Player’s Take: Callum Davison
June 21, 2021
By Callum Davison, Forme Tour member , PGATOUR.COM
Callum Davison had a couple of obvious things going for him two weeks ago at the final Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament, at The Home Course in Dupont, Washington: He was easily the best player that week, winning by two strokes, and he possessed the most unique swing-grip combo of anybody in the field. The Duncan, British Columbia, native, who lives part-time in Palm Springs, California, uses a crosshanded grip and a swing that is decidedly his—something that certainly works quite well for the 20-year-old, as his bogey-free final round on his way to medalist honors proved. Since that win, Davison traveled in his family’s RV to Montana to play some golf and visit with friends, made a side trip to Colorado to see his putting coach and then traversed the rest of the U.S., so he could get to Athens, Georgia, for a little practice prior to the season-opening Forme Tour event, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, that begins Wednesday. Davison recently took a break from sitting behind the wheel to chat about RV travel, golf, hockey and why his unique grip works for him.
I started playing golf when I was three. I played my first event when I was four, a little pitch and putt through Junior Linksters in Vancouver, where I was born.
I picked a club up crosshanded when I was three. I used to hit a plastic ball with a plastic club upstairs at our house. That was how I started. I watched my brother, who played golf, and I wanted to do something that he was doing.
I was pretty stubborn about my grip. That’s for sure. It works for me. I wasn’t a bad little player. A couple of coaches tried to change me, but I ended up winning our 14-and-under provincial championship when I was 12. That ensured that I would keep playing crosshanded. I was like, Hey, I’m not going to change my grip. I definitely wasn’t going to change it, but that win showed that I could play golf at a decent level regardless of what people said.
The way I play is different. It’s unique. I know that. But there are so many other unique swings out there. Now you have Matthew Wolff, and back in the day you had Jim Furyk, who was a top-10 machine. He had a great, unnatural swing. I just felt like it’s for me—it works.
I’m now seeing a golf coach who I have worked with since I was 15. He’s never tried to change me. I’ve really appreciated all the help he’s given me the last few years. He’s tightened everything up, and we work on everything but the grip—swing plane and everything like that. He’s gotten me into a much better spot.
I haven’t played a whole round of golf, using the traditional grip, but I have played a few holes. So, I play traditionally, and my friends play crosshanded. I can hit it; not the greatest, but I can play golf. It’s basically a three-quarter swing for me.
Every time I do play that way, I usually get my friends. I can hit it much better the traditional way than they can crosshanded. They top the ball a lot.
My brother, Cameron, played for Pepperdine for a couple of years. He was more into school. He knew he wasn’t going to turn pro. He wasn’t going to make golf his career. It took me a little while to catch up to Cameron. I was probably 16 when I first beat him, and that was at the end of his golf career. It was around that time that I could compete with him, and we played some games together.
My family actually ended up getting a house near Palm Springs in 2012, which was Cameron’s graduation year from high school. He moved to Southern California to attend Pepperdine, and my parents got a house there to spend some time in the winter.
I went to a traditional school until I was 14. In 2014-15, I began being home-schooled and spent five months in Palm Springs every winter. All four years of high school I was home-schooled.
I signed a letter of intent to play golf for the University of Nevada but eventually decided to turn pro. The more I talked through going to college, the more I thought about it. I talked to my brother, and he helped a lot with my decision. I knew I wasn’t planning on staying four years, so I decided I might as well turn professional. I had pretty good status on the (PGA) EuroPro Tour, which I had qualified for when I was 17. I ended up playing junior golf until the end of June of my senior year of high school. I then let the (Nevada) coach know that I was turning pro.
I played competitive hockey growing up. I’m from Canada, so you almost have to play hockey. My dad played semi-pro hockey, and my brother also played, so, yeah, we have always been a hockey family. I quit playing high-competitive hockey when I was 15. I did keep playing in Palm Springs, for a high school team until I graduated.
I was a defenseman. I wasn’t a great skater. That held me back. There were some big boys on that high school team, a couple of football players. But I was definitely one of the better players, for sure.
