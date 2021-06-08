Late surge gives Chanaud 18-hole lead at The Home Course

This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the fifth and final position available.

Players in this week’s field come from six countries (Canada, India, Mexico, South Africa, Sweden and the United States).

Michael Chanaud has never held status on any PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour. His lone start on any Tour came at the 2020 Evans Scholar Invitational outside Chicago, where he missed the cut. Chanaud was set to play in the San Antonio Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament in 2019, but his son’s due date was that week, so Chanaud withdrew. Last year, the Tour canceled Chanaud’s Forme Tour Qualifying Tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Michael Chanaud became a father in 2019, he said his golf became “a lot more serious” as he told himself he couldn’t keep playing bad golf with a son relying on him. “I started practicing a lot more, and now I have to schedule around him because I have (custody) every other weekend. My parents are very helpful, and they love to see him,” he said.

Two of Canadian Ian Kim’s three bogeys Tuesday came via three-putts. “There are a couple of long par-3s. It’s pretty tough to get it close on those, but I also made my fair share (of putts),” he said.

Ian Kim is based in British Columbia, and this tournament is only his second competitive event of the year. He played in one two-round Vancouver Golf Tour tournament earlier in 2021. Kim arrived in the U.S. on June 1, checked into a hotel two miles from The Home Course and played four practice rounds in advance of this tournament. “I was nervous coming in. I haven’t competed in a while,” he noted.

On No. 7, Eric Lilleboe made his second bogey of the day when he hit into the water on the par-4 but was still able to get up and down. “That was a good bogey,” he said.

Of Eric Lilleboe’s putting, he was quicker to talk about some of his two-putt pars than he was about his six birdies. “I bailed out on a couple of greens. I had a 55-footer, where you’re happy with par. I did well on the greens today,” he said.

Eric Lilleboe earned conditional Forme Tour status in 2020 at the Dothan, Alabama, Qualifying Tournament, the last Q-School before the Tour eventually canceled the season due to the pandemic. That exemption carries over to 2021, but he’s hoping to improve his status with a top-five finish this week.