Canada Life Birdies for Kids program to raise money for children’s causes

Winnipeg, MB, August 7, 2020. . . Canada Life is proud to announce they will support charitable causes at the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada-affiliated Canada Life Series. Canada Life will donate $5 to charity for every birdie made and $20 for every eagle made over the course of this four-event golf series.

“We’re proud to support Canadian golfers through the Canada Life Series. Adding a charitable component to the events made sense and is another way we can help Canadians,” said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Canada Life. “This program will also add another element of competition to the tournaments, which is always fun. We’re eager to see how many birdies and eagles are made.”

The Mackenzie Tour created the Canada Life Series to give Canadian-based players the opportunity to continue pursuing their goals in a season where international events have been suspended. The series features two 54-hole events at Bear Mountain Golf & Tennis Resort Community in Langford, BC and two more at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, ON.

In B.C., donations from the Canada Life Birdies for Kids program will go to Canucks Autism Network (CAN). CAN was founded in 2008 by Vancouver Canucks co-owners, Paolo and Clara Aquilini, whose son has autism. CAN provides programs to individuals with autism and their families and works to promote acceptance and inclusion through community engagement and training initiatives in BC and beyond.

In Ontario, donations will go to Start2Finish. Start2Finish’s mission is to break the cycle of child poverty by providing ongoing educational support to at-risk children in Canada during their school years. Since its inception 20 years ago, Start2Finish has equipped over 100,000 children with vital opportunities and skills to help them build a cycle of success.



“Charity is at the core of everything we do at the PGA TOUR and the charitable impact our events have in Canada is central to what we do week in and week out. This program is going to have a significant impact in these communities and provides a platform for players to give back in a unique way,” said Scott Pritchard, Mackenzie Tour Executive Director. “We are very familiar with Canucks Autism Network and Start2Finish. Both do amazing work, and we were only too happy to associate with these great organizations.”