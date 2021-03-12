Huskey wins playoff for medalist honors

DOTHAN, Alabama—Tied with Steven Fisk for first after 72 holes, Keenan Huskey eagled the first playoff hole to earn medalist honors at RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks during the Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament on Friday.

Huskey, who shot a 4-under 68 Friday, and Fisk, who carded 6-under 66 to match the low round of the tournament, tied for the top spot at 11-under 277. The pair went to a sudden-death playoff on the par-5 ninth to determine who would get exempt membership for the 2021 season.

After a good drive, Huskey hit 5-iron into the green from 229 yards and drained the 30-footer for eagle to top Fisk.

“I thought (going back to No. 9 for the playoff) was good for me because of my length,” Huskey said. “I can usually take advantage of par-5s. For whatever reason, I had a good line on that putt. I had a good feeling when I hit it, and it happened to go in.”

Huskey previously earned fully exempt status for the first half of the 2019 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada season. After tying for 11th at the Qualifying Tournament, Huskey played in five events, with his top finish a tie for 39th at the 2019 Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist.

“There’s a lot I learned from 2019 going up there,” Huskey said. “It was just such a different experience being up there. I’m looking forward to going back.”

Fisk, who earns exempt status through the halfway-point reshuffle, shot 35 on the front nine Friday before a bogey-free 31 on the back nine put him in a tie for first.

“I got some putts to fall,” Fisk said. “I continued to drive it well. The first few days, I kept hitting 80- and 120-yard wedges to 15 feet. Today, I was able to get some inside six or eight feet and make some birdies.”

The rest of the players who finished between second and sixth place at RTJ Golf Trail also earn exempt status through the reshuffle. They are Ryan Grider, who finished solo third, at 10-under 278. The senior from Baylor University was the top amateur in Dothan.

Bennett Baker and Jonathan Hardee each tied for fourth at 8-under 280 to tie for fourth.

Playing in a four-for-one playoff for the sixth spot, amateur Logan Lockwood won on the fourth extra hole, edging Calum Masters, Otto Black and fellow amateur Samuel Anderson. The players who finished between seventh and 25th this week earn conditional membership for the 2021 season.

The fourth Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament is set for March 23-26 at Soboba Springs Golf Course in San Jacinto, California.

Did you know Keenan Huskey finished his collegiate career at South Carolina ranked second on the career scoring average list (71.66) and tied for second in career wins (four) in the program’s history?

Key Information

How the Tournament Worked

One-hundred-one players entered this tournament, and there were 95 who played all 72 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various Mackenzie Tour membership statuses players earned this week.