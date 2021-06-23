-
When the wind blows
-
-
June 23, 2021
By Laury Livsey, PGATOUR.COM
-
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
WATKINSVILLE, Georgia—Jennings Mill Country Club Head PGA Professional Gary Miller stepped outside his home on the outskirts of Athens on Sunday night, June 6 to perform a simple honey-do. Monday is garbage day in his neighborhood, so he performed his weekly chore. Miller knew it was windy and rainy, and once outside, he could see conditions quickly deteriorating, with the wind kicking up and lightning lighting up the darkened sky. Miller wheeled his garbage can to the street and went back into his house. He thought, Wow, the storms are really big.
“Once inside, I pulled up the radar, and there was just a blob of purple over the golf course. I thought, Ooh, that’s not good,” he remembered.
Green on the weather radar signifies “light rain.” Red moves into “heavy rain” territory, and purple is “extreme rain” with the added bonus of “hail possible.” Blob, of course, almost is never anything anybody wants. Purple blob? Well, you get the idea.
Miller reiterated a version of his previous thought.
Hoping for the best, he went to bed only to awaken to a text message from one of Jennings Mills’ owners early Monday morning. The message was short and succinct.
“Golf course closed today.”
Jennings Mill Country Club was unplayable.
Meteorologists called the storm that descended on Miller’s place of employment a microburst. It started near the fifth fairway, traveled across No. 6 and then moved to the back nine, taking down trees and causing all sorts of destruction primarily on holes 11, 15 and 16. A microburst occurs suddenly and is all sorts of powerful. Wind speed reached north of 80 mph as the squall over Jennings Mill likely didn’t last for much more than a minute, maybe 90 seconds. It then took its ferocity elsewhere.
“There was a lot of debris down. Limbs, trees, everything. Inside golf course property lines, we lost between 40 and 50 trees,” said Miller, Jennings Mill’s head pro since 2018, remembering his Monday morning tour of the facility. The course closed for good reason.
The maintenance crew arrived, like normal Monday morning, ready to prepare the course for the day. Unlike a regular Monday, though, the mowers stayed silent as the staff looked for the correct oil-gas mixture to put into the all of its chainsaws. Those were the pieces of equipment that would be in full operation all the way into Wednesday.
“I sent a message out to the membership that the golf course was closed, and we ended up having to stay closed for two days so we could at least get trees off cart paths and everything like that so we could reopen,” Miller explained. As the staff worked to get the course in playable condition, Miller couldn’t help but think about two weeks into the future, knowing the Forme Tour would be in on site for its inaugural tournament, players arriving, starting Saturday, June 19 for the 72-hole tournament set to begin four days hence.
With a membership anxious to play again golf and the Forme Tour coming to town, L&J Golf, Jennings Mills Country Club’s owners, prevailed on staff from its other two Georgia courses, the Country Club of Gwinnett in Snellville and Lane Creek Golf Club in Bishop, to go to Jennings Mill and pitch in to expedite the clean-up process.
“They started on the front nine and worked their way around. They were finishing up Wednesday when the first bit of play was catching up to them around noon on (No.) 16,” Miller added, noting L&J hired a company to enter the property and take care of some of the bigger trees that staff didn’t have the equipment to handle.
“Damage-wise, it was the worst I’ve ever seen,” Miller said, assessing what he saw. “It was a pop-up evening storm that got us hard.”
Mike Kutcher, a PGA TOUR Rules Official assigned to do advance work in preparing the course for the upcoming tournament, arrived at Jennings Mill more than a week ago, fully aware of the damage the course sustained. He was curious to see what place looked like.
“[The owners] told me they would have it cleaned and tidied up before we got here. For the most part, it was,” Kutcher noted. “Fortunately, nothing came down on a tee box or green. There was no real damage there.
“From the cart path in, right along the cart path,” Kutcher continued, “you can see a tree that was an old-growth tree in the middle of a bunch of trees, and it was the only one that got taken out. It’s really strange. It looked like [the wind] just bounced around and took this one, left that one. It wasn’t a straight-line wind.”
No matter how random, though, the storm did plenty of damage.
Forme Tour players on site this week can’t help but notice a few oddities: pine trees stripped of their needles, massive stumps recently cut but still poking out from the ground, uprooted trees with root balls still attached and branches large and small that haven’t been cut up and removed, still laying on the other side of cart paths, out of play.
And yet, stand in the middle of any of Jennings Mills’ fairways and don’t gaze too far to the right or left and there is little evidence of what recently happened. Kutcher is amazed at the overall condition of the course, of what he sees and maybe more importantly what he doesn’t see.
“The staff instantly jumped on it Monday morning and said we have to get this cleaned up. And that’s what they did.”