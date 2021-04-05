9 to Watch this week

Following amateur Clay Feagler’s victory on Friday in Litchfield Park, Arizona, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada continues its Qualifying Tournaments, with the sixth of seven this week at Callaway Gardens Resort’s Mountain View Course in Georgia. Callaway Gardens previously hosted 12 iterations of a PGA TOUR tournament known as the Southern Open, the Buick Southern Open and finally the Buick Challenge. Past champions of the “Southern” include Presidents Cup stalwarts Steve Elkington, a two-time winner (1994 and 1998), Fred Funk (1995), Davis Love III (1997), David Toms (1999), David Duval (2000) and Chris DiMarco (2001). The last tournament was in 2002 when Jonathan Byrd defeated Toms by a stroke and Phil Mickelson by three shots.

This week 95 players will be vying for the top-six exempt positions and additional conditional status in a 72-hole, no-cut tournament that ends on Friday, April 9. Here are nine players to follow this week.

Derek Bard (United States)

Bard attended high school in New York, where he was also a member of the hockey team. He has played in both the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open. He also has 14 career Mackenzie Tour starts on his resume, seven PGA TOUR Latinoamérica appearances and has played in four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.

Edward Figueroa (Puerto Rico)

Figueroa has been a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member since 2017, recording two top-10s in 33 career starts. This will be the second time Figueroa has attended a Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament. He played in 2017 at St. Lucie, Florida, claiming a solo-second place after losing in a playoff with Sean Dale.

Anthony Paolucci (United States)

Paolucci grew up in the Dallas, Texas, area before his family moved to Southern California. As an amateur he was the 2010 Rolex Junior Player of the Year and won his first collegiate event, the Jones Sports Invitational, while playing for USC. He has played in 68 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. In 2016, Paolucci shot a final round, 1-under 70 to finish at 8-under 276, cruising to an impressive four-stroke victory at the 85th edition of the Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina.

Jimmy Beck (United States)



After a college career at the Kennesaw State University, Beck played the Mackenzie Tour Q-School outside Orlando, Florida. He tied for 35th that week to earn conditional status. He has played in 23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments between 2016 and 2019. His best result was a tie for second at the 111 VISA Open de Argentina. He was in a three-way playoff and made par on the first hole to drop out of the race of sudden-death session won by Kent Bulle. Beck went on to finish No. 45 on the Order of Merit.

Patrick Cover (United States)

Cover played college golf at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. His last title as an amateur was the 2017 Clemson Invitational at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls, shooting a final-round 65 and defeating Clemson's Carson Young. In 2019, Cover played on PGA TOUR Series-China and saw action in 13 events, recording two top-10s among his 11 made cuts and closing the year ranked No. 31 on the Order of Merit.

Paul Park (United States)

The former Indiana Hoosier. Park is also a competitive food eater. Among his food challenges are fried rice, steak, hamburgers, pancakes and chicken wings. He is listed on three eating walls of fame, in Indiana and New Jersey Park ate a four-pound cheeseburger with 12 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a full plate of onion rings in under an hour. The 2019 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada member and saw action in 11 events. Last year he played the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School outside Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He tied for 29th to secure conditional status.

Joshua Goldenberg (United States)

As an amateur, Goldenberg won the 2016 Westchester County Amateur and the 2017 Alex Lagowitz Collegiate Invitational, while playing for the University of Pennsylvania. One year ago, Goldenberg played in the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School in Mexico. He tied for 31st and earned conditional status. He made his debut on this Tour at the Puerto Plata Open.

a-William Nottingham (United States)

Last year, Nottingham became the first Clemson golfer to play in five different seasons. The Tiger has played 114 rounds and 38 tournaments—more than any player in Clemson history. During his career, he has posted seven career top-10s. The pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the 2020 season, with the Tigers ranked 14th. In high school, Nottingham was a two-time winner of the Tennessee State Junior Amateur Championship.

Joey Savoie (Canada)

As an amateur, Savoie won the 2018 Tennessee State Open at The Grove, posting rounds of 65-68 over his final 36 holes in the 54-hole event to coast past Lipscomb University's Eric Ansett by six shots. Last year, Savoie played in the Canada Life Series. In the tournaments for Canadians and those living in Canada, Savoie finished inside the top 10 in all four events and finished sixth on the final points list. At the second tournament of the Series, he began the final round well outside the top-10 but turned in a 7-under 64 on the last day to move into a tie for second with Albert Pistorius.