Player’s Take: Callum Davison

The way I play is different. It’s unique. I know that. But there are so many other unique swings out there. Now you have Matthew Wolff, and back in the day you had Jim Furyk, who was a top-10 machine. He had a great, unnatural swing. I just felt like it’s for me—it works.

I’m now seeing a golf coach who I have worked with since I was 15. He’s never tried to change me. I’ve really appreciated all the help he’s given me the last few years. He’s tightened everything up, and we work on everything but the grip—swing plane and everything like that. He’s gotten me into a much better spot.

I haven’t played a whole round of golf, using the traditional grip, but I have played a few holes. So, I play traditionally, and my friends play crosshanded. I can hit it; not the greatest, but I can play golf. It’s basically a three-quarter swing for me.

Every time I do play that way, I usually get my friends. I can hit it much better the traditional way than they can crosshanded. They top the ball a lot.

My brother, Cameron, played for Pepperdine for a couple of years. He was more into school. He knew he wasn’t going to turn pro. He wasn’t going to make golf his career. It took me a little while to catch up to Cameron. I was probably 16 when I first beat him, and that was at the end of his golf career. It was around that time that I could compete with him, and we played some games together.

My family actually ended up getting a house near Palm Springs in 2012, which was Cameron’s graduation year from high school. He moved to Southern California to attend Pepperdine, and my parents got a house there to spend some time in the winter.

I went to a traditional school until I was 14. In 2014-15, I began being home-schooled and spent five months in Palm Springs every winter. All four years of high school I was home-schooled.

I signed a letter of intent to play golf for the University of Nevada but eventually decided to turn pro. The more I talked through going to college, the more I thought about it. I talked to my brother, and he helped a lot with my decision. I knew I wasn’t planning on staying four years, so I decided I might as well turn professional. I had pretty good status on the (PGA) EuroPro Tour, which I had qualified for when I was 17. I ended up playing junior golf until the end of June of my senior year of high school. I then let the (Nevada) coach know that I was turning pro.