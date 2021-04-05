  • 9 to Watch this week

  • Anthony Paolucci has played in 68 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. He won the 2016 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)Anthony Paolucci has played in 68 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments. He won the 2016 Abierto del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina. (Media/PGA TOUR)