When the wind blows

WATKINSVILLE, Georgia—Jennings Mill Country Club Head PGA Professional Gary Miller stepped outside his home on the outskirts of Athens on Sunday night, June 6 to perform a simple honey-do. Monday is garbage day in his neighborhood, so he performed his weekly chore. Miller knew it was windy and rainy, and once outside, he could see conditions quickly deteriorating, with the wind kicking up and lightning lighting up the darkened sky. Miller wheeled his garbage can to the street and went back into his house. He thought, Wow, the storms are really big.

“Once inside, I pulled up the radar, and there was just a blob of purple over the golf course. I thought, Ooh, that’s not good,” he remembered.

Green on the weather radar signifies “light rain.” Red moves into “heavy rain” territory, and purple is “extreme rain” with the added bonus of “hail possible.” Blob, of course, almost is never anything anybody wants. Purple blob? Well, you get the idea.

Miller reiterated a version of his previous thought.

Hoping for the best, he went to bed only to awaken to a text message from one of Jennings Mills’ owners early Monday morning. The message was short and succinct.

“Golf course closed today.”

Jennings Mill Country Club was unplayable.

Meteorologists called the storm that descended on Miller’s place of employment a microburst. It started near the fifth fairway, traveled across No. 6 and then moved to the back nine, taking down trees and causing all sorts of destruction primarily on holes 11, 15 and 16. A microburst occurs suddenly and is all sorts of powerful. Wind speed reached north of 80 mph as the squall over Jennings Mill likely didn’t last for much more than a minute, maybe 90 seconds. It then took its ferocity elsewhere.

“There was a lot of debris down. Limbs, trees, everything. Inside golf course property lines, we lost between 40 and 50 trees,” said Miller, Jennings Mill’s head pro since 2018, remembering his Monday morning tour of the facility. The course closed for good reason.

The maintenance crew arrived, like normal Monday morning, ready to prepare the course for the day. Unlike a regular Monday, though, the mowers stayed silent as the staff looked for the correct oil-gas mixture to put into the all of its chainsaws. Those were the pieces of equipment that would be in full operation all the way into Wednesday.

“I sent a message out to the membership that the golf course was closed, and we ended up having to stay closed for two days so we could at least get trees off cart paths and everything like that so we could reopen,” Miller explained. As the staff worked to get the course in playable condition, Miller couldn’t help but think about two weeks into the future, knowing the Forme Tour would be in on site for its inaugural tournament, players arriving, starting Saturday, June 19 for the 72-hole tournament set to begin four days hence.