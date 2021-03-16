Player’s Take: Saptak Talwar
March 16, 2021
By Saptak Talwar, PGATOUR.COM
Saptak Talwar has been thinking about a professional golf career since he was a young teenager in India. The senior at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut is still an amateur but not for much longer. Talwar qualified for the 2021 Mackenzie Tour by tying for sixth at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida in early March. At the conclusion of his college season, which, depending on how things go, will end sometime in the spring, Talwar will turn pro and begin playing the sport for money. Talwar recently chatted about a variety of topics, including his move from diametrical-opposite places—New Delhi to Bluffton, South Carolina—why he ended up at a small Catholic college in Connecticut and how solid collegiate play ended his thoughts of becoming an attorney.
When I was a teenager, I moved to Bluffton, South Carolina, to attend the National Junior Golf Academy. I made the decision with my parents that I would like to pursue golf eventually. The step below that would be collegiate golf so the way we thought of that going forward was to move to the Golf Academy. Before I moved there permanently, I went for summer camp the year before, saw the whole place and saw the lifestyle.
When I moved in, it honestly wasn’t as hard of a transition as people might have thought it would be for a guy from India. I was so caught up in what I needed to do in terms of golf for five or six hours a day.
It was a good environment where you had a regimented system. You go to school until noon, then you golf from one to six. I would lift weights and then have two hours of study time before going to bed. It was super regimented in that sense, which helped structure everything, and that made the transition to college life even easier.
The first couple months were fine. I moved in May of 2015. But then once the semester started in September, I was homesick in terms of food and doing certain things that I would normally be doing at home. There was a lot of homesickness around September.
I went back to India in December and got over my homesickness rather quickly. But then I came back and was right back into the schedule of golf, school, golf, school, and that helped me stay busy.
I’m still not used to the food in the U.S., six years later. I started cooking about a year ago, so I’m learning what I can combine from home vs. here. I’m still transitioning.
In America, I still get the dishes I like, like chicken tikka masala. But here you have to accommodate for the spice levels of the country. People in the U.S. don’t tend to eat a lot of spicy food, whereas back home all of our stuff is filled with spice. So, even though we get the same dish, it’s not nearly as filled with spice as I’m used to.
Basically, I didn’t have a very good junior year of high school, right when I was hoping to get recruited. By the time my senior year came, a lot of the colleges with good golf programs were already done recruiting. Once I started talking to Sacred Heart and a couple others, I began playing well.
Most other schools wanted to wait a little longer (on scholarship offers), and I just wanted to solidify a place and then start thinking about the next four years. I committed to Sacred Heart. I had a few other options, but nothing as lucrative, and then the entire summer I ended up playing some very good golf. When I did go to Sacred Heart, my mindset was to make a mark in the Northeast Region because I knew most of our events would be around here. So, that was the goal for the next four years.
I had no idea the amount of great golf courses that are just in the Westchester (New York) area, less than 45 minutes away. I ended up playing the Met Section (PGA) events, and the amount of courses where they hold tournaments, even for qualifiers, was great.
I really like Hudson National (Golf Club) in Croton-on-Hudson in New York. I also played Bethpage’s Black Course this summer, which was super sweet. Our home course at Sacred Heart is Great River Golf Club, in Milford, Connecticut.
When I went there for the first time, it was covered in snow, so it wasn’t a great indicator of how the course was going to be. But when I did come up here it was super hard, almost one of the toughest courses in Connecticut, which was a great blessing in disguise.
Sacred Heart has about 9,000 students, and there are probably just over a hundred students from India. But most of them are grad students. So, I hang out more on the athlete side of things instead of with other Indians. I’m graduating in May with a political science degree and an economics minor.
The plan was to prepare for law school after my sophomore year in college or make a call if I thought I would pursue professional golf.
I spoke to my dad about this, and we made the call to keep my eyes on golf. We just decided to focus on Plan A, which is professional golf.
My dad wasn’t a golfer, but he got dragged in by one of his friends, and then I started playing because of him. I started golf when I was five. My dad got me a plastic set of clubs. I think when I was just over six, he got me a full set of my-size clubs. He got them custom made so they fit me.
I loved golf ever since I started playing it. I would wake up 5, 6 a.m., when I was six or seven years old, and my dad would drive me an hour and a half to play in a tournament and come back. Ever since a young age I was ready to commit to the level I needed.
Growing up, Jeev Milkha Singh was in his prime when I started playing. Anirban Lahiri had just started playing on the PGA TOUR, and he’s kept his card for the last five years. Looking at his situation now, I think he has been the most impressive inspiration for me.
Rashid Khan is the highest-ranked current Indian golfer. I played at the same golf course as Rashid Khan up, at Delhi Golf Club. All the time I would see him practicing. I’d be sitting in awe looking at him.
Usually twice a year I go back to India, but last year I couldn’t go in the summer because of COVID. So, I went over the winter, and that was honestly when I decided that I was going to do the Mackenzie Tour Q-School. So, I started prepping for it in late-December and then came back to Connecticut the 31st of January and drove to Florida.
How do I describe India to friends who have never been? I would say it’s like New York City in prime hour. Everyone is just going about their business, all the time, 24-seven. And more people and more traffic than you could ever imagine.
As far as American food, I like chicken parm, if that’s considered American.
I ate a lot of fast food when I was at the Academy, but when I came here for college, I started cooking, and I was like, OK, I need to put better food in my body. I feel like you have to, traveling as much as we do. When I have to sometimes get something quick and fast, I’m a big fan of Chipotle in that sense. It’s not too unhealthy but still fast.
I’m usually not picky with food. I eat anything and everything. I don’t think there’s one dish I really hate.
The favorite course I took in college was last semester. It was called Game Theory. It’s an economics course, and it’s basically about interactions between individuals about decision-making. The most basic example would be the prisoners’ dilemma that you hear about everywhere, where you put two prisoners in opposite rooms and tell them to rat out on the other, just about making them crack. It’s about putting those experiences into the real world.
I think about it in golf in the sense that you’re playing against the golf course and you’re playing against yourself, so you have so many conversations within yourself to convince yourself to do something or convince yourself out of doing something. So, that class was super interesting.
The first two years I was here I went probably once or twice a semester to New York City, but ever since COVID obviously everything is off, so you can’t do much. I have a friend who goes to Columbia. I would go to see him, get food and see a Broadway show.
I need to unwind whenever I’m not playing golf. That’s why I like to watch TV. I would be totally content to sit on the couch for six or seven hours watching TV if I had a day I couldn’t practice.