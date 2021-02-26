-
Aguado goes wire to wire to win in Weston
February 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
WESTON, Florida—By winning the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at The Club at Weston Hills, it became a week of firsts for Colombia’s Camilo Aguado. As he smiled following his three-shot win over a Jeremy Gandon, Jason Thresher and Gavin Hall, he was more than happy to detail each one.
Most importantly, Aguado is exempt into every 2021 Mackenzie Tour tournament, adding that Tour’s membership to his resume. After opening with a 10-under 62 in the opening round, Aguado never looked back, winning wire to wire—something he’s also never done. Finally, he secured a title in the U.S., something he has wanted to do ever since his amateur days playing collegiately for Jacksonville State in Alabama.
Although his margin was three strokes, it came with a little angst. Aguado admitted he didn’t have his best stuff Friday, but after finishing his third round in the morning—playing 22 holes for the day—he held a six-shot lead when he teed off just after noon at the Players Course. Even with the commanding advantage that never dropped below three strokes, he did concede it took him a long time to finally feel comfortable.
“To be fair, not until the last hole,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t feel very comfortable with my swing today. I was a little bit out of synch. My swing didn’t feel good at all, starting at 14. I was just trying to put the ball in play.”
Playing with Gandon and the lefthander Hall for the final 36 holes, Aguado watched Gandon birdie Nos. 7, 9 and 10 to draw within three. “I definitely saw that [Gandon] was playing really good. He was playing fast, I think, aiming and shooting,” Aguado added. “I kept seeing him putting it inside six feet. At some point, I just knew I had to make some birdies.”
After making birdies at Nos. 7 and 8, Aguado bogeyed the ninth. Gandon drew closer by tapping in for birdie after just missing holing out for eagle a second time there this week. Gandon added a birdie at 10 to move to within three. Both players parred the 11th hole, while Hall, the third member of the group, made birdie. Hall followed that with another birdie at 12, looking to make some noise. But Aguado put a birdie on the board at the same hole—with Hall only able to make pars the rest of the way. Thresher playing a group ahead was 2-under when he made the turn and looked like he might put pressure on, especially when he added a birdie at 11. But an up-and-down finish doomed his chances, with two birdies, two bogeys and two pars coming in.
Aguado had a bit of an adventure at the end, making saving pars at Nos. 15 and 16 then three-putting the 17th from 25 feet for bogey. Once his tee shot on 18 was on dry land, though, he could exhale.
“It’s going to be fun to see what’s going on in Canada and then with [PGA TOUR Latinoamérica],” Aguado explained. “Let’s see. I hope we can play also and have both Tours. It’s going to be cool.”
Did you know that as a junior player, Andrew Walker was a three-time Mr. Golf in his native Michigan? He took home the honor in consecutive years, beginning in 2014.
Key Information
How the Tournament Worked
Ninety-nine players began this week, with 95 completing 72 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various Mackenzie Tour membership statuses players earned for the 2021 season.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
Camilo Aguado
|
Exempt membership for the 2021 season
|
2nd through 6th (no ties
Jason Thresher
Jeremy Gandon
Gavin Hall
Raul Pereda
a-Andrew Walker
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
7th through 25th (plus ties)
James Hervol
Josh Hart
Hayden Springer
Dylan Naidoo
A.J. Crouch
Jake Kevorkian
Jake Marriott
Erik Flores
Brandon Hoelzer
Kyle Wilshire
Johnson Holliday
Chris Johnson
Ethan Marcus
Brendan Hunter
Sean Busch
Niclas Johansson
Roland Massimino
Tyler Gray
Ethan Cairns
Raoul Ménard
Max Theodorakis
Tom Nettles
Jordan Gumberg
|
Conditional membership
• Three players—Raúl Pereda, James Hervol and amateur Andrew Walker—all tied for fifth, at 12-under. With the top-six players earning status for the first half of the season, officials held a three-players-for-two-spots playoff with the trio, starting at No. 15. Walker advanced when he made a 20-foot birdie putt, while Pereda and Hervol parred. That left the latter duo to battle it out. On the second extra hole, No. 16, Hervol got in trouble on his drive and had to take a penalty stroke. Pereda played conservatively and made par to earn status to go with his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica membership. Hervol will have conditional status.
• To add a little excitement to his day, Camilo Aguado got in a bit of trouble at Nos. 15 and 16. At the par-4 15th, he made a good seven-footer after hitting a “really bad 3-wood, a full 6-iron and a really good chip and putt.” On the 16th, he was in trouble with his drive and in the bunker on his second shot. He “thinned” his third shot and then hit his fourth-shot approach from 60 yards to tap-in range.
