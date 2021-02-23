Aguado’s 62 lifts him to two-shot lead at Q-School

• Despite the flurry of birdies and the eagle that Camilo Aguado had Tuesday, it was two pars that he felt were the keys to his round. After hitting his tee shot into the water at No. 16, he put his third shot onto the green and made a five-footer. “That was by far the best putt I made today—for par,” Aguado said. On his closing hole, Aguado hit his approach, the ball settling 25 feet from the cup. From there, he tried to make the birdie putt instead of lagging it, looking for a 61. After missing, Aguado had another five-footer for par, that he calmly sunk.

• Gavin Hall had conditional status on PGA TOUR Series-China in 2019 but did not play in any events. He also holds conditional status on the European Tour’s Challenge Tour. Since 2017, Hall has played a steady diet of mini tour events and state opens, winning 15 times.

• Jeremy Gandon had a strong opening to his tournament, making birdie at No. 1 and adding four more and an eagle for a front-nine, 7-under 29. His birdies came at Nos. 4 (17-foot putt), 5 (12 feet), 6 (six feet) and 7 (two-putt from 15 feet on the par-5). On the ninth hole, facing a 140-yard second shot, the native of Charpey, France, knocked his shot into the hole for the eagle.

• Coming out of Kansas State in 2019, Jeremy Gandon immediately qualified for the Mackenzie Tour and had a solid-if-unspectacular rookie season. He finished 64th on the Order of Merit, unable to retain his playing privileges. That’s what took him to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica for what turned out to be a suspended 2020 season. He tied for 35th in the season-opening event in Mazatlán last March and then made one of two cuts during the restart, tying for 23rd at the Puerto Plata Open. Gandon is currently 50th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica points list.

• There are eight amateurs in this week’s field. Leading the way is Andrew Walker, who opened with a 4-under 67 and is tied for fifth. Walker was a senior during the 2019-20 season but returned to East Lansing when the NCAA granted all collegiate athletes an extra season because of issues surrounding COVID-19. The next-lowest amateur is Timmy Wideman, at 4-under 68.

• Roland Massimino, Jeremy Gandon’s teammate at the Kansas State University, had a hole-in-one on the 17th hole Tuesday. He spun in a 9-iron that landed and rolled backward into the hole. It was his third overall ace but his first in competition. Massimino finished the day at 3-under and enters the second round tied for 14th. When Gandon won the 2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament in a playoff against Toni Hakula, Massimino served as his caddie for the one-hole extra session. Massimino had earned his playing privileges earlier in the day and happily hopped on the bag to help his buddy. Massimino is currently 66th on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica points list.

• Last month playing in the Dev Series’ GGPB Copa Puro Sinaloa Dev Series event in Mazatlán, Mexico, a co-sanctioned Mexican Tour tournament, Camilo Aguado held the 54-hole lead but fell into a tie with Mexico’s Rodolfo Cazaubón at the end of regulation. Cazaubón captured the title with a par on the first playoff hole when Aguado made a bogey.

Quotable

“It’s up there. I’ve never shot 10-under in a tournament round. It was really fun to be out there. I felt really comfortable the whole day.” – Camilo Aguado on where his 62 Tuesday ranks among his all-time-best rounds

“I talked to my parents, and we realized the Mackenzie Tour is a great chance. I have never played up there other than the Canadian Am five years ago, when I played pretty decent. So, why not give it a chance?” – Camilo Aguado on why he’s trying to qualify for the Mackenzie Tour while holding PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status

“I live 45 minutes from here, so it was easy for me to play this course, a facility I knew from the LOCALiQ (Series), playing the other course. That was the main reason—giving me two chances to get to the Korn Ferry Tour.” – Camilo Aguado

“This round by far ranks among my best rounds ever, in terms of under-par. I shot 9-under a month ago in Mazatlán, on the Mexican Tour, I shot 9-under in Quito on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2019 and I shot 9-under on a golf course in Mexico when I was an amateur, four or five years ago. This is my first time shooting 10(-under), so I’m really, really happy to finally get to double digits in one round.” – Camilo Aguado

“You know you’re going to play four rounds this week, so the mental aspect is a little different.” – Jeremy Gandon on his strategy playing in a no-cut event

“On a course like this, you’re really trying to avoid the mistakes and avoid the bogeys.” –Jeremy Gandon

“I was more dialed in on my wedges and had a few short putts.” – Jeremy Gandon on the difference between his opening, 7-under 29 and his 1-under 35 on the back nine.

“It was a good day’s work. The putter was hot today. I rode a good putter, the wind was pretty calm and the course was gettable.” – Gavin Hall

“I’ve been putting good swings on my full-swing shots. It’s been pretty simple; nothing fancy.” – Gavin Hall

“I wanted to learn how to win, so I built a schedule playing mini tours and I wanted to improve that way playing in the States. I’ve been putting up good numbers the last two years. I’ve been living in the car, driving everywhere and going to work.” – Gavin Hall

First-Round Weather: Overcast and warm in the morning. Heavy rain lasted for approximately six minutes but did not cause play stoppage. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. High of 80. Wind ENE at 10-12 mph.