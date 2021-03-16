Player’s Take: Saptak Talwar

Saptak Talwar has been thinking about a professional golf career since he was a young teenager in India. The senior at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut is still an amateur but not for much longer. Talwar qualified for the 2021 Mackenzie Tour by tying for sixth at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early March. At the conclusion of his college season, which, depending on how things go, will end sometime in the spring, Talwar will turn pro and begin playing the sport for money. Talwar recently chatted about a variety of topics, including his move from diametrical-opposite places—New Delhi to Bluffton, South Carolina—why he ended up at a small Catholic college in Connecticut and how solid collegiate play ended his thoughts of becoming an attorney.

When I was a teenager, I moved to Bluffton, South Carolina, to attend the National Junior Golf Academy. I made the decision with my parents that I would like to pursue golf eventually. The step below that would be collegiate golf so the way we thought of that going forward was to move to the Golf Academy. Before I moved there permanently, I went for summer camp the year before, saw the whole place and saw the lifestyle.

When I moved in, it honestly wasn’t as hard of a transition as people might have thought it would be for a guy from India. I was so caught up in what I needed to do in terms of golf for five or six hours a day.

It was a good environment where you had a regimented system. You go to school until noon, then you golf from one to six. I would lift weights and then have two hours of study time before going to bed. It was super regimented in that sense, which helped structure everything, and that made the transition to college life even easier.

The first couple months were fine. I moved in May of 2015. But then once the semester started in September, I was homesick in terms of food and doing certain things that I would normally be doing at home. There was a lot of homesickness around September.

I went back to India in December and got over my homesickness rather quickly. But then I came back and was right back into the schedule of golf, school, golf, school, and that helped me stay busy.