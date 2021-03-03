-
Gagne moves into lead at Q-School halfway point
March 03, 2021
By Communications, PGATOUR.COM
- March 03, 2021
- As an amateur, Luis Gagne reached as high as No. 24 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—After shooting a 3-under 69 Wednesday in the second round of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament, Luis Gagne wasn’t too worried about where he sat on the leaderboard. He knew that at 8-under through 36 holes, he would be somewhere near the lead.
When the day ended and the dust settled, Gagne, surprisingly, was in the lead. The Costa Rican, who primarily grew up in the U.S. and attended college at LSU, opened his day at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course with an eagle on his first hole, No. 10.
Gagne took advantage of his opening stretch of holes, making two of his three total birdies that first nine against two bogeys overall to take the 36-hole lead by a stroke over Cristian DiMarco. Isidro Benítez is alone in third, at 6-under, still in solid position to earn one of the cards available to the top-six finishers this week.
Gagne began his day with a flourish by knocking his second-shot approach shot on the par-5 opening hole to eight feet. From there he rolled in the eagle. Although he was 2-under through one hole and only finished at 3-under for the day, Gagne was hardly disappointed when the round concluded.
“If someone told me this morning, I would shoot 3-under, I’d probably sign it. Especially out here,” Gagne said a few minutes after signing his scorecard. “Of course, you can go back on any round, no matter how good you play, and pick a few shots you wish you did differently, but I’m pretty happy with how I played.”
DiMarco will begin Thursday a stroke behind Gagne after sharing the first-round lead with him, Benítez and amateur Zack Taylor. DiMarco, a resident of nearby Winter Park, shared thoughts about the two nines at El Campeon that were similar to Gagne’s assessment, especially since he quickly moved to 2-under early in his day, like Gagne, starting birdie-birdie.
“It was really a dream start. I couldn’t ask for anything better,” DiMarco said of his opening two holes. The former Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player has shot a pair of 4-under 33s on holes 10-18 through the first two rounds, the front nine playing considerably harder, as Gagne noted. He’s a cumulative 2-under there.
“When you start on one, you are just trying to get through the front nine and have a few birdies looks on the back. But today was just kind of the opposite,” he said.
The leaders—Gagne, DiMarco and Benitez—will tee off at 1 p.m., off the first tee in the third round.
Did you know Isidro Benítez won twice on the 2020 Mexican Tour, capturing a title in his hometown of Puebla with three rounds in the 60s in the 54-hole tournament to defeat Aaron Terrazas? He also won in Guadalajara, beating Luis Felipe Torres at the Golf Club of Santa Anita.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
One-hundred-six players entered this tournament, and there are 104 remaining. Below is a breakdown of the various Mackenzie Tour membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt membership for the 2021 season
2nd through 6th (no ties
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
7th through 25th (plus ties)
Conditional membership
• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the sixth and final position available.
• Players in this week’s field come from 14 countries and territories (Argentina, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Costa Rica, England, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico and Venezuela.
• Cody Blick has put himself in position to earn a fourth season on the Mackenzie Tour with his 69-71 start. He’s tied for fourth. Blick has played in 33 previous Mackenzie Tour events between 2016 and 2018. He has two career runner-up finishes, the first coming at the 2017 Golf BC Championship and the other at the 2018 Freedom 55 Financial Open, tying with Zach Wright, two shots behind champion Jordan Niebrugge. At the Golf BC Championship, Blick shot three 66s and a second-round 68 to tie with two others, a shot behind winner Robby Shelton. In his career, he made 23 cuts and had seven top-10s.
• The low score of the day was a 5-under 67, by two players—China’s Charles Wang and American Eric Dietrich. Wang made six birdies and a bogey, while Dietrich played bogey-free.
• Charles Wang, a native of Beijing who attended college in Chicago, at Northwestern University, played on the Mackenzie Tour in both 2018 and 2019. His lone top-10 finish came at TPC Osprey Valley in 2018 when he tied for 10th.
• With their 67s, Charles Wang and Eric Dietrich made big scoreboard jumps Wednesday. Wang started the second round tied for 44th and moved to a tie for 10th. Dietrich is tied for fourth. He began the day tied for 32nd.
• Philip Barbaree improved his score by eight shots with his second-round 68. His move from 71st into a tie for 22nd was the biggest player move of the day.
• Mexico’s Isidro Benítez hit 17 of 18 greens in his second round and got up and down for par on the only green he missed in regulation.
• Amateur Zack Taylor shot a 1-over 73 after his opening 67 Tuesday. At the tournament’s midway mark, Taylor, a senior at Coastal Carolina, is tied for fourth with Eric Dietrich, Austin Bautista, Jake Scott, Cody Blick and Sean Dale. Taylor’s second-round struggles came midway through his first nine, on Nos. 6, 7 and 8, two bogeys and a double bogey at No. 7. Taylor only birdied on par-5 Wednesday, with two pars and a bogey at No. 14.
• Zack Taylor had two lip-outs in his round, both resulting in pars. On No. 2, from 20 feet, the ball took a peek in the hole before staying out. “I really thought that one was going in. Of any putt today was going to go in, I thought it was that one,” he said. His other lip-out came on No. 17. “That one kind of hurt from below the hole.”
Quotable
“I have a lot of golf left. I’m playing good and staying focused out there, which is key on this course. I Just have to keep doing what I can do.” –Luis Gagne
“The course played similar (to Tuesday). The greens got a little bumpier toward the end of the day as expected. But I played good both rounds.” –Luis Gagne
“I putted really well on the front nine and some holes on the second nine. But in the end, putting today was a hard because the greens are a little bumpy right now.” –Isidro Benitez
“I felt like I hit the ball perfectly today. I just need to make a few more putts.” –Isidro Benitez
“Overall, I’m pretty happy. Being in the top-10 is really good, and I want to keep that up for [Thursday] and go from there.” –Isidro Benitez
“This course is tough. There is no let-up. Holes 1 through 8 are challenging, and No. 1 right out of the gate can get you.” –Cristian DiMarco
“I’m pleased with how it ended.” –Zack Taylor on his up-and-down day
“I made some putts that you normally don’t make, and I missed some puts that I probably should make.” –Zack Taylor
“Today was a very even, balanced day. Some good, some bad. It kind of hurt in the middle, but that’s golf.” –Zack Taylor
Second-Round Weather: Overnight rain delayed the start of the second round for 30 minutes. Cool and overcast in the morning, with gusting wind to 15 mph. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon, with a high of 78. Wind NNW at 5-9 mph.