I was still playing hockey recreationally in Palm Springs three times a week during the winter until COVID hit. We played at an arena in Cathedral City, about 45 minutes from our house.
I’m not a (Vancouver) Canucks fan. I’m actually a (Boston) Bruins fan. My dad is a Bruins fan. He grew up in Montreal, but never liked Montreal. He always loved Boston. Bobby Orr was his idol, he became a Bruins fan and so I cheered for the Bruins too.
My family owns a feed mill, Top Shelf Feeds, and a tractor dealership, Island Tractor. We have stories located in Duncan and Courtenay. We’re the only mill on Vancouver Island that provides feed for all the farmers.
It’s definitely been a little tough the last couple of years, my dad taking time away from his businesses. He can do work on the phone, which is great, and he always works every day. He has the luxury to do it away from Canada.
My dad has been my caddie and will be during the Forme Tour season. We’ve had some disagreements on the golf course, for sure. It’s tough sometimes. I’ll hit a shot that he doesn’t agree with. On No. 11 at the Q-School at The Home Course, the reachable par-4, I went for it one day out of the four days, and he did not agree with it. I ended up making bogey that day I tried to drive the green.
A dad being a dad, he is going to say the odd thing you don’t appreciate, maybe something a regular caddie wouldn’t say. That’s the I told-you-so part. He’s my dad and he’s also my caddie, so it’s a hard mix sometimes. For the most part, though, we’re really good, and I’m thankful that he can take the time off work to be able to be out here with me as I pursue my dream.
A lot of people couldn’t do that, so I appreciate it. It’s also awesome spending time with him and traveling across the country.
We were in Europe two years ago, and we got to see a bunch of different countries. It’s something we’ll probably never do again. We actually went to Egypt while I was playing on the Alps Tour. The Pyramids were really cool to see. The lifestyle was definitely different to see.
My parents are my biggest fans. But someone who has always been behind me is Norm Jackson, the head pro at Cowichan Golf Course, my home course in Vancouver. He’s always supported me, believed in me and helped me along the way.
Right now, I’m traveling the U.S. in an RV. When we left Canada for the Forme Tour qualifier in Washington, I drove from Vancouver Island to DuPont, Washington. My dad does most of the driving, but I do some, whenever my dad needs a break.
It’s a pretty small RV. If we want to go to a fast-food restaurant, we can park in the parking lot and get in and out pretty easily. It’s 25 feet. It has a queen-size bed in the back, a bathroom, a table and a kitchen and two chairs. The table turns into my bed, and my parents have the queen bed in the back.
The Pros of RV travel? I can definitely bring more stuff, and it’s a home away from home. I have all my shoes, golf tools, all the fun stuff, which is super handy. On long trips, like the one we just did from Montana to Denver, I slept probably six hours. I don’t know if that’s legal, but that’s what I did.
It’s also great being able to go to all these different places, to stop and see people. I just visited with my putting coach, Craig Farnsworth. I wouldn’t be able to do that if I were flying. The RV definitely has its perks.
The cons are it does take longer to get places. We haven’t had any breakdowns. A couple of things have stopped working with the RV, but we’ve been able to get them fixed.
After I won the qualifier in Washington, we drove to Whitefish, Montana. The first night we stayed in Montana was the first night we slept in the RV. When we’re at an event, we usually stay in hotels. It’s probably half and half—sleeping in the RV and staying in hotels.
There aren’t many long drives between events this season on the Forme Tour. I think our longest drive will be 13 hours. The rest are pretty short drives, between events.
I’m still young. I feel like every single year I’m getting better, getting sharper. That’s the biggest thing for me, being able to get more consistent and able to keep my swing for a longer period of time when I’m not with my coach.
I’m excited for the season. I’ve definitely missed playing a lot of tournament golf. This season means a lot to me because I have the opportunity to move up in my career as opposed to just trying to make a couple of bucks.
That’s the whole goal, to keep on moving up. Hopefully one day I will make it to the PGA TOUR.