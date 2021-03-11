-
-
Three share 54-hole lead in Dothan
-
March 11, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 11, 2021
- Maximilian Mehles, a former Kentucky Wildcat, posted 71 in the third round.
DOTHAN, Alabama — Ryan Grider, Keenan Huskey and Maximilian Mehles are tied for the lead at 7-under 209 entering the final round of Mackenzie Tour Q-School at RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks.
The trio holds a one-stroke advantage over four players at 6-under – Jonathan Hardee, Matt Wilson, Logan Lockwood and Bennett Baker.
Grider, who currently plays for Baylor University, carded a bogey-free 67 in the third round after posting 70 and 72 on the first two days.
“I thought that I hit is great today off the tee,” Grider said. “My wedges were good and I made a couple putts. It was a fun day out there.”
Huskey, who held the solo lead after Tuesday’s opening round, enters the final day with a share of first place after carding 3-under 69 on Thursday. The former South Carolina Gamecock shot 67 and 73 during the first two days in Dothan.
Mehles, a former Kentucky Wildcat, posted 71 in the third round, making the turn in 37 before a bogey-free 34 on the back nine.
“I had a bad bogey on No. 9, but it kind of motivated me for the back nine,” Mehles said. “The pins were really tough today. Overall, I’m pretty pleased that I stayed patient and made two birdies on the back nine.”
Hardee, currently one stroke behind the leaders, birdied his final three holes of the day en route to 5-under 67.
“It was a good, steady round,” Hardee said. “I think I hit 17 greens today. I just gave myself a lot of opportunities. I’ve given myself a lot of opportunities all week – honestly, today they just started going in. I didn’t play any differently. I just made a couple more putts.”
Wilson carded 69 for the second consecutive day, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole during Thursday’s round. Lockwood also shot 69 on back-to-back days after opening with 72.
Baker, the solo 36-hole leader, shot 74 in Thursday’s third round. He enters the final day tied for fourth, one shot behind the three-way tie for first.
Rounding out the top 10 on the leaderboard is Otto Black, Samuel Anderson and Steven Fisk in a three-way tie for eighth at 5-under 211. Black matched the low round of the day and tournament with a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Thursday. Calum Masters (T13) also fired 66 in the third round, including a 5-under 31 on the back nine.
The final round begins at 6:30 a.m. (CST) with groupings starting on Holes 1 and 10. The trio of leaders will tee off at 11:50 a.m., on Hole No. 1.
Did you know Ryan Grider, during the 2019-20 season at Baylor University, returned from an injury in the fall and shot a career-low 6-under 65 in his first appearance during the spring? He would go on to tie for 15th at the event, the Arizona Intercollegiate.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
One-hundred-one players entered this tournament, and there are 95 remaining. Below is a breakdown of the various Mackenzie Tour membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt membership for the 2021 season
2nd through 6th (no ties)
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
7th through 25th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the sixth and final position available.
• Players in this week’s field come from eight countries (Canada, Chinese Taipei, Finland, France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and the United States)
• Otto Black hit all 18 greens in regulation in a third-round 66, matching the low round of the day and tournament. Calum Masters, whose home course is RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, also carded 66 on Thursday.
• Franklin Huang made a hole-in-one on the par-3 fourth hole in Thursday’s third round on his way to 3-under 69. He used a 7-iron from 184 yards.
• Jonathan Hardee played collegiately at Alabama from 2014 to 2018. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team during his first year with the Crimson Tide.
• Logan Lockwood is a senior on the Texas State University men’s golf team. During the 2018-19 season, Lockwood earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt Conference second team.
Quotable
“(The golf course) might’ve been a little bit easier. The last nine holes there was no wind. Other than that, there were still some tricky pins out there.” -Ryan Grider
“I haven’t looked at the leaderboard and I’m not going to.” -Maximilian Mehles
“RTJ does a really good job of pocketing greens. You can be on the green, but you can be 100 feet away, putting across two ridges. It’s just important to make sure you’re on the right sides of the hole.” -Jonathan Hardee
“I felt like it was a little bit easier today. The pins were still pretty tucked, but they had a bunch of tees moved up.” -Logan Lockwood
“Tomorrow I’m gonna stick to my game plan and just get the ball into good shape off the tee and give myself good looks for birdie.” -Logan Lockwood
“Knowing how the par-3s work was the biggest help today.” -Calum Masters, whose home course is RTJ Golf Trail at Highland Oaks
“The course setup was definitely a little different. They changed a lot of tees, so you just had to kind of adjust a little bit. There were about five or six holes that were completely different distance-wise, which was good.” -Otto Black
“I was a lot steadier today and made fewer mistakes.” -Ryan Grider
Third-Round Weather: Sunny skies and a high of 79. Winds ESE at 2-7 mph.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.