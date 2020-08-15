Crawford’s Canada life: Work still to do

Editor’s Note: For the duration of the Canada Life Series, Calgary’s Aaron Crawford will be writing periodically for PGATOUR.COM about his experiences playing in the four-tournament Series that began last week in Langford, British Columbia. Crawford will remain in Western Canada for one more week—with the second event set to begin Monday. He will eventually make his way to Ontario for the final two tournaments.

My Canada Life Series debut and my first time playing at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course was awesome. The course is challenging and fair at the same time. I tied for 27th and was a bit disappointed with my finish, shooting a pair of 74s over the final two days.

The hardest part of the week for me was trying to figure out the swirling wind. On day one, it was all right, but on days two and three, just trying to get the ball in play was a pretty big challenge. Here’s an example. My group and I were sitting on the par-3 14th waiting for the group in front of us to finish on the green. All of a sudden, we had three different wind directions hit us while we were on the tee box. There’s not a whole lot of room on that green when you’re hitting a 9-iron. It was just a matter of trying to figure out exactly which way the wind was blowing when you were about to hit it and committing to it. No. 14 was probably my best hole because I made three different-looking pars on it during the week.

Coming out of quarantine and only having a few days in the area to prepare for this event, I found it very challenging to know where my swing was. It was just a matter of going out there and finding things out and trying to do the best I could with what I had. With the COVID restrictions in place, we were only able to get to the course 45 minutes before our tee time. I was lucky to even hit 25 balls before teeing up each day. I was really trying to trust what I thought was going to be right on the golf course. Sometimes it was and sometimes it wasn’t. But that’s a risk you take when you don’t have much practice.

That said, this week, despite my finish, I feel like my game is getting very close to where it needs to be.

After my first round, I ran to the nearest sports bar to watch the end of the Calgary Flames’ game playoff game against the Dallas Stars. The game was in the third period when I arrived, with the Flams up by one. I actually ended up catching the last five minutes of the game. And the Flames did win.