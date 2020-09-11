  • CANADA LIFE

    Clutch finish earns amateur Desmarchais Canada Life Series Championship title

  • Laurent Desmarchais, an amateur set to enroll at the University of Tennessee, carded a final round 67 for a one-shot win. (PGA TOUR)Laurent Desmarchais, an amateur set to enroll at the University of Tennessee, carded a final round 67 for a one-shot win. (PGA TOUR)