Crawford’s Canada Life: Installment No. 2

Editor’s Note: For the next five weeks during the duration of the Canada Life Series, Calgary’s Aaron Crawford will be writing periodically for PGATOUR.COM about his experiences playing in the four-tournament Series that begins Monday, Aug. 10 in Langford, British Columbia. After two weeks of quarantine in Calgary upon his return from the U.S., where he played in the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open, Crawford made a last-minute travel switch but arrived in the city safely and is ready—like the other 98 players in the field—to get going.

LANGFORD, B.C.—When I first started thinking about traveling here for the first Canada Life Series event, I was planning on driving from my home in Calgary. About four days ago, I made the decision that I’d be flying to Victoria instead. My reason? I felt it was best for my body to not sit in a car for 11 hours. That’s how I ended up booking a flight for Sunday.

I ran into a couple of delays, at the airport and at the rental-car counter, which put me behind schedule once I arrived at the golf course Sunday afternoon. I ended up joining my group for the practice round on the third tee box. I haven’t even seen holes one and two yet, but I’m thinking they have to be pretty straightforward. At the end of the day, it’s just golf.

In the practice round, I played with Nate Ollis and Evan Holmes. Nate is from Victoria, and Evan is from Calgary. I’ve played with Nate a few times now, and I grew up playing with Evan in junior events.

The Bear Mountain Resort’s Mountain Course is beautiful. I’ve been to the resort for vacation, but this was my first time playing it. I think it’s going to be a pretty good test. The greens are pure, and it’s a very undulating course. I definitely wish they would allow carts this week. But all the up and down isn’t so bad. I can’t remember which hole it was (I’m still making my way around here), but my favorite was the par-3 at the top of the mountain that looks right over Victoria. The view is about as nice as it gets.

Taking the elevation into consideration, I also had to figure out how far my shots were going, which was a bit of a challenge. But I think I have it figured out for the first round Monday morning. I tee off at 8:20 off the first tee.