arizona Wildcats didn’t get out of regionals and qualify for the NCAA Championship. Feagler’s Pepperdine and Cummins’ Oklahoma did, however, and the two teams, and players, battled all week in Arizona, the Wave and Sooners finishing 1-2 at the NCAA Championship. Pepperdine eventually prevailed to win its second national title.

Over their four days in Watkinsville, Georgia, the trio of Werbylo, Feagler and Cummins were a combined 39-under, making 65 birdies between them.

The nine PGA TOUR U players from the initial class of players who accepted Forme Tour membership all played in Georgia. Besides the three who finished high on the leaderboard, Michael Feagles (tied for 29th), Mitchell Meissner and Jonathan Brightwell (both tied for 71st) also made the cut.

Ben Shipp of North Carolina State did everything he could late in his second round to join them. After making a bogey on his 17th hole of the day, he went for the green in two on the closing par-5. After blowing his second shot over the green, all Shipp did was chip in from the deep rough, bringing a loud applause from the gallery watching on. The eagle gave him a fighting chance, but he ultimately missed the cut by a stroke.

Although he finished 18th on the PGA TOUR U standings and didn’t earn Forme Tour membership, Spencer Ralston accepted a sponsor exemption into his hometown event. The former Georgia Bulldog acquitted himself well, tying for 40th at a course he had played too many times to count. Only a 3-over 75 in the third round held him back from making significant noise.

“I guess I’ve just been thrown into the fire. We got done with the college season three or four weeks ago, and right away I played U.S. Open sectionals, qualified for that and went to the Open last week and then came straight here. I haven’t really gotten to sit back and think about it all because I’ve been playing so much,” Ralston said of his whirlwind last three weeks.

“It’s a little different,” he said of playing in a professional setting, “but these are a lot of the same guys we competed against in college and in amateur golf, so I know a lot of these guys. That’s comfortable.”