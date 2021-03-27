-
Meet the Qualifiers
March 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Tournament medalist Jeffrey Kang, center, David Longmire, left, and Joseph Harrison, right, were among the players who earned 2021 Mackenzie Tour status this past week at Soboba Springs Golf Course. (Photos courtesy of Michael Frazier)
It was a crazy final hour at the fourth Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament during Friday’s final round. It was a day with plenty of twists and turns. Top players were playing on both nines of the Soboba Springs Golf Club, and no one really knew who was winning as scores slowly trickled in. When Jeffrey Kang rolled in a 30-foot eagle putt on his 72nd hole, he looked relieved, assuming he had at least secured his 2021 playing privileges. He had no idea that putt had won him the tournament. As the champion, the former University of Southern California golfer moves alongside Colombia’s Camilo Aguado, Costa Rica’s Luis Gagne and American Keenan Huskey as medalists at Qualifying Tournaments this season. Kang, who has previous experience on the Mackenzie Tour, PGA TOUR Series-China and the Korn Ferry Tour, joins Joseph Harrison, David Longmire, Jeffrey Swegle, Shintaro Ban and George Markham as exempt players emerging from the Soboba Springs event. While the latter five will have status through the first half of the season, their status after that based on their first-half-season performance, Kang is free to play in every 2021 tournament, the major benefit the medalist earns. An additional 20 players secured conditional status this season by finishing inside the top 25. The Tour’s fifth Qualifying Tournament is next week, starting Tuesday, March 30, at The Wigwam in the Phoenix, Arizona, suburb of Litchfield Park. Here are capsules on the six qualifiers from earlier this week.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 11
Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 20
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: Although he was born in the United States and has lived there his entire life, he is fluent in Korean, thanks to his South Korean-born parents who spoke the language to him his entire life.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 57
Something Worth Knowing: He attended Clemson to start his college career but didn’t play golf and wasn’t allowed to even try to walk on the team. He transferred to the University of San Diego for the final three years of college, graduating in 2011.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: At the 2020 Reno Open on the Golden State Tour at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley, Nevada, Longmire tied for 13th but had one of the more remarkable rounds that week. On his way to a 9-under 63 in the Modified Stableford event, he had a hole-in-one on No. 6 (five points), posted an additional 10 birdies (two points each) and three bogeys (minus-one each)—two of the bogeys coming on his 17th and 18th holes.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: The native of Texarkana, Texas, graduated from high school in West Des Moines, Iowa, attended college at Stanford in Palo Alto, California, and the former mathematical and computational science major currently lives in Dallas.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 10
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 5
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Ban shot a course-record, 10-under 61 at the Safeway Open Monday qualifying event Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards last September. That performance earned him a spot in his first PGA TOUR tournament since the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Markham was a civil engineering major at the Colorado School of Mines, one of the foremost engineering schools in the country. He was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Golfer of the Year in 2019 as a first-team All-RMAC selection.