• With a 68-72-70 start to the tournament, Mexico’s Raúl Pereda, who played collegiate golf at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida, knew he needed to go low Friday to have a chance at earning his card. He made four front-nine birdies and a bogey to turn in 33 and then played the back nine bogey-free, with three birdies and six pars for a low-round-of-the-day 66. Pereda has played three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events this season, with a pair of top-10s—a tie for third at the Estrella del Mar Open in March 2020 and a tie for eighth last December at the Shell Open just south of here, in Miami.
• Gavin Hall previously held conditional membership on PGA TOUR Series-China, but never played in an official event. His only experience playing on a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour came in 2020, when he played in the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. He missed the cut.
• Jeremy Gandon played 11 Mackenzie Tour events during his rookie season of 2019. He made six cuts after tying for seventh at the Qualifying Tournament in California. Gandon’s two top-20s were at the Osprey Valley Open (tied for 11th) and the Canada Life Open (tied for 19th).
• The three lowest rounds of the week all came in the first round, courtesy of medalist Camilo Aguado (62) and Jeremy Gandon and Gavin Hall (64).
• Dylan Naidoo tied for ninth by shooting rounds of 73-69-68-68 to earn conditional status. The former Arkansas Razorback, a native of Craigavon, South Africa, turned pro in 2019, playing full seasons at home on the Sunshine Tour in both 2019 and 2020. He made 15 2019 starts, getting to the weekend eight times. His best performance was a tie for ninth at the Sibaya Challenge, falling by four shots to winner Hennie Otto. A year later, in 17 appearances, Naidoo made 11 cuts and posted one top-10—at the Betway Championship in August. That week he tied for ninth, finishing six shots behind winner Darren Fichardt.
• A second-place finish at the 2020 Orlando International Amateur Championship was Andrew Walker’s top performance as an amateur. At that tournament played at both the Panther and Crooked Cat Golf Courses, Walker, who played collegiately at Michigan State, took a three-stroke lead into the final round before setting for the tie for second, with Tommy Kuhl, three shots behind champion Jack Wall.
• A.J. Crouch seemingly enjoys this particular stretch of real estate in South Florida. At the January 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament, played on The Club at Weston Hills’ Tour Course, Crouch put together rounds of 70-69-71-68 to take medalist honors, beating Piri Borja by two shots. Nine months later, at the LOCALiQ Series’ Classic, also at the Tour Course, Crouch held the lead midway through the final round before Justin Doeden overtook him for the title and Crouch tied for seventh. This week, using scores of 72-69-70-67, Crouch tied for ninth, at 10-under. The former University of Florida golfer earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status with his finish. In seven rounds at the Tour Course (LOCALiQ Series) and four at the Players Course in his last three starts here, Crouch is a cumulative 31-under par.
• Camilo Aguado became the 30th player to earn medalist honors at a Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament and the 31st overall. Jake Knapp (2017 and 2019) is the only two-time medalist.
|
Year
|
Qualifying Tournament Medalists
|
2020
|
Blake Elliott
Isaiah Salinda
Cameron Young
|
2019
|
David Wicks
John Coultas
Will Gordon
Jake Knapp
Chase Parker
Andrew McCain
|
2018
|
Sam Fidone
Dawson Armstrong
Michael McGowan
Brad Miller
Jake Shuman
|
2017
|
Chris Gilman
Jake Knapp
Robby Shelton
Sean Dale
Horacio Leon
|
2016
|
Seth Reeves
William Starke
John Chin
Aaron Wise
|
2015
|
Albin Choi
Julien Brun
Eric Onesi
|
2014
|
Daniel Miernicki
Jordan Krantz
David S. Bradshaw
|
2013
|
José Toledo
Quotable
“On 18, I just wanted to finish. I didn’t know what [Jason Thresher] was shooting, but I realized he had to play really good because I didn’t play badly.” –Camilo Aguado
“With that wind today, I felt it would be hard to catch me.” –Camilo Aguado
“I’m a little bit tired because you’re thinking the whole time when people are trying to chase you.” –Camilo Aguado
“I think I putted really nicely this week even though I missed some.” –Camilo Aguado
“I was hitting the ball pretty well, but I was still playing conservative. I did go for a few pins, but I wanted to finish top six. I’m pretty happy about it.” – Jeremy Gandon
“When I had that little stretch, I thought about [winning] for a second knowing I was only three back. At the end of the day, I just wanted to finish top six.” –Jeremy Gandon on his three-birdie-in-four-hole stretch midway through his final round
“I wouldn’t say I played unbelievably, but I think I played this course the right way, and it paid off at the end.” –Jeremy Gandon
“I missed those two putts there, and that was a shame because I was playing pretty good.” –Jeremy Gandon on his three-putt par at No. 11 and his three-putt bogey at the 12th
Fourth-Round Weather: Sunny and hot. High of 85. Wind variable at 8-11 mph, with gusts to 15 mph.