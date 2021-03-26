  • Kang battles back from triple bogey, eagles 18 to win California Q-School

  • A this week&apos;s medalist at Soboba Springs Golf Course, Jeffrey Kang secured full exempt status for the 2021 Mackenzie Tour season. (Photo courtesy of Michael Frazier)A this week's medalist at Soboba Springs Golf Course, Jeffrey Kang secured full exempt status for the 2021 Mackenzie Tour season. (Photo courtesy of Michael Frazier)