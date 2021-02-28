-
Meet the Qualifiers
February 28, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Camilo Aguado of Colombia claimed medalist honors after a wire-to-wire victory at our U.S. East No. 1 Q-School in Weston, Florida. (PGA TOUR)
The Mackenzie Tour added its first new members from its 2021 Qualifying Tournaments, with Colombia’s Camilo Aguado capturing medalist honors at The Club at Weston Hills on Friday by three shots. Aguado, a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica veteran, will have dual membership this year as he joins the Mackenzie Tour for the first time. Others emerging from Weston to earn status for the first half of the 2021 season were the trio of Gavin Hall, Jeremy Gandon and Jason Thresher, who all tied for second. Mexico’s Raul Pereda and amateur Andrew Walker survived a three-man playoff for the final two positions. The Tour’s next Qualifying Tournament is set for the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, beginning Tuesday (March 2-5). Here is a short look at the six qualifiers.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 21
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Aguado has never played a professional event in Canada and has only played one tournament in the country—the 2017 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship. That summer, he took a one-shot lead into the final round at The Toronto Golf Club. Aguado shot a 73 on the last day to drop into a tie for fourth, with Canada’s Hugo Bernard, four shots behind winner Zachary Bauchou.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 30
Something Worth Knowing: The native of West Suffield, Connecticut, won three consecutive Massachusetts Opens, starting in 2016, when he defeated Mark Stevens in a three-hole playoff for the title. The following year, Thresher beat Chris Houston by two strokes. In 2018, Thresher made it three in a row, beating current Korn Ferry Tour member Evan Harmeling by a shot. The only other players to win the Massachusetts Open three consecutive times are former PGA TOUR players Dana Quigley (1982-84), Paul Harney (1967-70), Jug McSpaden (1936-38) and Alex Ross (1906-10).
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 11
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: Gandon, a native of Charpey, France, attended college in Manhattan, Kansas, and played four years for the Wildcats, becoming the first international player in program history.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: In 2016, Hall won two collegiate tournaments playing for the University of Texas. His first triumph was at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii—a shared victory, with teammate Beau Hossler, KK Limbhasut (California) and Skye Inakoshi (Hawaii). Later that year, Hall was a two-shot victor at The Maxwell in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 15
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Pereda represented his native Mexico at the 2017 Summer Universiade—the University Summer Games—in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei. The native of Cordoba went on to win the gold medal at Sunrise Golf & Country Club, with Japan’s Kazuki Higa taking silver.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: The current Michigan State Spartan was a highly decorated amateur playing in his native Michigan. Walker was a three-time Michigan Mr. Golf (2014-16) and was the high school individual champion in Division 1 in 2015 and 2016 playing for Lakeview High School in Battle Creek.
