Kang battles back from triple bogey, eagles 18 to win California Q-School

Two months ago, Joseph Harrison was weightlifting and working out with a friend, doing dead lifts. During the course of the workout, Harrison fell to the ground and, as he noted, “couldn’t get up for 10 minutes. I saw a chiropractor a few times and went to a massage therapist every week for about a month. Up until three weeks ago I wasn’t able to even full swing. From where I was three weeks ago to finishing second today, I’m very happy.”

Joseph Harrison was par or better in all four of his rounds, opening with an even-par 72 in the first round and matching that in the third. He fired a 68 in the second round and closed with a 70. “I knew if I was able to full swing, I could contend,” he added.

This Qualifying Tournament was the first PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament Jeffrey Swegle has ever played. The former Stanford player will make his official debut later this year when the Mackenzie Tour begins its season.

Blake Cannon had a disappointing finish to his tournament. As he made the turn to the back nine, he held the lead, but his fortunes came apart, starting at No. 13. Cannon hit his drive into the junk on the right side of the fairway, and his lie forced him to lay up. He couldn’t get up and down, and he recorded his first bogey of the day after three birdies and nine pars. On the next hole, the par-3 14th, he hit his tee shot left, out of bounds. Cannon reloaded only to hit his next shot into the water on the right. From there, he got up and down, making a nice eight-footer for triple bogey. Cannon shot a 3-over 75 to tie for 15th.

Shintaro Ban was able to accomplish what he came to do. Entering the week, Ban held conditional Mackenzie Tour status he earned a year ago at the final Qualifying Tournament the Mackenzie Tour held prior to the Tour canceling the remainder of the qualifying season and the regular season because of the pandemic. Ban opened with an even-par 72 then followed with a 71-70-71 finish that left him at 4-under and alone in fourth place.

After graduating from UNLV, Shintaro Ban played his rookie professional season on the 2019 Mackenzie Tour. In 10 tournaments, he made three cuts and finished 123rd on the Order of Merit.

Briggs Duce had a solid tournament, the amateur coming up short in his quest to earn full status for the first half of the season. The University of Arizona senior was on the outside looking in when he arrived at the 18th tee. At 1-under for the tournament, he hit his second-shot approach into the left rough on the par-5. From there he chipped in for eagle, which was enough to get him into a playoff with George Markham. The two finished regulation tied for sixth, and they held a sudden-death playoff, with Markham prevailing on the third extra hole.

Like Jeffrey Swegle, George Markham had never appeared in a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament until this week. Markham played his college golf at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Golf of the Year in 2019.

Soboba Springs’ toughest hole Friday was the par-4 seventh hole, with a stroke average of 4.624. No player made birdie there in the final round, the only hole that didn’t yield a birdie. The next-closest hole in that category y was No. 16, with only four birdies.

The easiest hole was again No. 18. A day after players played the hole in an average of 4.60 strokes, the number dropped to 4.40 Friday. Of the 15 eagles in the final round, nine came at No. 18—two in the same group (champion Jeffrey Kang and Briggs Duce).

The top amateur finisher of the 20 in the field was Briggs Duce. He tied for sixth and will be conditionally exempt for 2021. Other amateurs to earn conditional status were Mitchell Schow and Ethan Casto (tied for eighth). Hunter Epson tied for 20th, and Chinese Taipei’s Yung Hua Liu tied for 24th. They, too, earned conditional status.

With considerably better weather Friday compared to the third round, there were seven rounds in the 60s. Only two players had sub-70 rounds the day before.

The low 18-hole score this week was a 5-under 67, shot by Jeffrey Kang (third round), David Longmire (final round), Andrew Paisley (final round), Norman Xiong (second round) and Ben Boyle (final round).

When the day began, David Longmire was tied for 14th after a disappointing, 2-over 74 in the third round. All he did Friday was shoot a best-of-the-day 67 to move into a tie for third, with Jeffrey Swegle. Longmire has played in one official PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament, the 59th Mexican Open on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he missed the cut in Tijuana.

Canadian Shane Crampton and American Jon Scolari were the two players who missed earning conditional status by a shot. They tied for 27th, at 4-over.

Ben Boyle didn’t earn any status this week, but he did acquit himself well in the final round, shaving 11 strokes off his third-round score by posting 5-under 67. He finished at 8-over and tied for 38th.