9 to Watch this Week

Following two consecutive Qualifying Tournaments in Florida, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada moves to Dothan, Alabama, for the third of seven 2021 Qualifying Tournaments. Beginning Tuesday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, this qualifier will help determine the 2021 membership for the upcoming Mackenzie Tour season. In no particular order, here are nine players to watch this week.

Zach Bauchou (United States)

A member of a decorated Oklahoma State team that also included Matthew Wolf, Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura, this 25-year old from Forest, Virginia, was also a member of the U.S. team that won the 2018 Palmer Cup. Bauchou has already been successful in Canada, winning the Canadian Amateur Championship in consecutive years (2017 and 2018) to become only the 13th player to repeat as tournament champion. He has already made four career PGA TOUR starts, two as an amateur and two as a pro, including appearances at the RBC Canadian Open in 2018 and 2019.

a-William Buhl (Norway)

This 23-year old amateur from Oslo, Norway, is a familiar face in Canada, where he had a dominating performance to win the 2019 Canadian Amateur Championship at Glen Arbour Golf Club in Nova Scotia. He fired four round in the 60s for an eight-shot win, at 9-under 273. A University of Arkansas alum, Buhl had two collegiate victories, winning the Gopher Invitational in consecutive years, starting in 2018.

a-Adrien Pendaries (France)

A senior at Duke, this 21-year old from Neuilly Sur Seine, France, currently holds the 20th spot on the PGA TOUR University rankings. Following a T4 finish in stroke play at the 2018 East Lake Cup, he won both of his matches, taking down Auburn’s Trace Crowe, 7 and 6, and then won 4 and 3 over Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff, who at the time was the No. 2-ranked player nationally. Prior to attending Duke, Pendaries had an impressive Junior career, winning both the Doral Publix Classic and the Optimist International in consecutive years (2012 and 2013).

Patrick Martin (United States)

It will be something of a home game for the 24-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, who already owns conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status, having tied for 19th at the 2020 Dothan qualifier. Fresh out of Vanderbilt University, Martin played one full season on Tour, in 2019, recording two top-25s and making four cuts in nine starts.

a-Spencer Ralston (United States)

One of the team captains playing his fifth year at the University of Georgia, this 23-year old amateur from Gainesville, Georgia, is currently the 25th-ranked player on PGA TOUR University. In 2019 he fired a final-round 63 to win the 20th Players Amateur at Berkeley Hall Club in South Carolina to earn an exemption into the 2020 RBC Heritage, where he shot 69-70 to miss the cut by one in his PGA TOUR debut. This will be his second try for Mackenzie Tour status, having tied for 30th at the 2020 Dothan qualifier a year ago.

Andrew Hudson (United States)

This University of Texas alum shot a 13-under 197 to win the 2020 Oklahoma Open at Oak Tree Country Club. He played the 2019 season on the PGA TOUR Series-China, where he finished 70th on the Order of Merit. His tie for sixth at the Nantong Championship was his best finish in 10 starts.

a-Wilson Furr (United States)

A senior at the University of Alabama, this 22-year old from Jackson, Mississippi, has had an impressive career as an amateur. Currently 38th on the PGA TOUR University rankings, Furr was named to the Ping All-Region team in both 2019 and 2020. He was the 2020 U.S. Amateur stroke-play medalist, firing a second-round 62 that stands as the second-best, single-round score in U.S. Amateur history. He is also a two-time winner of the Mississippi State Amateur. He captured his first title as a 16-year old in 2015 to become the youngest winner in the 100-year history of the tournament.

Otto Black (United States)

This 26-year-old from Michigan is making a return to this venue, where he tied for 28th a year ago to earn conditional status. A University of Toledo alum, Black made one cut in three Mackenzie Tour starts during the 2017 season. He has been a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member since 2018, recording six top 10s in 30 career starts. His best Tour finish in Latin America was a tie for seventh at the 2019 Neuquén Argentina Classic after sharing the 54-hole lead.

Tim Stewart (Australia)

A 36-year old veteran from Sydney, Australia, Stewart turned pro in 2008 and has primarily played in Asia. He has made 18 career starts on PGA TOUR Series-China, where he finished the 2019 season ranked 59th on the Order of Merit. That year he recoded three top-25 finishes, including a season-best tie for 12th at the Qinhuangdao Championship. Before turning pro, Stewart won the 2006 Australian Amateur and claimed runner-up honors at the 2007 British Amateur, losing the final match to American Drew Weaver.