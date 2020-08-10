-
Crawford's Canada Life: Installment No. 2
August 10, 2020
By Aaron Crawford, Special to PGATOUR.COM
Editor’s Note: For the next five weeks during the duration of the Canada Life Series, Calgary’s Aaron Crawford will be writing periodically for PGATOUR.COM about his experiences playing in the four-tournament Series that begins Monday, Aug. 10 in Langford, British Columbia. After two weeks of quarantine in Calgary upon his return from the U.S., where he played in the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open, Crawford made a last-minute travel switch but arrived in the city safely and is ready—like the other 98 players in the field—to get going.
LANGFORD, B.C.—When I first started thinking about traveling here for the first Canada Life Series event, I was planning on driving from my home in Calgary. About four days ago, I made the decision that I’d be flying to Victoria instead. My reason? I felt it was best for my body to not sit in a car for 11 hours. That’s how I ended up booking a flight for Sunday.
I ran into a couple of delays, at the airport and at the rental-car counter, which put me behind schedule once I arrived at the golf course Sunday afternoon. I ended up joining my group for the practice round on the third tee box. I haven’t even seen holes one and two yet, but I’m thinking they have to be pretty straightforward. At the end of the day, it’s just golf.
In the practice round, I played with Nate Ollis and Evan Holmes. Nate is from Victoria, and Evan is from Calgary. I’ve played with Nate a few times now, and I grew up playing with Evan in junior events.
The Bear Mountain Resort’s Mountain Course is beautiful. I’ve been to the resort for vacation, but this was my first time playing it. I think it’s going to be a pretty good test. The greens are pure, and it’s a very undulating course. I definitely wish they would allow carts this week. But all the up and down isn’t so bad. I can’t remember which hole it was (I’m still making my way around here), but my favorite was the par-3 at the top of the mountain that looks right over Victoria. The view is about as nice as it gets.
Taking the elevation into consideration, I also had to figure out how far my shots were going, which was a bit of a challenge. But I think I have it figured out for the first round Monday morning. I tee off at 8:20 off the first tee.
It’s going to be a little different for all of us this week because of the pandemic. We have to wear masks in the clubhouse, and there will be a few shuttle rides out there where we have to wear masks, as well. But it’s for everybody’s safety, and that’s a good thing.
How’s this for irony? I have done plenty of caddying in my day, but the Canada Life Series is not allowing caddies for pandemic and social-distancing consideration. There will be no fans or family on the course, either. So, once again I will have a bag for myself this week.
During the week of a tournament, I usually give my family a call after each round and let them know how things went. My grandpa really likes to receive a call and get an idea of how my day went whether it was good or bad. I’ll keep that tradition alive this week and for the remainder of the Series.
For my two weeks in Victoria, I’ll be staying with my good friends Blair Bursey and James Seymour in a three-bedroom Airbnb that’s about 15 minutes away from the course. Within that drive is about five minutes of driving where you go practically straight up a mountain. Blair and James tee off back to back later in the morning off the 10th tee. We should have plenty to discuss Monday night. They’re both great guys, so we’re going to have an awesome time the next couple of weeks.
As I noted, I’ve been doing a lot of caddying the last couple of months, so to be swinging the golf club makes me pretty happy—whether I do well or not. After quarantining at home for the last two weeks after returning to Canada from Minnesota, I haven’t really been doing much practice other than on my putting mat at home and hitting into a net. It’s definitely not the same. It’s probably going to take a few days to adjust and to really settle into where my game is at. I just have to find a way to figure things out as quickly as I can because as with any 54-hole tournament, it’s good to get off to a quick start.
