20 to Watch: Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain

With the inaugural Canada Life Series tournament set to begin Monday, here are 20 players to keep an eye on during the Series’ four tournaments in British Columbia and Ontario.

Zach Anderson



Hometown: Nanaimo, British Columbia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 5

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T39 (2019 Bayview Place Open)

You Should Know: After a stellar junior career, winning the 2013 CN Future Links Prairie Championship, played collegiate golf at Washington State University in Pullman.

Eric Banks



Hometown: Truro, Nova Scotia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 22

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T46 (2016 Freedom 55 Financial Open)

You Should Know: Banks survived a five-hour open-heart operation to repair a hole in his heart that was discovered during a physical at the University of Florida.

Wil Bateman



Hometown: Edmonton, British Columbia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 40

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T10 (2019 1932byBateman Open)

You Should Know: He has twice played full seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, winning the 2015 Hyundai-BBVA 89 Chile Open, outlasting Rafael Campos by a stroke.

Mike Belle



Hometown: Burnaby, British Columbia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T23 (2019 Bayview Place Open)

You Should Know: He won six Vancouver Tour winter series events in a row in his first year as a professional.

Blair Bursey



Hometown: Gander, Newfoundland

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 2

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T47 (2019 Mackenzie Investments Open)

You Should Know: Played college golf in the U.S., at Utah Valley State in Orem. In college, he was a three-time first-team All-Western Athletic Conference selection.

Yi Cao



Hometown: Beijing, China

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 30

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T19 (2015 SIGA Dakota Dunes Open)

You Should Know: He has played in 40 career PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments and won the 2018 Chongqing Championship in a playoff, shooting a final-round 63.

Adam Cornelson



Hometown: New Westminster, British Columbia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 64

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: Won (2016 Bayview Place DC Payments)

You Should Know: Cornelson has the distinction of hitting the first tee shot in Mackenzie Tour history, at the 2013 Times Colonist Open in Victoria.

Aaron Crawford



Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T23 (2018 Syncrude Oil Country Championship)

You Should Know: In July, he qualified for his first PGA TOUR tournament, playing in the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Chris Crisologo



Hometown: Richmond, British Colombia, Canada

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 5

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T20 (2017 Freedom 55 Financial Open)

You Should Know: He is a two-time South American Amateur champion (2018 and 2019).

Brendan Dillon



Hometown: Port Moody, British Columbia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T60 (2016 Bayview Place DC Payments Open)

You Should Know: He won his first title as a professional on the 2016 Vancouver Golf Tour.

Andrew Funk



Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 12

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T29 (2018 Freedom 55 Financial Open)

You Should Know: He has been playing on the Outlaw Tour in the U.S. in 2020.

Derek Gillespie



Hometown: Oshawa, Ontario

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 72

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T9 (2013 The Players Cup)

You Should Know: His last Mackenzie Tour top-10 came in the circuit’s inaugural season of 2013 when he tied for ninth at The Players Cup.

Raoul Ménard



Hometown: Ange-Gardien, Quebec City

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 11

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T27 (2017 National Capital Open)

You Should Know: His career-low 18-hole round was the 7-under 64 he shot at the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops in Ottawa in 2017.

Luke Moser



Hometown: Waterloo, Ontario

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 1

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: 71 (2018 Mackenzie Investments Open)

You Should Know: Playing for Troy University in Alabama, made birdie on the first playoff hole in his match against Alex Herrmann that helped secure the Sun Belt Conference title for the Trojans.

Patrick Murphy



Hometown: Crossfield, Alberta

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 4

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T50 (2013 ATB Financial Classic)

You Should Know: The 68 he shot in the opening round of the 2013 ATB Financial Classic remains his career-low 18-hole score.

Drew Nesbitt



Hometown: Oro-Medonte, Ontario

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 5

You Should Know: Nesbitt was the first player to shoot a sub-60 on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica when he fired a 59 in the second round of the 2018 Brazil Open.

Cory Renfrew



Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 51

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: 3rd (2013 Syncrude Boreal Open)

You Should Know: He won a tournament in the final year of the Canadian Tour, capturing the 2012 Syncrude Boreal Open.

James Seymour



Hometown: Aurora, Ontario

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 18

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T58 (2018 GolfBC Championship)

You Should Know: His career-low round of 66 came in the second round of the 2018 GolfBC Championship.

Matthew Shubley



Hometown: Whitby, Ontario

Career Mackenize Tour Starts: 0

You Should Know: He earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status earlier this year at the Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Sebastian Szirmak



Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Career Mackenzie Tour Starts: 29

Best Mackenzie Tour Finish: T10 (2016 Staal Foundation Open and 2016 Cape Breton Open)

You Should Know: He played two years of college golf at the University of New Orleans before transferring to the University of Louisville for his final two years.