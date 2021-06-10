Average putting day doesn’t stop Davison from taking 54-hole lead

DUPONT, Washington—On his first hole of the day, Canada’s Callum Davison hit his approach shot to six feet on the par-4 at The Home Course. The problem was, he left himself a downhill, left-to-right sliding putt. No problem, though. Davison calmly rolled in the birdie and looked like he was off and running. Davison only made two birdies the rest of the way, and he waited until the 16th and 17th holes to do so. Even with the birdie drought, those three birdies—against two bogeys—were still enough for him to shoot a 71 and move into first place in the Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament with one round to play. The 20-year-old Davison leads a pair of Americans, Eric Lilleboe and Mike Chanaud, by a shot, with American Cory Mehl and Canadian Jared du Toit two strokes back.

“My ball-striking was a lot better. I hit the driver better,” Davison said, assessing what he viewed as the positives from his day’s work. “I couldn’t make a 10-footer, though. It could have been a really good round.”

Particularly disappointing was Davison’s four-hole stretch, starting at No. 5, where the Duncan, British Columbia, native had birdie putts of 10 feet or less on all four holes and didn’t make one.

“They were just mis-reads, and then I started doubting myself,” he said. “I have to go back to the drills, the basics, and read them a little better.”

The temperature never moved above 60, and wind and occasional rain made for a difficult scoring day. Lilleboe, a Michigan native who has seen his fair share of bad weather, admitted the third round was “a battle,” especially once precipitation, sometimes falling sideways, entered the equation.

“The elements were definitely in play today. It was definitely playing a lot harder than the first two days,” Lilleboe said of course that hosted the 2010 U.S. Amateur. “The wind was up and down, then the rain came in, with the wind, and all of a sudden your normal hole turns into 40 yards longer. It was a factor.”

Lilleboe didn’t make a birdie on the front nine, and his bogey at the par-5 fifth slowed him considerably. “I laid sod over a 6-iron, and it took me some time to get back into the swing of things. I let [that shot] affect me a little longer than I should have.” He added a three-putt bogey on No. 9 and then made “a bad par” on the par-5 10th, his approach shot landing in the sand. Following a poor bunker shot, he missed his 25-foot birdie putt.

“I had two good swings but put my shot in the bunker by about a foot. If it doesn’t go in the bunker, I probably would have had a 25-foot eagle putt,” he said.

Chanaud, who entered the day tied for the lead with Davison, Lilleboe and du Toit, also had his struggles on the greens, beginning from the start of his round when he missed a five-footer for birdie on No. 1. He didn’t have a great opening to his back nine, either, missing the par-5 10th in regulation with his third-shot approach and unable to get up and down for par from behind the green.

Chanaud still made his way into the final grouping Friday, playing with Davison and Lilleboe, teeing off at 9:25 a.m. Mehl, du Toit and Chris Crisologo are in the penultimate grouping, teeing off at 9:15.

Did you know Cory Mehl is basically playing a home game this week, having grown up in nearby Seattle? Mehl owns the Jefferson Park Golf Course 18-hole record, shooting a 60 there to break Fred Couples’ mark. Mehl is a 2012 graduate of Santa Clara University in California and is currently on staff at the Pacific Northwest Golf Academy in Issaquah, Washington.

