Amateur Duce surges to 36-hole advantage in San Jacinto

This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the sixth and final position available.

Players in this week’s field come from eight countries (Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Mexico, Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago and the United States).

There are 20 amateurs in the field this week, led by overall leader Briggs Duce, at 6-under. Mitchell Schow, a senior at the University of Utah, and Ethan Casto, of Western Washington University in Bellingham, are tied for fifth, at 3-under. Mason Koch of George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, is at 2-under and tied for 11th. Hunter Epson (Long Beach State) is even-par and tied for 19th with Yung Hua Liu of Chinese Taipei.

After only 11 players were able to break par on the opening day, there were 25 under-par scores in Wednesday’s second round.

Joseph Harrison is a five-year Mackenzie Tour member, starting in 2015. He last played on Tour in 2019. Harrison moved into contention with his 4-under 68 Wednesday that included a 12-foot birdie effort on No. 9, his final hole of the day. Harrison has played in 57 career Mackenzie Tour tournaments, with his best finish a runner-up showing, with Michael Gligic, to Mark Anguiano, at the 2018 Windsor Championship. Harrison’s 66-65-66-65 performance at the Ambassador Golf Club left him two shots shy of Anguiano.

Kolton Lapa had one of the biggest jumps of the day, improving his position by 26 places. He fired a 4-under 68 to go with his opening 74. Lapa, a former Arizona Wildcat golfer who began his college career at Nebraska, is tied for 11th. From 2016 to 2018, Lapa was an assistant coach for the women’s golf team at the University of Denver.

Canada’s Tyson Turchanski had the best improvement from one round to the next, opening with a 77 and rebounding with a 2-under 70. He’s at 3-over and tied for 32nd after beginning the day tied for 74th.

Through 14 holes, Jeffrey Kang was 1-over for the tournament. He made it back to even with a birdie at the par-5 15th then moved into the top 11 when he holed out from the rough from about 50 yards on No. 17 to move to 2-under, where he finished.

Playing well in an International Tour’s Qualifying Tournament is nothing new to Jeffrey Kang. He earned 2018 PGA TOUR Series-China status by capturing medalist honors at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Hills Golf Club in Haikou. He made eight birdies in the final round on his way to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot win over Australia’s Lucas Herbert, who is playing this week in the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Jeffrey Kang won one official PGA TOUR Series-China event, taking the 2018 season-opening Chengdu Championship at Luxehills International Country Club. After stumbling to an opening-round 74, Kang fired rounds of 64-66-64 to roll to a five-shot win over William Harrold, Callum Tarren and Sejun Yoon.

Rak Cho has played 35 solid holes this week and is even-par on those holes. His downfall? The par-3 14th in Tuesday’s opening round, where he made a 12 but still managed to shoot an 82. Cho shaved 11 strokes off his score in the second round, registering a 1-under 71 to move up 30 places on the scoreboard. In addition, he made par at No. 14.