    Yi Cao wins Canada Life Series Points List

  • As the Series&apos; winner, Yi Cao earned conditional status and six guaranteed tournament starts on the 2021 Mackenzie Tour and a playing spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open. (PGA TOUR)As the Series' winner, Yi Cao earned conditional status and six guaranteed tournament starts on the 2021 Mackenzie Tour and a playing spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open. (PGA TOUR)