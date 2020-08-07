  • CANADA LIFE

    Canada Life Birdies for Kids program to raise money for children’s causes

    Canucks Autism Network and Start2Finish to benefit from every birdie and eagle made at new Canada Life Series

  • The Mackenzie Tour created the Canada Life Series to give Canadian-based players the opportunity to continue pursuing their goals.The Mackenzie Tour created the Canada Life Series to give Canadian-based players the opportunity to continue pursuing their goals.